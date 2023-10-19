Victoria Beckham's fishnet tights and sultry black dress ensemble is out of this world

Recently while in NYC, Victoria Beckham wore a pair of fishnet tights with a stunning black dress, and we're totally obsessed with the look. Here's where you can buy some similar pieces.

Since Netflix released Beckham - a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame and, in part, his relationship with his wife Victoria Beckham and their four children - Victoria has been at the center of a lot of media attention. She's been spotted on the streets of Paris and New York before attending shows for her fashion line, and has been the subject of some hilarious memes regarding the Beckham documentary - and with all of that media exposure comes a slew of posh (no pun intended) outfits that we're trying to copy ASAP.

Recently, the former Spice Girl was in NYC promoting new launches from her beauty line, Victoria Beckham Beauty, and in true Posh style, she was decked out in all black for the occasion. And, of course, she was wearing items solely from her own VB collection.

Most notably, we couldn't stop thinking about her incredible fishnet tights, which added a rather edgy element to what would have been a fairly simple and elegant look.

Victoria Beckham's fishnet tights are beyond chic - we never thought we'd be in the market for a pair for ourselves again, but evidently, here we are, lusting after the perfect pair of fishnets.

For the rest of her ensemble, she opted for an elegant black dress, which included some fluttering cap sleeves and hit just at her ankles, giving maximum glamourous vibes for her fancy evening. She also wore a pair of peep toe black heels, keeping with the all black theme she had going on in her outfit.

Victoria Beckham is certainly no stranger to wearing an all-black outfit, as you may know - some of her best Posh Spice outfits were solely black, and she recently just wore a super stylish all-black outfit featuring flared jeans while out in Paris with her son, Cruz.

Luckily, we've found some similar black dresses that will help you achieve a similar look to Victoria's for this fall and winter - because nothing screams elegance for a holiday party like a monochrome black outfit!