Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling
The TV presenter gives a masterclass in wearing all black
Helen Skelton has been providing us with so much style inspiration this summer, and this most recent look has got to be one of our favourite yet – her all-black outfit adding a sultry edge to summer styling.
Pictured on holiday with her kids in Menorca, Helen headed out for the evening in a simple but stunning wet-look style black dress, paired with some ASRA Sami double-buck studded leather sandals, chunky gold hoops, oversized sunglasses and her hair up in a slicked-back high bun.
The all-black outfit is not only practical and cool for a summer evening, but small details - the shine and cut of her dress, studded sandals, gold jewellery – elevate the overall look entirely, and we love the sultry edge to it.
Helen gave us a lesson in the daytime style stakes too. Showing the versatility of her sandals, Helen paired them with some frayed denim shorts, cooling vest top over her bikini, oversized woven straw tote bag and a chic straw hat. The two looks use simple pieces that can be used time and time again, in lots of different ways – all perfect additions to a summer capsule wardrobe.
A post shared by Helen Skelton (@helenskelton)
A photo posted by on
Shop Helen's evening look
Exact Match
Helen's sandals of choice are these chunky studded ones from ASRA London. Perfect for day and night, as Helen showcases beautifully in her Instagram post, these can work with casual daytime attire, as well as adding an edge and elevating evening wear too.
We're not 100% sure this is the same dress worn by Helen, as hers as really shine to it. But we think it might be this very similar-looking piece from Zara, the knit fabric giving it the shiny look as seen in her photos. Either way, the cut, square-cut neckline and wide straps of the dress is a style that will never go out of fashion.
Helen goes with simple accessories for her evening look, letting her stunning dress and sandals do the talking. The TV presenter completed her look with a classic black crossbody bag with chain, which complements her outfit perfectly. Great for day and night, this pick from Mango is super chic and excellent value.
Shop Helen's day look
These baggy, raw-edged hem denim shorts are a similar style to Helens, but we love the longer length and looser fit to this pair - particularly if you're looking for a bit of extra coverage while still staying cool in the heat. We love how the model has been styled here for a more elevated day look - shows the versatility of the usually very casually styled piece.
Keeping safe in the sun doesn't mean you have to compromise on style. Helen keeps UV rays away with an ultra chic woven sun visor with black trim, which wraps around her high-up hair style, keeping her extra cool and protecting her from the sun. We love this one from Oliver Bonas, which has a fun animal print on the underside to elevate the design even further.
Helen's orange and white woven beach bag is from Topshop, but has sadly sold out. However if you're quick you can still grab the same design in this gorgeous green and brown stripe. The oversized style makes it perfect for a day at the beach, and then when home, a great every day shopping bag.
woman&home digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: "Helen is proof that a stretchy black midi dress is the ultimate holiday staple. It's perfect teamed with chunky sandals for a busy family day out, but add plenty of gold jewellery and it's your glamorous evening look too. If you're only taking hand luggage on a trip, a sleek square neck number like this will get a lot of mileage. And it's super comfy too!"
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Dunelm wants your old bedding, blankets, cushions and towels to tackle textile waste
You can now recycle your unwanted home textiles with Dunelm's new online 'Take Back' scheme, completely free of charge
By Emily Smith Published
-
Monty Don explains why now is the time to take plant cuttings to ensure successful rooting
Cuttings are a great way of multiplying your plants for free, and now is the time to act according to Monty
By Emily Smith Published
-
Claudia Schiffer's tiered midi dress is the only summer staple you'll ever need - and she proves it can be worn with anything
We love the unexpected twist of styling it with cowboy boots
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
Trinny Woodall just blew our minds with a dress styling hack we'd never have thought of – which leads to a 'nice, unexpected pleasure'
The transformation is incredible
By Kerrie Hughes Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill’s favourite striped swimsuit has us searching high and low for chic alternatives - and we’ve found some beauties
Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill clearly has a favourite swimsuit and we can see why her green and white one-piece is still her holiday go-to
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
Eva Mendes masters Parisian styling in the chicest navy dress teamed with the designer bag we've always wanted
She wore "eyes to toe Stella McCartney" for her visit to the gymnastic finals at the Olympics
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Alicia Keys' high-waisted navy bikini has us ditching our one-piece and shopping this flattering vintage style
It's the perfect summer staple that will never date
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This high street lookalike for the covetable Tiffany Bone cuff will keep even the savviest fashionista guessing
The real deal by Elsa Peretti is iconic, but costs up to £35k - Karen Millen's curved bangle will set you back just £39
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's toe loop leather sandals are an elevated take on her signature flip flops - and pair perfectly with her favourite khaki trousers
Sleeker than some of the chunky sandals you're seeing elsewhere, these are going to be in your summer style rotation for years to come.
By Caroline Parr Published
-
Gabby Logan's delightful mint green dress is a colour that we should all be implementing into our wardrobes this summer
Olympic commentator Gabby Logan looked fabulous in green at the Paris 2024 games
By Molly Smith Published