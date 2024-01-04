9 unmissable capsule wardrobe finds under £100

There's no time like the new year to snap up some capsule wardrobe must-haves on sale. However, after a festive period of overconsumption, scouring shopping sites may feel like the last thing you want to do. That's why our fashion team have sought out a handful of the best bargains you won't want to miss.

Building a capsule wardrobe that works for you can feel like a neverending (and often expensive) task. The key to success lies in nailing down high-quality and timelessly chic items that will last you for years to come – but this is no mean feat on a budget. That's why the January sales are our go-to for securing luxury pieces with a lower price tag that will pull any minimalist capsule wardrobe together.

Although sales often encourage a buy, buy, buy mentality, they offer one of the best opportunities to be smarter with your wardrobe. Presenting you with a chance to purchase fewer but higher quality items without breaking the bank, investing in style staples you'll never tire of couldn't be easier. After some thorough digging by our fashion team, we've narrowed down the top 9 capsule wardrobe sale buys to add to your basket now.

Our top 9 capsule wardrobe sale must-haves

Our experts:

Sarah Joan Ross Editor-in-Chief Sarah Joan Ross is the Editor-in-Chief of woman&home.com. She has over 20 years of experience as an editor, consultant, digital writer & stylist and has lived and worked in London, New York, Milan, Paris and the Middle East.

Charlie Bell Social Links Navigation Deputy fashion editor As deputy fashion editor at Future plc, Charlie works across multiple women’s magazines including Woman & Home, Woman and Woman's Own, ensuring she has her finger on the pulse. Beginning her career in the magazine industry in 2009, Charlie has written for titles including Stylist, Closer and Dare. With a weakness for a printed midi dress, Charlie is on a mission to shop more sustainably and loves finding new ethical brands and second-hand buys.

Which brands have the best January sales?

Almost all high street retailers run some sort of January sale, but which one is the best largely depends on what you're after. We recommend using discounts to score high-quality items for less and fill out gaps in your everyday wardrobe, so take some time to assess which pieces you find yourself lusting after when you get dressed every day.

However, there are several retailers we always turn to at this time of year to score some real bargains. Matches, Net-a-Porter, and Liberty are the best places to shop high-end and designer brands with unbeatable discounts, and you'll be surprised how many low-cost items you can find. For more affordable, staple pieces, Cos, Arket, H&M, John Lewis, and Zara all run brilliant sales across womenswear.