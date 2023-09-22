What to know about ‘Beckham’ - the new doc with details about Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

With 'Beckham,' the new documentary about David Beckham coming out, fans are wondering what will be revealed about David and Victoria Beckham's relationship. Here's what to know about the new documentary.

Celebrity couples are always a major point of interest for fans. Whether you're curious about the origins of the relationship, the duration, or perhaps the salacious details, the intrigue toward this topic is never-ending from crowds - and one celeb couple that is always on display in the public's eye is Victoria and David Beckham's.

With a new documentary about the footballer coming out this October, folks are poised to find out a lot more about the inner workings of his life - and that includes more details about his famed marriage to Victoria Beckham (aka, Posh Spice).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Here's what we know about the new documentary set to release this fall, Beckham.

When does 'Beckham' come out?

The documentary about the globally popular soccer player will come out on 4, October, 2023.

Where can I watch 'Beckham'?

Beckham will be released on Netflix in early October, so Netflix customers will be able to watch the four-part series as it drops early that morning.

Who is in 'Beckham'?

The documentary will mostly consist of "candid interviews with the man himself," according to a press release from Netflix.

In addition to these interviews with David Beckham himself, we will also hear from those closest to him, including Victoria, as well as David's mother and father.

We also will get some firsthand interviews from some of David's soccer colleagues both on and off the field, including but not limited to Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, and more.

Additionally, Spice Girls fans will be excited to know that Mel B - aka, Sporty Spice - will be making a star appearance in the doc.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

What is 'Beckham' about - and what will we learn about Victoria and David's relationship?

Although specific details can't be confirmed yet, Netflix did give some insight as to what fans can expect. It will give a look into many aspects of his life, including, "gives fans never-before-seen insight into who Beckham actually is, including his family, friends, teammates, and — yes — his shopping and cleaning habits," said Netflix.

As David Beckham has been quite the polarizing pop culture and sports figure, this docuseries will give fans the opportunity to get to know David on a more personal level outside of his career. "The result is an unprecedented look at an icon who, despite spending nearly 30 years in the public eye, just might surprise you," the streaming service states.

In this, fans will likely get a closer look into the couple's relationship dynamics, and perhaps a more candid look into their family life as well.