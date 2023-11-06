Victoria Beckham just revealed the exact lipgloss she uses to get shimmering, plump lips

In Victoria Beckham we trust - and she just revealed which exact lip gloss she uses to get plump and shimmering lips all year long. And good news, it's under £30.

Victoria Beckham is undoubtedly one of the most posh women out there (pun fully intended) - not only is she a super inspirational entrepreneur, owning her own fashion and beauty lines, but she also is constantly inspiring us with her sartorial choices, like her most recent look with the exact black patterned tights she loves and a sultry black dress.

Recently, the pop star posted a video to her Instagram debuting her brand new collection for VB Beauty, called the "Finishing Touch Collection," which includes an eyeliner, an eyeshadow stick, lip gloss, and compact mirror.

"AVAILABLE NOW! My @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty Finishing Touch Collection! Including an exclusive NEW Posh Gloss in shade… Martini🍸. I’m taking my signature nude lip into party season with a subtle gold shimmer!" she captioned the video, which included footage of her showing off the new products on her own face.

Within the collection is the exact lipgloss Posh is wearing in the video - her "Posh" gloss, which comes in the fab shade Martini. This neutral, rosy pink, shimmery shade is perfect for any and all holiday events you may have coming up, as it matches with pretty much any outfit and makeup combination you can possibly think of.

Plus, with a great ingredient list, Victoria Beckham beauty's lip gloss promises the following benefits, according to their site: "The non-sticky, moisturizing formula protects the delicate skin of your lips to repair the barrier and prevent dehydration for healthier, more youthful lips instantly and over time."

As of right now, the gloss is only available for purchase with the whole "Finishing Touch" collection, which retails for £145. However, fans are already begging VB to release it separately: "Please make this new Posh Gloss shade available to purchase separately - it’s perfect!" one fan commented under her Instagram post.

Not to worry, though, you can still purchase all eight other shades of the Posh Gloss that will be equally perfect for your upcoming holiday parties. Don't just take it from us and Victoria Beckham, though - even a huge conglomerate of VB Beauty fans are singing the praises of this soon-to-be-cult favourite lip product.

"Oh my goodness!! Love so much the colors u chose! Looks so elegant," one fan commented on her post.

Some have even begin fantasizing how they'll be wearing the lip shade for this upcoming holiday season: "Gorgeous colors combo! Great to go with pearlized creamy sequin dress!" So, yeah, needless to say we're swapping up this entire holiday-ready collection as soon as possible.