What is a deep autumn capsule wardrobe - and how to build one according to a fashion editor
A deep autumn capsule wardrobe is a selection of pieces picked largely because of their colour and tone. Fitting a particular colour brief, this particular wardrobe is aimed primarily at people with particular characteristics as it is believed they suit this style best. Below we explain how to workout if a deep autumn capsule wardrobe is for you and what you can add to your closet this season.
Wondering what colour suits me? Once you've read through our guide, you might find that you slip into the 'deep autumn' category perfectly. Defined by how well you suit a specific group of dark, autumnal hues, those that like to have their 'colours done', finding what palette works for them helps them to narrow down outfit choices more easily and avoid fashion fax pas.
Deep autumn is one of several colour groups that are referred to over the months of September to early November and while they're not always listed as part of the latest fashion colour trends, the traditional hues that make up a deep autumn palette are always available during the season.
What is deep autumn colouring?
Autumn colouring is made up of three parts: soft autumn, true autumn and deep autumn. Each of these groups refers to a different make-up of colour palettes, that suit different people. Deep autumn, or dark autumn as it is sometimes referred to is the darkest of the autumn colour families.
While deciphering what characteristics suit what autumn family can be tricky, the easiest way to think about deep autumn is to picture a dark forest as the sun begins to fade. It is these rich and earthy tones that underpin this colour group.
One of the most important things to understand about deep autumn colouring is that it is at its essence warm, and leans heavily into the traditional autumnal colour palette, but selects the coziest shades of those traditional hues.
How to build a deep autumn capsule wardrobe
Normally when we talk about a capsule wardrobe we have a a guide of the silhouettes that should be in your closet. While you will still need a mix of separates, dresses, outerwear and accessories to make you deep autumn capsule wardrobe work, this idea is less about specific types of garments and more about a tightly edit colour palette that is guaranteed to suit you.
This includes swapping black clothing for dark brown and coffee colourways, and introducing charcoal and very dark navy blue. These almost black colours serve the same job as fashion's favourite neutral but are more favourable to a deep autumn's complexion and characteristics.
For lighter colours to add in, look to creamy, off white shades such as ecru as opposed to bright whites. And while having a strong base of neutrals is essential in any deep autumn capsule wardrobe, don't be afraid to add a splash of colour.
Deep autumns can embrace bright colour clothing, but you'll want to opt for colourways that are known to suit your tone. These include, plum, magenta, khaki, burnt orange, antique rose, dark navy, khaki and forest green.
In terms of jewellery muted golds and bronzes will be more successful than silver tones.
RRP: £268 / $475 | This forest green hue is perfect for deep autumns and is a refreshing take on classic tailoring. Slip into a work capsule wardrobe, or add a silky cami, a pair or heels and some chandelier earrings to make this ready for evening wear.
RRP: £150 / $245 | Perfect for teaming with their matching blazer for a fully suited and booted look, you can wear these slim fit, wool trousers as part of your regular autumn capsule wardrobe and into winter too. Pair with other relevant neutrals.
RRP: £79 / $129 | Lift this whole look by introducing a metallic hue. While gold jewellery might traditionally suit deep autumns best, this blouse, which is almost mink in hue will still work as one of your neutrals, helping to lift the dark base of the palette.
RRP: £160 / $260 | When you think of a classic autumn colour palettes mustard is one of the most popular hues and is ideal for a deep autumns. This sweater is a mix of cotton and linen which makes it light and breathable so you won't overheat.
RRP: £125 / $160 | Sticking with the dark and moody palette, navy makes a refreshing change from black, which is actually suited to most deep autumns, who look better in alternatives such as dark blue and brown. This skirt won't date any time soon.
RRP: £99 (UK only) | One of the best winter coats for women, a textured design slots perfectly into the latest coat trends 2023. The fluffy finish will keep you looking and feeling cosy, particularly as this design is also lined, and has handy pockets!
RRP: £89.99 / $139 | The best trench coats are a must in the autumn and this deep khaki design is an ideal choice for deep autumns, who might be less inclined to go for a classic light beige design. This coat features a relaxed and oversized fit.
RRP: £45.99 / $79.99 | Camel trousers slot beautifully within this palette, and give off Quiet Luxury vibes when paired with dark khaki hues. The straight leg and front crease detail will help to elongate your frame. These are ideal for smarter moments.
RRP: £189 / $195 | The best loafers for women deliver a smart finish to any ensemble. These have an androgynous feel thanks to the front cut out detailing. One of the best pairs of Quiet Luxury shoes, we love the subtle branding on the shoe tongue.
RRP: £139 / $250 | One of this season's best cocktail dresses for deep autumn's this dark plum dress delivers on the theme. The layered tulle skirt and sheer sleeves add a softness to the dress, while the self-tie belt allows you to show off your waist.
RRP: £119 (UK only) | Another neutral shade that's ideal for this palette is a dark slate grey. Pairing beautifully with plum, this colour combination is often overlooked but will work through to a winter capsule wardrobe, adding a sleekness to your party looks.
How to work out if you have deep autumn colouring
The first thing to do is assess your features. Deep autumn people have dark eyes and dark hair, and although skin tone varies, they have underlying warmth.
If, after looking in the mirror, you're still unsure, look in your jewellery collection, deep autumns tend to lean towards gold jewellery over silver as it complements their skin tone.
To further break it down, the colour of eyes most prevalent in deep autumn, as you might expect are: hazel, dark brown, dark green and black. So if you have one of those eye colours, you're well on your way to fitting into this autumn subcategory.
Skin colour is broad, although commonly deep autumns have a bronze or golden undertone. And when it comes to hair, you're looking for anything from golden brown to a dark and deep brown.
What colours should be in a deep autumn capsule wardrobe?
The deep autumn colour palette is underpinned by traditional autumn colours. Forest green, dark brown and mustard yellow as well as terracotta hues are reminiscent of the last leaves to full off the trees.
A popular selection of colours for autumn outfit ideas, this well-known selection is peppered with lighter colourways, including soft pink, turquoise and oatmeal hues to create contrast.
When selecting what to wear, look for items whether colour has a yellow undertone, as this adds warmth, avoid colours with too much blue in them, as this signifies cooler tones.
Deep autumn vs Deep winter
Many mistake these two groups for one another but it's important to focus on warmth within your features to work out where you belong. Deep autumns always a warmth to them, while deep winter's have a cooler tone overall.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with over fifteen years' experience in the industry. Having studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, Rivkie fell in love with styling and journalism, covering fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has been a regular talking head on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
