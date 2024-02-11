Katie Holmes shows how to bring denim street style to an over-40s wardrobe at New York Fashion Week

Katie Holmes stepped out in a striking ensemble for the alice + olivia By Stacey Bendet presentation at New York Fashion Week this weekend, giving us a masterclass on how to wear divisive double denim.

While it may be the Y2K trend popularised by the likes of Britney and Justin's matching ensembles, Katie's fashion-forward and elegant street-style look shows us that double denim has a valid place in an over-40s capsule wardrobe.

In the photographs from the event, where Katie is pictured alongside Nikki Hilton, Coco Rocha and designer Stacey Bendet, the actorlayered a fitted denim shirt with a simple black t-shirt, tucked into wide-leg jeans.

A simple beige jacket completes the look, while a special mention goes out to Katie's bold tights and strappy shoe combo, adding a dressier edge to her smart-casual outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The actor and filmmaker has always been a fashion muse, with Katie Holmes' best looks ranging from dressed-down street style to full glamour on the red carpet.

Her style journey charts from the laid-back all-American looks of her Dawson's Creek days to the fashion-forward looks we see the 45-year-old pictured in regularly in more recent times. And this isn't the first time Katie's been spotted elevating classic denim pieces - back in 2020 at iHeartRadio Z100’s Jingle Ball in New York, Katie showed off how to wear a dress over trousers with a stylish look straight out of the Noughties.

If you want to channel Katie's Fashion Week street style, layering is key (and handy for this changeable weather we're experiencing). Pairing the trend with a simple t-shirt and contrasting jacket softens the overall look and means the outfit is much more wearable.

Start with a base of wide-leg, high-waisted jeans (check out our guide to the best jeans for women if you need more inspiration, as well as advice on how to find the right fit for you) and pair with a black t-shirt and a button-up denim shirt. Adding a boxy jacket gives the outfit more structure, while the high heels Katie opted for add height and prevent the wide-leg style from overwhelming her frame.

Shop Katie Holmes' look