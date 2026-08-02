There is much to be said about jeans and a nice top outfit. It’s a classic combination that can work for several occasions, especially when you opt for a cheerful pop of colour like Mary Berry.

The star shared a recipe video on Instagram earlier this week, and while the food looked delicious, it was her outfit that really grabbed my attention. Mary looked fabulous in a bold green blouse covered with a pretty white and pink floral print, and a collarless neckline. The subtle puffed sleeves felt modern enough to tick off key spring/summer fashion trends for 2026 while still being timeless.

Mary always looks great, and this particular separate offered an elevated daytime look that's perfect for warm weather. Although Mary's exact shirt is no longer available, there are plenty of similar buys on the market to help you recreate the look.

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