Victoria Beckham's exact tights she wears to elevate to many looks are on sale now

Victoria Beckham's exact tights from her very own fashion brand are on sale right now, and we're rushing to grab them as soon as possible.

It's no secret that tights are one of the most underrated yet essential items of any woman's wardrobe. Not only do they keep your legs warm under dresses and skirts during the harsh coldness of winter, but they also are great for adding some extra flair to your outfit as well, as tights nowadays come in many different fun patterns and colours.

Of course, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham knows this, and decided to capitalise on it too, launching her own pair of tights to her fashion brand, also titled Victoria Beckham - and she just let the world know that the coveted tights can finally be in your very own wardrobes starting right. now.

The tights, which are subtly monogrammed with Victoria's signature "VB" initials, are lacy and sultry, while still incredibly versatile.

Vicky B herself posted an Instagram video in which she debuted the tights on an outfit she put together herself. In the video, she models the black lacy tights effortlessly, wearing them with a chic, black dress that has a blazer-like silhouette.

"The tights that *really* hold you in and give you the most incredible leg!! My VB Monogram Lace Tights are a huge part of my winter wardrobe right now.. they’re so versatile and comfortable!" she captioned the post.

These tights are no doubt perfect for a holiday wardrobe - in fact, that's what Victoria specifically designed them for, as she said in the caption of another Instagram post that first announced the release of the tights.

"Creating my ultimate holiday wardrobe with my VB monogrammed tights, precision tailoring and statement heels! Discover the VB Monogram Lace Tights in Black and Peak Lapel Jacket in Midnight now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street," the post said."

VB Monogram Lace Tights in Black View at VictoriaBeckham.com RRP: £95 | VB Monogram Lace Tights in Black exude modern polish. In denier-40 and made with a sheer finish, a well-fitted waistband, and a seamless and sag-free construction to ensure a comfortable and secure fit. Falke Falke Pure Matt 100 DEN Women Tights Visit Site RRP: £30 |Falke tights are known for their excellent quality, so you know you'll be getting Victoria-standard quality with this high-denier pair. These matte, opaque tights have high-quality flat seams and comfortable soft-seam finishing. The shade is a deep intense black for a classy finish. YOGINGO Black Fishnet Tights for Women on Amazon View on Amazon RRP: £5 |These unique fishnet stockings are designed to flatter your legs and add a touch of allure to any outfit you pair them with. A total bargain addition to any wardrobe - perfect for vamping up glam looks.

We're not the only ones who loves these versatile and stylish tights, though - upon seeing VB's Instagram post that announced the launch of the tights, her fans reasonably went crazy for them.

Many fans commented, adding heart emojis and calling the tights beautiful.

"Gothic with a plush vibe," one fan described them.

This isn't the first time the former pop star has worn black tights this year, however - recently, she joined in on the no-pants trend while in Paris and wore her exact Victoria Beckham tights underneath, and then also recently wore a super sultry black dress, which she paired with a pair of fishnet tights. Clearly, she knows a thing or two about how to dress this holiday season.