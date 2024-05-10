We've found an £18 lookalike of the £480 'must-have' Max Mara mesh jumper
This lightweight summer knit gives off Quiet Luxury vibes for a whole lot less
For those of you who have your eye on the sophisticated Max Mara mesh jumper that's sold out on several big retailers, the discovery of this brilliantly priced alternative should be a revelation. The brand is renowned for its refined and effortless look, so to achieve it for less than £20 is a real win. We love a good bargain!
As the warmer weather approaches and the holiday season commences, we are all in need of those essentials for our summer capsule wardrobe. And as fashion enthusiasts know, crochet is back, falling under the theme of ‘boho’. If you are wondering ‘what is boho?’, just take a look at Sienna Miller's most unforgettable looks for cues about this retro-inspired aesthetic.
So if you want to emulate Sienna Miller’s carefree style for a fraction of the price, we have you covered. Priced at £18, this crochet short-sleeve jumper from New Look is a summer steal, especially if you’ve been coveting the iconic Max Mara jumper, priced at a hefty £480. Thank us later...
RRP: £18 (was £24.99) | This cream elegant piece features crochet detailing, a v-neck and slouchy short sleeves, making it a perfect choice for warmer days. The loose fit provides a flattering silhouette for many body types. It is also ideal for transitioning from day to night - try dressing it up with smart trousers and heels, or make it a mainstay in your white jeans outfits. One reviewer said: "pretty little summertime jumper, very well made and super soft wool.' And at less than 4% of the price of the designer version, it's a no-brainer for us.
While the design and the colour of the high street and the designer jumpers are almost identical, there are a few subtle differences between the two. The more expensive piece is crafted from a soft cotton yarn, while the New Look crochet top is made from a more affordable acrylic material.
However, this is perfect for those seeking a practical choice that is easy to care for and maintain. The New Look option is machine washable, whereas the Max Mara is hand wash only.
Although any piece of cream knitwear is a wardrobe staple, the subtle addition of crochet details adds some interesting texture to this New Look design, it is also breathable and lightweight, making it ideal for warmer months. The Max Mara option is available in a tobacco brown hue too.
What's more, fans of the Italian brand - most famous for their beautiful camel coats - include the Princess of Wales, Jennifer Lopez and Blake Lively, so you'll be in good company if you choose to get the look.
Affordable items which ooze luxury aren't easy to find, but this piece is ideal, especially if you are looking to give off both quiet luxury and boho. And once you have established the best jeans for your body type, you could style this item with all your favourite denim.
