These £10 travel packing cubes are a game-changer for organising (and squeezing in as much as I can in) my cabin bag
Tight on space in your carry on? This must-have travel accessory is the solution
One of the biggest dilemmas I face when travelling is getting packing everything I want in a very-tight-on-space cabin bag.
The art of travelling light is something I have never been able to master, but I don't want to check luggage in – and so began extensive research in how to get as much as I possibly can in to the tightly restricted cabin bag sizes the low-cost airlines allow.
My carry-on is this Lossga travel backpack, which is a tried and tested easyJet cabin bag. It's got lots of compartments already, which is really helpful, particularly for when you want to access something quickly and easily. But the main compartment is where these £10 packing cubes on Amazon are a game-changer.
There's eight pieces in total – three for clothes, one shoe bag, a drawstring bag, a toiletry and flat bag. I particularly love the drawstring bag, which is the perfect place for storing dirty laundry. Putting my clothes in these cubes makes me fold and pack much more efficiently, and, as a result, means I can cram more in than I would without them. They also make being able to find items I want really easy, and I'm therefore much less likely to forget anything. Finally, the sense of satisfaction I get at seeing all the cubes neatly organised is more than I care to admit.
They may not look like much, but these packing cubes are a game changer for getting everything you want to take away in to a small suitcase. The drawstring bag is also great for storing dirty laundry, and the shoe bag is really helpful for keeping everything clean.
I've used these bags three times on trips away, and I wouldn't be without them now. The difference in how much I can get into my carry on, compared to when I didn't have them is stark – it really is a game-changer if you want a few more outfit options, particularly if the weather where you are going is unpredictable.
That said, the material isn't the strongest, and I can't imagine these lasting a lifetime. However they're showing no signs of wear so far, and I think they will last long enough to make them excellent value for the price.
If you're on the hunt for a new case to pack your shiny new cubes into, our round up of the best luggage deals has some excellent options. If you're flying with easyJet or Ryanair, there are some bags below that adhere to their sizing rules, each under £25. Be sure to check the carry on size requirements for free cabin bags with your specific airline, to avoid any extra charges at the airport.
Shop cabin bags
This is the Lossga travel backpack I mentioned above, which I bought a few years ago now. And it's still going strong. I have taken it when flying with easyJet many times now, and never had a problem getting it on board. It's also the bag I now pack neatly with my packing cubes, the rectangular shape of it making it super easy to organise everything.
If you're flying with Ryanair, Lossga does a slightly smaller version to adhere to its size regulations, so make sure to check which size you have selected before buying.
Dubbed the 'Ryanair viral bag', this handy holdall-style cabin bag was snapped up by thousands (me included), with the assurance it would pass the bag checker. And it does. I've used this a couple of times now, and I've never been asked to try it for size. As you might expect, for £10, the quality isn't amazing. But if you don't overfill or make it too weighty, this bag has longevity way beyond its price point.
I really like this bag, although I haven't personally tried it. The design allows you to extend it to fit easyJet's slightly larger allowance, or zip up the extra space so it fits Ryanair too. Simple, but clever, and saves money on having to buy more than one bag if you regularly use both airlines. It could also easily serve as an everyday shopping bag too, making it even better value for money.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Kerrie is the editor of woman&home (digital). For seven years previously she was editor of Future’s world-leading design title Creative Bloq, and has written for titles including T3, Coach and Fit&Well on a wide range of lifestyle topics.
After a decade of working in retail, Kerrie went back to education at the ripe old age of 27, graduating with a first-class honours degree in creative writing three years later. Her career in journalism began soon after, when she secured a job as a staff writer at Future Plc. In the 14 years since, she has worked her way up to editor level, gaining a wealth of digital experience along the way.
As a woman&home reader and a senior digital editor, Kerrie’s main purpose is to ensure the brand delivers high-quality, relevant content to help enrich and improve women’s lives – a responsibility she feels hugely passionate about.
Outside of work, if she manages to find a spare minute around her three young children, geriatric dog and activity-obsessed fiance, you’ll find her either throwing a barbell about at Crossfit, with her head in a good thriller novel or building one of the latest Lego ideas sets.
-
-
Zara Tindall just wore a wide-leg trouser suit so chic, we can't help but copy it
Zara Tindall looked elegant for a royal event alongside her uncle, King Charles
By Lauren Hughes Published
-
Can you use retinol for acne? The experts weigh in
Can retinol treat acne? Experts share how the anti-ageing and exfoliating hero works with clogged pores and blemishes...
By Charley Williams-Howitt Published