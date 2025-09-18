First Lady of Mystery - Why does Melania Trump choose wide-brimmed hats so often?

There are always going to be certain attention-grabbing moments during a State Visit. However, one thing some of us likely didn’t anticipate becoming such a talking point is US First Lady Melania Trump’s fondness for wide-brimmed hats.

She made a dramatic first impression as soon as she disembarked the Marine One helicopter with President Donald Trump for the first full day of their State Visit to the UK. Melania wore a classic Dior grey skirt suit and her violet hat was a vibrant contrast.

Yet it was the shape that really made this stand out - and has prompted a lot of curiosity. The size of the brim meant that the top half of the First Lady’s face wasn’t easy to see. This isn’t the first time Melania has gone for such a large hat and there are several potential reasons why.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The one favoured by woman&home’s Digital Fashion Editor, Rivkie Baum, is that it adds a sense of vintage glamour to the First Lady’s outfits.

"Melania Trump regularly opts for an eye-shielding, wide-brimmed hat," she explains. "This glamorous look channels an old-school, Hollywood glamour, falling in line with her penchant for high-end designer looks. An easy way to make a statement, the overall vintage aesthetic is one that works well for her."

Her purple hat on Day 1 of the State Visit certainly complemented her luxurious Dior suit and felt very glamorous and chic. Of course, this kind of hat isn’t going to be making its way into everyone’s autumn capsule wardrobes as it’s definitely an occasion piece.

(Image credit: Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

However, wider-brimmed hats in neutral tones would look wonderful with a smarter seasonal outfit and even with more countryside-esque attire if you want to go that route. Melania’s hat was much more of the fashion-forward type.

According to Marian Kwei, a celebrity stylist and Vogue contributor, as per the BBC, she could supposedly also have worn it as a signal that President Trump should be the focus.

She claimed, "The hat with the wide brim that hides her face is pointing to a stance where she wants all eyes on her husband and his agenda while here.”

Marian also noted that the colour matched the President’s tie, again showing support for him during this State Visit.

(Image credit: Photo by Zak Hussein - Pool via Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Linked to her suggestion, it’s possible that Melania Trump’s choice of wide-brimmed hats also means she feels a little less pressure from the media.

Her eyes aren’t as clearly visible in snaps for every micro-expression to be analysed, which might be a comforting thought for someone who is constantly being photographed in public and talked about.

It also does help place her husband at the forefront instead and this could be why she also wore a wide-brimmed hat at his inauguration in January. This headpiece was a navy and white design that coordinated perfectly with her outfit.

(Image credit: Photo by Saul Loeb-Pool/Getty Images)

Pictures show that when President Trump went to kiss his wife on the cheek, the brim of the hat nudged his forehead, making it perhaps not the most practical item she’s ever worn, although it was very powerful and bold. The First Lady also wore a wide hat at Buckingham Palace when President Trump made his first State Visit to the UK.

Wearing such big hats projects a sense of seriousness and formality, which is yet another reason Melania might be so fond of them. Of course, we might never know which - if any - is the main factor, but these options all make sense in their own way.