Victoria Beckham's favourite perfume she's dubbed 'so chic' will certainly make you smell expensive

While Victoria Beckham has her own range of sparkling scents, Posh Spice herself has previously given this 'super chic' perfume her seal of approval and it's most definitely posh.

When it comes to the best perfumes for women, often it's one of the main areas in our beauty regimes where we're resigned to spending a little extra. Especially if you're someone who loves to smell expensive, or likes to switch up your signature scent depending on the season - hello, autumn perfumes.

Victoria Beckham is one such individual who knows a thing or two about smelling expensive, what with launching three of her own fragrances in September 2023. We're inclined to trust her nose to guide us in our next perfume purchase, especially after she dubbed a certain luxury scent 'super chic' over on Instagram. So, what is this mystery celebrity-approved perfume, exactly?

As per Who What Wear, Victoria Beckham once shared her love for Vilhelm Parfumerie's Room Service eau de parfum on her Instagram Stories.

The perfume itself features an abstract and complex blend of mandarin and blackberry, complimented with floral hints of pink orchid and violet, which then give way to rich and warm notes of amber, musk and sandalwood. The glass bottle in itself, is chic enough to warrant a spot on your dresser.

Victoria approved! Vilhelm Parfumerie Room Service Eau de Parfum, £145 | Liberty View at Liberty With notes of mandarin nectar, blackberry, pink orchid, bamboo, violet, amber, musk and sandalwood this perfume has earned the attention of Victoria Beckham. Sweet & floral Armani My Way Eau de Parfum, £65 | Look Fantastic View at Look Fantastic Now this is not a replica of the scent but it does offer a similar blend of citrus, florals and warm woody hints. Note-wise, you'll find citrus accord, jasmine, tuberose and white flowers, followed by musky hints of cedarwood and finally, vanilla. Earthy Bon Parfumeur 004 Gin, Mandarin, Musk Eau de Parfum, £31.77 | Sephora View at Sephora 004 also features those zingy bursts of Mandarin but lacks Room Service's floral notes. Instead, you get hints of tobacco, bergamot, lemon, juniper, patchouli and musk. So if you prefer more of an earthy scent this could be a great option for you.

Room Service even comes equipped with a rather glamorous back story, with Vilhelm Parfumerie describing the scent's origins as having been inspired by actress Greta Garbo. The aroma aims to capture the image of the Hollywood actress awaiting a luxuriously scented bath, whilst in her room a The Carlyle Hotel in New York.

It is however on the pricier side, costing around £145 for 50mls. That being said though, we have included a few alternatives that hit similar citrus, floral and musky notes.

Shop Victoria Beckham's perfumes

Fans of the former popstar turned fashion designer also have the option of purchasing perfumes designed by her. Victoria released three fragrances; Portofino ‘97, Suite 302 and San Ysidro Drive, all of which boast equally decedent scent profiles.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Portofino '97 eau de parfum, £170 | Selfridges View at Selfridges This perfume features notes of Calabrian bergamot, black pepper, pink grapefruit, bamboo, geranium, incense, white patchouli, amber and vetiver. Victoria Beckham Beauty Suite 302 eau de parfum, £170 | Selfridges View at Selfridges This scent combines soft florals and rich musks, with notes of: centifolia rose, midnight violet, narcotic musk flower, papyrus, patchouli, black leather, black cheery, violet, saffron and tobacco leaf - to name a few! Victoria Beckham San Ysidro Drive eau de parfum, £170 | Selfridges View at Selfridges With notes of pink saffron, passion fruit, coffee beans absolute, frankincense, centifolia rose absolute, pink peony, agarwood, and vanilla beans, this scent is a true signature.

Each perfume, handcrafted by perfumer Jérôme Epinette, is actually inspired by an era of her life, with Victoria telling Vogue that San Ysidro Drive especially, reminds her of, "a time of healing. It reminds me of Malibu and hiking and surfing with the kids. The life we had there."

The timing of these scents' release in September was also very apt as, if you've tuned into the Beckham documentary, you may indeed recognize the moments Victoria has encapsulated in her perfumes.