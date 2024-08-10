Helen Skelton reveals holiday packing list - we've made a checklist of her chic summer styling

Helen Skelton's packing checklist makes for the most effortless holiday wardrobe and we've rounded up all her must-haves to make your trip that little bit easier.

You always want to look your best on holiday. Whether you're jetting off for a city break or a sunny beach-side location, ideally, we'd all want to bring the entirety of our summer wardrobes to enjoy the time in style. But even with the £10 packing cubes that are a game-changer for organising your luggage and tips on how to pack like a fashion expert, that's just not possible with the weight restrictions and inevitable emptying of suitcases we'd have to do.

But Helen Skelton has proved to us all that you don't need a huge selection of clothes to make the best of your vacation wardrobe.

Taking to Instagram to show off her holiday snaps, the celebrity looked stunning in a variety of dresses, swimwear and casual denim and her fashion must-haves for the summer escape make for the perfect travel capsule wardrobe.

The temptation to over-pack when going on holiday is very real - we've all experienced the throwing in and out of clothes into the suitcase as we try to regulate our breathing. But, rest assured, with the help of Helen's checklist, your selection will mean you only end up taking the most stylish essentials from the best swimsuit brands and, for both style and comfort, this season's trendiest hiking sandals.

Shop Helen Skelton's Holiday Wardrobe Must-Haves

Helen's mix of practical and chic clothing has long kept her on our radar when it comes to holiday style. From her adorable gingham bikini with cool sunnies that's perfect for the beach or the pool, to her wet-look black dress and chunky sandals that gave a sultry edge to summer styling, any look she steps out in we're sure to be recreating this season.