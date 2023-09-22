What to know about ‘Beckham’ - the new doc with details about Victoria and David Beckham’s relationship
"You think you know Beckham, but you have no idea," says Netflix
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
With 'Beckham,' the new documentary about David Beckham coming out, fans are wondering what will be revealed about David and Victoria Beckham's relationship. Here's what to know about the new documentary.
Celebrity couples are always a major point of interest for fans. Whether you're curious about the origins of the relationship, the duration, or perhaps the salacious details, the intrigue toward this topic is never-ending from crowds - and one celeb couple that is always on display in the public's eye is Victoria and David Beckham's.
With a new documentary about the footballer coming out this October, folks are poised to find out a lot more about the inner workings of his life - and that includes more details about his famed marriage to Victoria Beckham (aka, Posh Spice).
Here's what we know about the new documentary set to release this fall, Beckham.
When does 'Beckham' come out?
The documentary about the globally popular soccer player will come out on 4, October, 2023.
Where can I watch 'Beckham'?
Beckham will be released on Netflix in early October, so Netflix customers will be able to watch the four-part series as it drops early that morning.
Who is in 'Beckham'?
The documentary will mostly consist of "candid interviews with the man himself," according to a press release from Netflix.
In addition to these interviews with David Beckham himself, we will also hear from those closest to him, including Victoria, as well as David's mother and father.
We also will get some firsthand interviews from some of David's soccer colleagues both on and off the field, including but not limited to Gary Neville, Eric Cantona, Sir Alex Ferguson, Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes, Roy Keane, and more.
Additionally, Spice Girls fans will be excited to know that Mel B - aka, Sporty Spice - will be making a star appearance in the doc.
What is 'Beckham' about - and what will we learn about Victoria and David's relationship?
Although specific details can't be confirmed yet, Netflix did give some insight as to what fans can expect. It will give a look into many aspects of his life, including, "gives fans never-before-seen insight into who Beckham actually is, including his family, friends, teammates, and — yes — his shopping and cleaning habits," said Netflix.
As David Beckham has been quite the polarizing pop culture and sports figure, this docuseries will give fans the opportunity to get to know David on a more personal level outside of his career. "The result is an unprecedented look at an icon who, despite spending nearly 30 years in the public eye, just might surprise you," the streaming service states.
In this, fans will likely get a closer look into the couple's relationship dynamics, and perhaps a more candid look into their family life as well.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
The iconic gifts Prince William was given for George, Charlotte and Louis during NYC trip
Prince William was given some classic NYC style gifts to take home for George, Charlotte and Louis
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Queen Camilla’s turquoise outfit showcases flair for mix-and-match styling as she brings back super chic taupe accessories in Bordeaux
Queen Camilla's turquoise outfit saw her revisit a tried and tested combination with some stunning neutral accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
This photo of Victoria Beckham waterskiing while on vacation with her family is so iconic
You might say she's turning into Sporty Spice
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's boozy go-to treat revealed as she admits she actually avoids fruit
Victoria Beckham's go-to treat is right up our street
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Why Victoria Beckham’s latest photos have fans emotional as she seemingly addresses rumors of a family feud
Victoria Beckham’s latest fashion show was a family affair
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham leads tributes to Vivienne Westwood after designer dies
Iconic fashion designer Vivienne Westwood has sadly died at the age of 81
By Naomi Bartram Published
-
Mel B's daughter twins with her mom while recreating iconic Scary Spice looks
The Internet is going crazy over new videos showing Mel B's daughter donning some of Scary Spice's most legendary ensembles
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham's Christmas wishes came true - and everyone's jealous
Victoria Beckham is the envy of many with her cheeky Christmas jumper
By Jack Slater Published
-
Victoria Beckham says she's 'still haunted' by one particular 90s outfit she matched with David in
Fashion icon Victoria Beckham says she still regrets one look from the 90s
By Robyn Morris Published
-
Victoria Beckham stuns in sparkly boots during chat show with Oscar-winning actress as she reveals the outfit that 'haunts' her most
Victoria Beckham's sparkly boots stood out during her appearance on Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' alongside an iconic actress
By Aoife Hanna Published