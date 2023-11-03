Victoria Beckham's exact tights she wears to elevate to many looks are on sale now
If they're good enough for Posh Spice, they're good enough for us
Victoria Beckham's exact tights from her very own fashion brand are on sale right now, and we're rushing to grab them as soon as possible.
It's no secret that tights are one of the most underrated yet essential items of any woman's wardrobe. Not only do they keep your legs warm under dresses and skirts during the harsh coldness of winter, but they also are great for adding some extra flair to your outfit as well, as tights nowadays come in many different fun patterns and colours.
Of course, fashion mogul Victoria Beckham knows this, and decided to capitalise on it too, launching her own pair of tights to her fashion brand, also titled Victoria Beckham - and she just let the world know that the coveted tights can finally be in your very own wardrobes starting right. now.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
The tights, which are subtly monogrammed with Victoria's signature "VB" initials, are lacy and sultry, while still incredibly versatile.
Vicky B herself posted an Instagram video in which she debuted the tights on an outfit she put together herself. In the video, she models the black lacy tights effortlessly, wearing them with a chic, black dress that has a blazer-like silhouette.
"The tights that *really* hold you in and give you the most incredible leg!! My VB Monogram Lace Tights are a huge part of my winter wardrobe right now.. they’re so versatile and comfortable!" she captioned the post.
A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)
A photo posted by on
These tights are no doubt perfect for a holiday wardrobe - in fact, that's what Victoria specifically designed them for, as she said in the caption of another Instagram post that first announced the release of the tights.
"Creating my ultimate holiday wardrobe with my VB monogrammed tights, precision tailoring and statement heels! Discover the VB Monogram Lace Tights in Black and Peak Lapel Jacket in Midnight now at VictoriaBeckham.com and at 36 Dover Street," the post said."
RRP: £95 | VB Monogram Lace Tights in Black exude modern polish. In denier-40 and made with a sheer finish, a well-fitted waistband, and a seamless and sag-free construction to ensure a comfortable and secure fit.
Falke
RRP: £30 |Falke tights are known for their excellent quality, so you know you'll be getting Victoria-standard quality with this high-denier pair. These matte, opaque tights have high-quality flat seams and comfortable soft-seam finishing. The shade is a deep intense black for a classy finish.
We're not the only ones who loves these versatile and stylish tights, though - upon seeing VB's Instagram post that announced the launch of the tights, her fans reasonably went crazy for them.
Many fans commented, adding heart emojis and calling the tights beautiful.
"Gothic with a plush vibe," one fan described them.
This isn't the first time the former pop star has worn black tights this year, however - recently, she joined in on the no-pants trend while in Paris and wore her exact Victoria Beckham tights underneath, and then also recently wore a super sultry black dress, which she paired with a pair of fishnet tights. Clearly, she knows a thing or two about how to dress this holiday season.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
We adore JLo's rustic lavender baskets in her cosy cream and chrome kitchen
JLo's kitchen is full of cozy charm, but we especially love the lavender baskets hanging from the ceiling
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
King Charles’s ongoing ‘mocking’ joke he loved is actually pretty hilarious
Even King Charles has made some sly quips over the years
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's slinky candy floss pink dress is absolutely stunning and is giving us major party outfit inspiration
Victoria just showed off the most gorgeous baby pink gown
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham rocks slick low bun and perfectly arched eyebrows as she teams polished look with this simple wardrobe staple
Victoria Beckham's sleek bun hairstyle and black top look is the epitome of minimalist chic...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
We're obsessed with how chic Victoria Beckham looks in her off-duty sweatshirt and jeans look
We plan to make Victoria Beckham's casual jeans and sweatshirt outfit our new autumn uniform...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham oozes chic with an all-black blazer outfit and we're desperate to recreate her minimalist look
Leave it to Posh Spice to make a simple blazer and trouser outfit look so expensive...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
Victoria Beckham's fishnet tights and sultry black dress ensemble is out of this world
Victoria Beckham's fishnet tights and little black dress combo has wowed us
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's bold flares are the rusty orange piece we want for autumn - here's where you can get a similar pair
Victoria Beckham wore the most stunning orange flares and we've found some similar ones we really want to shop!
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's black flares and leather jacket combo can be easily recreated with items you probably already own
We're obsessed with VB in black flares
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the look is affordable to replicate
Victoria Beckham's winter white suit featured oversized and more tailored elements and there are some great white suits on the market
By Emma Shacklock Published