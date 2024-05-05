Kate Moss shows us how to style summer dresses while we wait for warmer weather

If you're currently peering out of the window at the ever-changing British weather and thinking, maxi dress? No chance. You are not alone. Although the thought of wearing a summer dress may seem like a distant dream, we're borrowing Kate Moss's styling tip to keep warm - even in a sheer maxi dress.

We’re certainly taking notes on incorporating dresses styled with blazers into our spring capsule wardrobe. Captured strutting out of London's Liberty department store in a recent video posted on Instagram, Kate looked stunning in a very chic ensemble. The supermodel was marking a milestone for her wellness brand called Cosmoss, which is now available the Beauty Hall at the iconic store.

This is possibly one of the best outfits we’ve seen this year, and she’s giving us tips on how to style a blazer too. Moss wore a form-fitting sheer white dress, which she paired with a smart black blazer - a winning combination for this time of year. And although sheer is not for everyone, she's showing us how to wear these daring outfits with confidence (and some added layers).

Her outfit was styled with black heeled boots, a bodysuit, and a long gold and pearl necklace. She is proving once again that the key to making any look stand out is the right accessories - and confidence.

Followers of the British Icon were quick to show their appreciation of Kate’s beautiful outfit and her brand's in store launch, with one commenting on the post, ‘’Looking beautiful and elegant’ while another said, ‘’I love Kate, I love Liberty. It’s a perfect partnership.’

We're big fans here too. woman&home's Digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says "Kate's look is a lesson in embracing summer dresses even when the Great British weather isn't cooperating. In true Mossy style, she's taken what could be tricky elements to wear - a bridal white, sheer lace maxi dress - and made it look easy with the very simple addition of a trusty black blazer. It's testament to the fact that tailoring will always go far in your wardrobe."

Shop Kate's dress and blazer look

RIXO Patsy Cotton Midi Dress Visit Site RRP: £255 | Whilst this RIXO dress is technically a midi dress not a maxi, we are adding it to the list. I am a firm believer that every wardrobe needs a white summer dress, and this scoop-neck cotton piece might just be the one. Designed to be slightly fitted under the bust and floaty from the waist, this dress is ideal for a variety of body types. & Other Stories Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress Visit Site RRP: £120 | With its gently pleated skirt, this dress offers a flowy finish, which makes it perfect for layering underneath a blazer for added style. This piece is ideal for transitioning between day and night. Make like Kate and add the Balenciaga City bag she's bringing back. Barbour Piper Maxi Shirt Dress View at John Lewis RRP: £129 | If you're looking to elevate your wardrobe, this sophisticated style is a fantastic option. Made with attention to detail, it features a shirt collar and a full-length button down the front, which offers versatile styling options. A great option if you're looking for how to wear cowboy boots - they'd pair really nicely. M&S Tailored Single Breasted Blazer Visit Site RRP: £69 | With a tailored silhouette this blazer would flatter any figure. It's ideal for formal events, wearing over a summer dress, or even elevating jeans and your best cotton t-shirts. Made with added stretch for comfort this piece combines classic tailoring with functionality. And you can purchase it in four colour ways - win win. Hobbs Stevie Jacket Visit Site RRP: £169 | Impeccably cut to fit and flatter, this Hobbs jacket deserves years worth of wear. Sitting at £169, it's definitely an excellent investment piece. Style with a maxi dress to emulate Kate, or pair with tailored trousers for the office. This piece is also machine washable, and made with recycled fabrics. COS Longline Linen-Blend Blazer Visit Site RRP: £169 | This linen-blend blazer in classic black offers a luxury take on a relaxed and elongated silhouette. As someone who loves an oversized blazers, this is a top contender. This piece is both sophisticated and effortless - a true Moss combination.

Styling any summer dress can be a hard feat, especially when trying to find dresses that hide a tummy, but Kate shows us that pairing a maxi dress with a simple blazer can make any dress look effortlessly chic, and is a styling solution we all should be taking note of. A fitted or loose blazer over a flowy dress can create a flattering silhouette for many body types. This look is perfect for both daytime and evening events, and may even be an option when considering what to wear to a wedding.