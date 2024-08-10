Helen Skelton reveals holiday packing list - we've made a checklist of her chic summer styling
The celebrity's summer style is both practical and effortlessly elegant
Helen Skelton's packing checklist makes for the most effortless holiday wardrobe and we've rounded up all her must-haves to make your trip that little bit easier.
You always want to look your best on holiday. Whether you're jetting off for a city break or a sunny beach-side location, ideally, we'd all want to bring the entirety of our summer wardrobes to enjoy the time in style. But even with the £10 packing cubes that are a game-changer for organising your luggage and tips on how to pack like a fashion expert, that's just not possible with the weight restrictions and inevitable emptying of suitcases we'd have to do.
But Helen Skelton has proved to us all that you don't need a huge selection of clothes to make the best of your vacation wardrobe.
Taking to Instagram to show off her holiday snaps, the celebrity looked stunning in a variety of dresses, swimwear and casual denim and her fashion must-haves for the summer escape make for the perfect travel capsule wardrobe.
The temptation to over-pack when going on holiday is very real - we've all experienced the throwing in and out of clothes into the suitcase as we try to regulate our breathing. But, rest assured, with the help of Helen's checklist, your selection will mean you only end up taking the most stylish essentials from the best swimsuit brands and, for both style and comfort, this season's trendiest hiking sandals.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen Skelton's Holiday Wardrobe Must-Haves
The perfect, elevated casual-wear, this midi dress doubles as a great formal dress for those days where your holiday plans demand a little something extra. Made from organic cotton, it'll keep you cool while the puff sleeves and light, floaty fabric give a stunning and elegant silhouette.
EXACT MATCH
Perfectly paired with a summer-ready midi dress or some more casual jeans, these chunky platform sandals are the perfect elevated holiday shoe. We love the statement look that, as is the case with many of Helen's stylish pieces, are also practical and comfortable thanks to the thick and sturdy ankle strap.
You can't get more versatile than a denim shirt. We love Helen's use of the staple as a beach cover up, with the celeb throwing the casual denim over her bikini to protect her shoulders from the sun. But the piece is equally great to pair with a more formal dress to give a casual feel or with some shorts for a striking double denim look.
Easily some of the best swimwear on Amazon, this bright blue Cupshe bikini set is a must-have for making a statement on the beach. It's received rave reviews for its 'pretty and practical design,' with one shoppers writing, "It's flattering and covers well but not isn't frumpy like some bikinis."
We love Helen's practical sun visor, with the style taking up far less space in your luggage than a wide-brimmed sun hat. This Zara one has an adjustable hook-and-loop strap at the back for ultimate comfort and, paired with a good SPF for you face, you can rest assured that you're protected from harmful UV rays and enjoy your time in the sun care-free.
Helen's frayed hem denim shorts featured heavily in her holidays snaps, with her mixing them up for both casual and more formal looks. Paired with a laid-back t-shirt and some chunky sandals, they look impossibly chic and relaxed. But styled alongside a stunning pinstripe shirt and pair of platform peep-toe heels, you're ready for a lovely evening out.
Helen's mix of practical and chic clothing has long kept her on our radar when it comes to holiday style. From her adorable gingham bikini with cool sunnies that's perfect for the beach or the pool, to her wet-look black dress and chunky sandals that gave a sultry edge to summer styling, any look she steps out in we're sure to be recreating this season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Kelly Hoppen reveals her foolproof trick for achieving perfect gallery wall placement every time
Struggling with your picture frame placement? Try this clever trick from the interior designer to save damaging walls with misjudged holes
By Emily Smith Published
-
I hate coconut scents, but this is the one grown-up tropical perfume I wear every summer - for its chic, sensual impression
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess Eau Fraiche Skinscent is the ultimate summer in a bottle scent
By Stephanie Maylor Published