Victoria Beckham just revealed the exact eyeliner she uses for her iconic smokey eye and we're buying it immediately

Victoria Beckham just shared the eyeshadow duo and eyeliner she swears by for creating the perfect, 'wet look' smokey eye that lasts all day long.

When it comes to selecting the best eyeliners, or how to even apply eyeliner in the first place, sometimes seeing the products at work and following the guidance of makeup artists or celebrities is a good place to start. Victoria Beckham, '90s style icon and beauty mogul has just offered us both, in just one Instagram Reel.

Indeed, while we've already sussed out Victoria Beckham's perfume, Posh Spice herself has just broken down her signature smokey eye - including every shade of eyeshadow and eyeliner she uses to create her subtle but chic look.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Eyewear is a creamy, ultra-pigmented and buildable eyeshadow stick that is both easy to use and ideal for a smokey eye, available in shades like 'Pecan' and 'Caramel'. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner in 'Cinnamon' comes complete with a smudger and is both buildable and long-wearing.

Taking her Instagram feed on October 20, Victoria talked us through how she contours her eyelid and which eyeliner shade she used to create her timeless, perfectly diffused smokey eye. And of course, her brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty was the star of the show.

For her eyelid, Victoria said: "I have used Eyewear in 'Pecan' and in 'Caramel' to really exaggerate and contour my upper eyelid and underneath. " Eyewear is an ultra-pigmented, creamy eyeshadow stick that offers eight hours of wear. As shown in her tutorial, Victoria applied the buildable sticks all over her eyelid, focusing the brown 'Pecan' hue at the outer corner of her eye.

She then moved on to her eyeliner, taking her Satin Kajal Liner in the new shade 'Cinnamon,' which she describes as the 'most amazing colour' thanks to its warmth and slight shimmer.

Victoria explains, "It's softer than using 'Cocoa' and certainly softer than using 'Black', it's quite a wet look, which I love.

"So I've used this on the inside of my eye because as much as it's a darker colour, it's not closing the eye, it's really opening up the eye and I've also used it underneath the eye and a little bit on top as well."

Both products are easy to use and offer that effortless, lived-in look within moments. Right now you can shop Victoria's go-to Kajal liner in shade 'Cinnamon' directly from the Victoria Beckham Beauty website, or alternatively, you can swap it out for Charlotte Tilbury's Classic Shimmery Brown liner, which offers a similar effect.

The Classic Shimmery Brown, £21 | Charlotte Tilbury This liner is the perfect everyday makeup staple as it offers a soft, shimmery brown hue to your eyes and is both blendable and buildable. It also makes for a lovely alternative to 'Cinnamon.'

She shared that her signature smokey eye was for a press event, noting that she needed the look to last. Both her Eyewear and liner offer long-lasting wear, so they're ideal products for either an evening or office look (that needs to last from 9 til' 5).