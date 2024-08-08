Helen Skelton's wet-look black dress and chunky sandals give a sultry edge to summer styling

Helen Skelton has been providing us with so much style inspiration this summer, and this most recent look has got to be one of our favourite yet – her all-black outfit adding a sultry edge to summer styling.

Pictured on holiday with her kids in Menorca, Helen headed out for the evening in a simple but stunning wet-look style black dress, paired with some ASRA Sami double-buck studded leather sandals, chunky gold hoops, oversized sunglasses and her hair up in a slicked-back high bun.

The all-black outfit is not only practical and cool for a summer evening, but small details - the shine and cut of her dress, studded sandals, gold jewellery – elevate the overall look entirely, and we love the sultry edge to it.

Helen gave us a lesson in the daytime style stakes too. Showing the versatility of her sandals, Helen paired them with some frayed denim shorts, cooling vest top over her bikini, oversized woven straw tote bag and a chic straw hat. The two looks use simple pieces that can be used time and time again, in lots of different ways – all perfect additions to a summer capsule wardrobe.

Exact Match ASRA Sami Double-Buckle Studded Leather Sandals £88 (was £130) at Anthropologie Helen's sandals of choice are these chunky studded ones from ASRA London. Perfect for day and night, as Helen showcases beautifully in her Instagram post, these can work with casual daytime attire, as well as adding an edge and elevating evening wear too. Zara Stretch Knit Midi Dress £25.99 at Zara We're not 100% sure this is the same dress worn by Helen, as hers as really shine to it. But we think it might be this very similar-looking piece from Zara, the knit fabric giving it the shiny look as seen in her photos. Either way, the cut, square-cut neckline and wide straps of the dress is a style that will never go out of fashion. Mango Crossbody Bag £19.99 at Mango Helen goes with simple accessories for her evening look, letting her stunning dress and sandals do the talking. The TV presenter completed her look with a classic black crossbody bag with chain, which complements her outfit perfectly. Great for day and night, this pick from Mango is super chic and excellent value.

H&M Baggy Low Denim shorts £27.99 at H&M These baggy, raw-edged hem denim shorts are a similar style to Helens, but we love the longer length and looser fit to this pair - particularly if you're looking for a bit of extra coverage while still staying cool in the heat. We love how the model has been styled here for a more elevated day look - shows the versatility of the usually very casually styled piece. Oliver Bonas Natural & Black Animal Visor Hat £24 at Oliver Bonas Keeping safe in the sun doesn't mean you have to compromise on style. Helen keeps UV rays away with an ultra chic woven sun visor with black trim, which wraps around her high-up hair style, keeping her extra cool and protecting her from the sun. We love this one from Oliver Bonas, which has a fun animal print on the underside to elevate the design even further. Topshop Tana oversized woven straw tote bag £26.50 (was £38) at ASOS Helen's orange and white woven beach bag is from Topshop, but has sadly sold out. However if you're quick you can still grab the same design in this gorgeous green and brown stripe. The oversized style makes it perfect for a day at the beach, and then when home, a great every day shopping bag.

woman&home digital Fashion Editor Caroline Parr says: "Helen is proof that a stretchy black midi dress is the ultimate holiday staple. It's perfect teamed with chunky sandals for a busy family day out, but add plenty of gold jewellery and it's your glamorous evening look too. If you're only taking hand luggage on a trip, a sleek square neck number like this will get a lot of mileage. And it's super comfy too!"