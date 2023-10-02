Victoria Beckham joined the no-pants trend in Paris, wearing patterned tights and an oversized blazer

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

While celebrating the launch of her new fragrance in Paris, the star wore a truly stunning all-black ensemble of patterned tights and an oversized blazer.

It's official: Victoria Beckham is on the no-pants party trend for fall, and just proved it while attending an event for the official launch of her new fragrance from Victoria Beckham Beauty. The star posted a picture to her Instagram commemorating the event, showing off her stunning outfit comprised of an oversized blazer and a pair of super fab patterned tights.

"What an incredible week celebrating one year in Paris and my #VBFragrance launch!! Team VB and @VictoriaBeckhamBeauty we did it!!!" she captioned her post.

And, apropos to her personal interests separate of the beauty and fashion worlds, the star also partnered with tequila brand Don Julio for the event - and the star can be seen chicly sipping some of the product, straight up in a rocks glass.

"Mrs B is always talking about having too many tequila’s 💫," one fan commented on her post.

Seriously - tequila, Victoria Beckham, Paris Fashion Week... the cool-girl factor is way too high. We're sweating. And, as if she couldn't get any cooler, she also decided to not wear pants to her event.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

For her outfit that evening, she opted for an oversize black blazer, which cut off just at her hips. She also joined the seemingly skyrocketing trend of straight up not wearing pants out in public, and honestly we're all for it. It is, of course done in a tasteful way, with many celebs like Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow getting in on the fun.

The oversized blazer proved to act more as a dress, however, with Victoria pairing some black patterned tights with the blazer, proving that all-black doesn't have to be boring.

Accessorizing the look, she kept things pretty minimal, as to not distract - wearing only a pair of black stiletto heels, as well as a very subtle gold necklace and one dangling bracelet.

This isn't the only time this week that Posh has sported all black while out and about - in fact, she debuted a very similar look just one day before her party in Paris, really leaning into Parisian chic vibes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While out on a stroll with her son, Cruz, the mother-son pair looked cool as can be while taking some down time in between Paris Fashion Week events. The ever-stylish lady she is, she wore a cropped and structured leather jacket, and paired it flawlessly with a pair of flared black pants. keeping with the all-black theme, she also wore a pair of black boots, and carried with her a large black tote bag.