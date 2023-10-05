Victoria Beckham's black flare pants and leather jacket combo can be easily recreated with items you probably already own

We don't understand how Victoria Beckham just keeps getting more and more fashionable. Her most recent outfit of a black leather jacket and black flare pants proved to be no exception to this rule - and the look is super easy to recreate with items you likely already have.

This week Netflix released Beckhama documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame, as well as his relationship with Victoria and their four children - making their family even more relevant in the news than they already were. As one of Hollywood's biggest "it" couples out there, it only makes sense that all aspects of Victoria would be in the spotlight - including her incredible wardrobe. 

Recently, she was out in Paris during Paris Fashion Week - and right before her Victoria Beckham runway show for SS24, she sported the most amazing all black ensemble and we just can't get enough of it. 

victoria beckham

While out on a stroll with her son, Cruz, the mother-son pair looked cool as can be while taking some down time in between Paris Fashion Week events. The ever-stylish lady she is, she wore a cropped and structured leather jacket, and paired it flawlessly with a pair of flared black pants. Keeping with the all black theme, she also wore a pair of black boots, and carried with her a large black tote bag. Oh yes, and some classic black sunglasses. Did we mention the look is all black?

This wasn't the only all black outfit she wore for PFW. Getting on board with the no-pants trend, she opted for an oversize black blazer, which cut off just at her hips, looking more like a dress than a shirt. 

victoria beckham

It goes without saying that Victoria makes any outfit look fantastic - and luckily, this outfit in particular can be easily recreated with pieces you likely already own in your closet. If you don't have a black leather jacket and some black flare jeans in your wardrobe, don't worry - we've linked a few of our favourite options. 

Shop Victoria Beckham's All Black Look

black kick flare jeans
Cos Cropped Black Flare Jeans

RRP: $39.90 / £25.99 | An ankle-skimming cut is an instant leg lengthener and this version, in a dark black hue is a smart choice. The neat hem makes these ideal for pairing with loafers or one of the biggest shoe trends 2023, the kitten heel.

black flared jeans
Reiss Black Skinny Flared Jeans

RRP: $220 / £135 | The '70s remain a key trend for the upcoming season and learning how to style flared jeans is the quickest way to inject the look into your closet. Keep your top half more fitted to avoid looking overwhelmed in the style and balance out the fuller leg shape.

Darcy Leather Bomber Jacket
Darcy Leather Bomber Jacket

RRP: £209 ($254) | This stunning collarless bomber jacket has a stylish dropped shoulder design and is crafted from smooth leather. For an extra touch of innovative detail, this also features a drawstring hem and gathering at the back, allowing for more adjustability. 

Victoria Beckham
US Lifestyle News Writer

Madeline Merinuk is woman&home's US lifestyle news writer, covering celebrity, entertainment, fashion, and beauty news.


She graduated in 2021 with a B.A. in Journalism from Hofstra University, winning multiple student journalism awards, including a National Hearst Award, during her time there. After graduating, she worked at today.com, the digital site for the Today Show, where she wrote pop culture news and interviewed big-name personalities like Emily Ratajkowski, Haley Lu Richardson, Emma Corrin, and more.


Her personal interests, in no particular order, are: cheese, Joni Mitchell, reading, hot yoga, traveling, having multiple chapsticks in every handbag at all times, and dancing to ABBA songs as if she were in the Mamma Mia movies.

