JLo's see-through skirt and statement jewels just created the ultimate lavish look

Jennifer Lopez was the epitome of timeless elegance during her latest red carpet appearance, stepping out in a gorgeous see-through skirt and statement necklace.

The LACMA Art+Film Gala in Los Angeles may have been filled to the brim with Hollywood A-listers and global icons, but it was JLo that stole the show - would we expect anything less?

Walking the carpet alongside hubby Ben Affleck, who recently revealed JLO's unexpected diet secrets, the A-lister stunned in a sultry champagne-bronze look that emulated the unrivalled glitz and glam the singer has long been known for.

The floor length gown was made for the singer by Gucci, a brand she loves to wear both for high-profile events and for the casual morning school run. But this look was anything but casual. Featuring a sweetheart neckline, the dress boasted a daring satin bust with a cutout pattern drawing attention to JLo's midriff. The simple top flowed into a lavish sheer skirt that hung flatteringly to the singer's ankles.

Adding to the elegance, the sheer material was littered with floral lace and shimmering embellishments, with a thigh-high side slit working to perfectly flatter JLo's stunning figure. For modesty, Jennifer opted for a pair of high-waisted hot pants under the sheer gown, the colour of which matched the dress perfectly.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for LACMA)

As if the look wasn't already a statement on it's own, Jennifer accessorised with an oversized jewel necklace that hung brilliantly above the neckline of her gown. The piece, which is also from Gucci, boasts a rainbow vine of diamonds and colourful gems that lead down to a statement 161-carat pink tourmaline stone taking centre stage.

The necklace is from the brand's Allegoria High Jewellery collection and was inspired by the season of summer. The colourful piece was a welcome addition to Jennifer’s otherwise relatively neutral outfit and gave the look a stunning focal point.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In keeping with the champagne hues of her gown, JLo opted for her signature bronzed-babe makeup look, which Kate Middleton may have been inspired by with her bronzed and glowing makeup at the Rugby World Cup earlier this year. With a glowing makeup base, the glam look featured a subtle smokey eye created by kohl-liner, a light shimmery eye shadow and ample layers of mascara.

The singer's well-structured contour and bronzy cheeks are easy to recreate with any of this year's best bronzers or your favourite cream bronzer if that's more to your taste.

Finishing off the makeup, she opted for a stunning golden lip reminiscent of Victoria Beckham's go-to lip gloss that's so flattering when paired with a smokey eye look. While it's not clear exactly what product JLo is wearing, we've rounded the best lip liners to help create a fuller, more defined pout and using one of these to recreate TikTok's newest delicious beauty trend is sure to get you a similar look.

(Image credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for LACMA)

ColorWow Dream Coat Spray Visit Site Jennifer Lopez is said to be a fan of the ColorWow Dream Coat Spray to keep her locks looking shiny - and it's on sale right now! L'Oréal Paris Hairspray by Elnett for Normal Hold & Shine Visit Site RRP: £6.75 | JLo is known to be a fan of this classic L'Oréal hairspray and previously admitted she likes to keep a can in her bag for a 'quick fix'.

With so much going on elsewhere with her look, JLo kept the attention on her dress and jewels by toning back her hairstyle and leaving it in soft and flowing waves. The style is one she wears a lot and her hairstylist Chris Appleton, who created this same style for the singer's appearance at 2021's Venice Film Festival, has thankfully spilled on how to recreate the look.

Sharing his tips on Instagram, Chris explained that he prepped JLo's hair with a light anti-frizz keratin treatment, which he sprayed all over the hair, before adding some volumising spray to the roots. His main secret is to then 'blow the hair out with [a] hair dryer and large round brush,' he shared.

To get an even fuller look, the hairstylist added a volumising hair piece to add both length and volume to the relaxed look before curling the hair with a '1 and a half inch iron' and pinning the curls to set till they're cool.

To finish off the look, all that's left to do is brush your curls through and set with a shine-inducing hairspray. Et voilà! JLo worthy waves.