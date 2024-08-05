Helen Skelton's adorable gingham bikini with cool sunnies and a high ponytail has got us wanting to channel picnic-core by the pool

Helen Skelton's super sweet combination of a blue gingham bikini, cool green-toned sunglasses and a super high ponytail has got us tempted to inject a picnic-core feel into our poolside wardrobe.

If you're in the midst of preparing to head to the airport and jet off to somewhere sunnier, you might be considering how much your stash of poolside fashion adheres to the swimwear trends of 2024.

Many of the most on-trend swimwear elements are timeless and ageless - and likely align with the swimsuits and bikinis you've had in your summer capsule wardrobe for years. And while we advocate for investing in staple pieces from the best swimwear brands that will stand the test of time, we can't help but add bolder and more colourful prints into our beachwear collection from time to time.

And Helen's blue gingham two piece that's reminiscent of a super cute picnic blanket has got us wanting to copy her immediately.

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Shop Gingham Swimwear

In the Instagram photo, shared during a family holiday in Lanzarote back in February 2023, Helen posed by her hotel pool with daughter Elsie in her arms.

The TV presenter, who has become a style icon we regularly look to for style inspiration over the years, can be seen in the rich blue gingham print two piece. The bikini features a square-neck bandeau top with what appear to be detachable straps for added support. Meanwhile, Helen ditched tie-side bikini bottoms for a comfy and flattering brief style.

Always one to add accessories to a swimwear look, Helen, who also sported a striking leopard print two piece on the same holiday, chose a pair of muted khaki-toned sunnies with translucent frames and round, dark lenses.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton) A photo posted by on

Making sure that jewellery didn't go amiss, even during a swimming session, Helen chose simple and delicate pieces in the form of a dainty gold chain necklace with a love heart pendant.