These £10 travel packing cubes are a game-changer for organising (and squeezing in as much as I can in) my cabin bag

One of the biggest dilemmas I face when travelling is getting packing everything I want in a very-tight-on-space cabin bag.

The art of travelling light is something I have never been able to master, but I don't want to check luggage in – and so began extensive research in how to get as much as I possibly can in to the tightly restricted cabin bag sizes the low-cost airlines allow.

My carry-on is this Lossga travel backpack, which is a tried and tested easyJet cabin bag. It's got lots of compartments already, which is really helpful, particularly for when you want to access something quickly and easily. But the main compartment is where these £10 packing cubes on Amazon are a game-changer.

There's eight pieces in total – three for clothes, one shoe bag, a drawstring bag, a toiletry and flat bag. I particularly love the drawstring bag, which is the perfect place for storing dirty laundry. Putting my clothes in these cubes makes me fold and pack much more efficiently, and, as a result, means I can cram more in than I would without them. They also make being able to find items I want really easy, and I'm therefore much less likely to forget anything. Finally, the sense of satisfaction I get at seeing all the cubes neatly organised is more than I care to admit.

8-Piece Travel Packing Cubes £9.99 at Amazon They may not look like much, but these packing cubes are a game changer for getting everything you want to take away in to a small suitcase. The drawstring bag is also great for storing dirty laundry, and the shoe bag is really helpful for keeping everything clean.

I've used these bags three times on trips away, and I wouldn't be without them now. The difference in how much I can get into my carry on, compared to when I didn't have them is stark – it really is a game-changer if you want a few more outfit options, particularly if the weather where you are going is unpredictable.

That said, the material isn't the strongest, and I can't imagine these lasting a lifetime. However they're showing no signs of wear so far, and I think they will last long enough to make them excellent value for the price.

If you're on the hunt for a new case to pack your shiny new cubes into, our round up of the best luggage deals has some excellent options. If you're flying with easyJet or Ryanair, there are some bags below that adhere to their sizing rules, each under £25. Be sure to check the carry on size requirements for free cabin bags with your specific airline, to avoid any extra charges at the airport.

Shop cabin bags