Jessica Chastain’s 70s-inspired blue pantsuit is a funky dream

We're obsessed with Jessica Chastain's newest fashion look - a navy blue, flared pantsuit. Here's how she styled the look, plus where you can buy a similar style for yourself.

Jessica Chastain is a woman we're always looking to for sartorial inspiration. Between her cool girl, bleach blonde 2023 Met Gala look, to her constantly fashionable street style and red carpet looks, she takes the term "effortlessly chic" to new heights.

Recently, while exiting 30 Rock after an appearance on NBC's TODAY Show, the Good Nurse actress stepped out in style, rocking a navy blue pantsuit, complete with flared trousers, a seriously cool pair of sunglasses, and one of the best designer handbags - a highly coveted navy blue Birkin.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessica's bright blue pantsuit is super on trend, showcasing her commitment to the new 'quiet luxury' aesthetic (read also: 'stealth wealth'). The blazer is traditionally cut, while her matching trousers feature a groovy, flared bottom, giving the otherwise business-chic outfit a fun edge. She also wore a simple white button-down shirt underneath, which she left slightly unbuttoned.

She accessorized the outfit with a pair of oversized black sunglasses (ticking off 2023's sunglasses trend), as well as a pair of black platform heels to give some height and add to the 70s-inspired look.

Jessica isn't the first celeb to hop on the pantsuit trend, though, seeing as they're all the rage these days, with celebrities like Kate Middleton, Viola Davis, and Amal Clooney all sporting the business-chic trend.

Hildiat High Waisted Wide Leg Trousers, $182 (£146) | Ted Baker With their versatile design, these trousers are a must-have for your wardrobe, especially your workwear collection. They are high rise and feature a wide leg for ultimate comfort.

Hildia Longline Double Breasted Jacket, $315 (£253) | Ted Baker Designed with style and practicality in mind, this jacket features double-breasted buttons and long sleeves, and pairs perfectly with the matching trousers, or a more casual outfit.

Pantsuits are also a super versatile piece to own in your capsule wardrobe - you can wear the blazer and pants together, or separate them to create a variety of different outfits. Jessica hit the jackpot by picking a blue suit, which perfectly complimented her fiery red hair - but there are so many inspirational colors to choose from. You could even take a page from Kate Middleton's book and opt for a pastel bubblegum pink pantsuit.