9 unmissable capsule wardrobe finds under £100
These premium capsule wardrobe essentials are all currently on sale - and they come fashion expert-approved
There's no time like the new year to snap up some capsule wardrobe must-haves on sale. However, after a festive period of overconsumption, scouring shopping sites may feel like the last thing you want to do. That's why our fashion team have sought out a handful of the best bargains you won't want to miss.
Building a capsule wardrobe that works for you can feel like a neverending (and often expensive) task. The key to success lies in nailing down high-quality and timelessly chic items that will last you for years to come – but this is no mean feat on a budget. That's why the January sales are our go-to for securing luxury pieces with a lower price tag that will pull any minimalist capsule wardrobe together.
Although sales often encourage a buy, buy, buy mentality, they offer one of the best opportunities to be smarter with your wardrobe. Presenting you with a chance to purchase fewer but higher quality items without breaking the bank, investing in style staples you'll never tire of couldn't be easier. After some thorough digging by our fashion team, we've narrowed down the top 9 capsule wardrobe sale buys to add to your basket now.
Our top 9 capsule wardrobe sale must-haves
RRP:
£165 now £49 | One of the best cashmere jumpers has to be at the top of your list when it comes to sale shopping. Made from a mix of merino wool and cashmere, this neutral camel knit will keep you cosy for years to come - and will pair with absolutely anything.
RRP:
£160 now £80 | Raey denim always makes it into our roundups of the best jeans so we had to give this unmissable deal appropriate airtime. Despite the huge 50% saving they are still in stock from a size UK 4-18, but we doubt they will hang around for much longer...
RRP:
£75 now £45 | "This pure cotton-poplin shirt will be a great asset to any wardrobe. Wear under woolies in winter and with linen trousers for summer. A true fashion perennial!" says Sarah Joan Ross, woman&home Editor-in-Chief. But act fast, as it's selling out quickly.
RRP:
£150 now £90 | A cosy padded coat belongs in every winter capsule wardrobe. This sleek belted silhouette can be thrown over all manner of ensembles to add a sophisticated edge - and who can say no to a £60 saving?
RRP:
£28 now £12 | River Island's sales are not to be overlooked, especially when building a plus size capsule wardrobe. This beautiful draped top will instantly elevate any pair of plain bottoms in your rotation.
RRP:
£165 now £79 | The best black boots will be one of the most worn pairs of shoes you own, so these 100% leather boots are a no-brainer. With a chic square toe shape and smooth texture, they boast timeless sophistication as well as high quality.
RRP:
£235 now £94 | Skirts remain a huge denim trend for 2024 and they're the perfect transitional item as we head towards spring. Made from 100% cotton and with a classic blue hue, subtle A-line shape and frayed hem, this Ganni piece fits the wardrobe essential brief.
RRP:
£140 now £70 | Prints and patterns will help you nail a boho capsule wardrobe. Ensure that the palette complements your other items and you're onto a winner. We love this floral tea dress that is both playful and versatile. Style up with designer heels for the evening or smart trainers for work.
RRP:
£69.99 now £39.99 | "While you may be drawn to the post-party sequins, keep versatility and longevity in mind, and snap up any smart staples your wardrobe may lack," says deputy fashion editor Charlie Bell. She recommends opting for a neutral Zara blazer that you can wear on repeat.
Our experts:
Sarah Joan Ross is the Editor-in-Chief of woman&home.com. She has over 20 years of experience as an editor, consultant, digital writer & stylist and has lived and worked in London, New York, Milan, Paris and the Middle East.
As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.
Which brands have the best January sales?
Almost all high street retailers run some sort of January sale, but which one is the best largely depends on what you're after. We recommend using discounts to score high-quality items for less and fill out gaps in your everyday wardrobe, so take some time to assess which pieces you find yourself lusting after when you get dressed every day.
However, there are several retailers we always turn to at this time of year to score some real bargains. Matches, Net-a-Porter, and Liberty are the best places to shop high-end and designer brands with unbeatable discounts, and you'll be surprised how many low-cost items you can find. For more affordable, staple pieces, Cos, Arket, H&M, John Lewis, and Zara all run brilliant sales across womenswear.
Amelia joined woman&home in 2022 after graduating with an MA in Magazine Journalism from City University and is now a senior writer. She began building her career as a lifestyle journalist after completing a fashion journalism course at the Condé Nast College of Fashion & Design in 2019, writing for a variety of titles including OK! magazine, New! magazine and Notion on topics such as sustainable fashion and entertainment. She specialises in fashion and beauty content, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends, she is always on the lookout for the latest products and brands to hit the market.
