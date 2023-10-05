Victoria Beckham's black flare pants and leather jacket combo can be easily recreated with items you probably already own
As if she couldn't get any more perfect...
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
We don't understand how Victoria Beckham just keeps getting more and more fashionable. Her most recent outfit of a black leather jacket and black flare pants proved to be no exception to this rule - and the look is super easy to recreate with items you likely already have.
This week Netflix released Beckham, a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame, as well as his relationship with Victoria and their four children - making their family even more relevant in the news than they already were. As one of Hollywood's biggest "it" couples out there, it only makes sense that all aspects of Victoria would be in the spotlight - including her incredible wardrobe.
Recently, she was out in Paris during Paris Fashion Week - and right before her Victoria Beckham runway show for SS24, she sported the most amazing all black ensemble and we just can't get enough of it.
While out on a stroll with her son, Cruz, the mother-son pair looked cool as can be while taking some down time in between Paris Fashion Week events. The ever-stylish lady she is, she wore a cropped and structured leather jacket, and paired it flawlessly with a pair of flared black pants. Keeping with the all black theme, she also wore a pair of black boots, and carried with her a large black tote bag. Oh yes, and some classic black sunglasses. Did we mention the look is all black?
This wasn't the only all black outfit she wore for PFW. Getting on board with the no-pants trend, she opted for an oversize black blazer, which cut off just at her hips, looking more like a dress than a shirt.
It goes without saying that Victoria makes any outfit look fantastic - and luckily, this outfit in particular can be easily recreated with pieces you likely already own in your closet. If you don't have a black leather jacket and some black flare jeans in your wardrobe, don't worry - we've linked a few of our favourite options.
Shop Victoria Beckham's All Black Look
RRP: $39.90 / £25.99 | An ankle-skimming cut is an instant leg lengthener and this version, in a dark black hue is a smart choice. The neat hem makes these ideal for pairing with loafers or one of the biggest shoe trends 2023, the kitten heel.
RRP: $220 / £135 | The '70s remain a key trend for the upcoming season and learning how to style flared jeans is the quickest way to inject the look into your closet. Keep your top half more fitted to avoid looking overwhelmed in the style and balance out the fuller leg shape.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.
She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.
Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.
-
-
Salma Hayek looks beyond stunning in this slinky purple dress - and we found three affordable lookalikes
Suddenly, purple is our favourite colour for fall
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Duchess Sophie's timeless black lace dress is the perfect effortless party gown - and we've found some similar bargain looks
Duchess Sophie's black lace dress was a classic and striking look as the royal stepped out for an engagement at Windsor Castle
By Laura Harman Published
-
Victoria Beckham’s winter white suit stole the show at the Beckham premiere and the look is affordable to replicate
Victoria Beckham's winter white suit featured oversized and more tailored elements and there are some great white suits on the market
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Victoria Beckham joined the no-trousers trend in Paris, wearing patterned tights and an oversized blazer
Victoria Beckham wore the chicest all-black ensemble to her brand's show in Paris
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham stuns in Italy in a long sleeve flowing white dress and brown leather Birkin bag
Posh Spice is championing quiet luxury vibes - especially with that coveted Birkin
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham just wore a super posh quiet luxury outfit while out at a game with David
Posh Spice is proving her style credentials once again
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
Victoria Beckham's shimmering green dress and epic bucket bag provide the winter outfit inspo we've been waiting for
Posh Spice Victoria Beckham does it again, this time releasing a new handbag collection that fans are already obsessed with
By Anna Rahmanan Published
-
Victoria Beckham thinks 'thin' is 'old fashioned' but I think her shapewear range is out of touch
Body acceptance advocate Mollie Quirk speaks out on Victoria Beckham's shapewear range and latest body image comments
By Mollie Quirk Published