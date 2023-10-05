Victoria Beckham's black flare pants and leather jacket combo can be easily recreated with items you probably already own

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

We don't understand how Victoria Beckham just keeps getting more and more fashionable. Her most recent outfit of a black leather jacket and black flare pants proved to be no exception to this rule - and the look is super easy to recreate with items you likely already have.

This week Netflix released Beckham, a documentary exploring David Beckham's rise to fame, as well as his relationship with Victoria and their four children - making their family even more relevant in the news than they already were. As one of Hollywood's biggest "it" couples out there, it only makes sense that all aspects of Victoria would be in the spotlight - including her incredible wardrobe.

Recently, she was out in Paris during Paris Fashion Week - and right before her Victoria Beckham runway show for SS24, she sported the most amazing all black ensemble and we just can't get enough of it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While out on a stroll with her son, Cruz, the mother-son pair looked cool as can be while taking some down time in between Paris Fashion Week events. The ever-stylish lady she is, she wore a cropped and structured leather jacket, and paired it flawlessly with a pair of flared black pants. Keeping with the all black theme, she also wore a pair of black boots, and carried with her a large black tote bag. Oh yes, and some classic black sunglasses. Did we mention the look is all black?

This wasn't the only all black outfit she wore for PFW. Getting on board with the no-pants trend, she opted for an oversize black blazer, which cut off just at her hips, looking more like a dress than a shirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It goes without saying that Victoria makes any outfit look fantastic - and luckily, this outfit in particular can be easily recreated with pieces you likely already own in your closet. If you don't have a black leather jacket and some black flare jeans in your wardrobe, don't worry - we've linked a few of our favourite options.

Shop Victoria Beckham's All Black Look