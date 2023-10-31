Cameron Diaz's best looks: from Oscar-worthy gowns to laid-back style moments

Cameron Diaz's best looks don't just include her red carpet gowns - the actress exudes effortless laid-back style with natural hair and makeup, blue jeans and casual knits; the epitome of California cool.

Since making her debut as Tina Carmycle in The Mask, Cameron has become much more than just the 'blonde bombshell' stereotype. Outside of acting, Diaz has co-founded vegan wine company Avaline and written multiple lifestyle books on how to live a longer, fuller and happier life.

Cameron shot to fame aged just 21 after auditioning for The Mask after the recommendation of her modelling agent. Despite having no previous acting experience, she landed one of the starring roles and became a Hollywood star overnight.

The actor officially announced her retirement from acting in 2018, the same year as she started her wine business with Who What Wear founder Katherine Power. Since then, we've seen more laid-back ensembles rather than red-carpet glamour, but regardless of the look, Cameron's style is always on point. Let Cameron Diaz's best looks give you some serious style inspiration, whether you're updating your boho capsule wardrobe or are in need of some party dress ideas of the Oscar-worthy variety.

1. The plunging black mini-dress

Here, Cameron Diaz shows us what she does best - a simple and striking LBD for the Los Angeles premier of The Other Woman. The A-Line shape and plunging neckline work together in perfect synergy for an elegant shape, completed masterfully with natural dewy makeup and a vibrant lip. Hollywood glamour for the modern age.

2. The smart-casual pink blazer

For a Bad Teacher photo call, Cameron wore simple white separates with a dusky pink blazer, finished with a clashing red belt and killer heels for an ensemble that mixes laid-back style with super-glam touches.

3. The Barbie pink gown

Channelling the Barbie pink look before it became everything anyone could talk about in 2023 thanks to the Margot Robbie movie, Cameron's Barbiecore look for the red carpet manages to be both bold and sophisticated at the same time.

4. The graphic-print knit

What we love most about Cameron's style is that she does casual dressing just as well as red carpet glamour. This statement knit in shades of grey is the perfect thrown-on piece, teamed with black jeans and tousled hair, the look finished off with simple black accessories.

5. The satin red dress

For a truly glamorous red carpet look, worthy of a leading lady like Cameron, this fitted satin gown is the perfect choice. Teamed with skyscraper heels and simple hair and makeup, it's old-school Hollywood glamour at its finest. We love how in this shot the umbrella looks like an accessory, too!

6. The bright and embellished mini dress

A bit of a departure from Cameron's usual style, this bright yellow mini-dress has a heavily embellished collar for a statement finish. The Queen of clashing heels, Cameron teams the mini with statement black stilettos. We also rate the '70s-style fringe hairstyle, which adds a more relaxed edge to the look.

7. The monochrome mini dress

Cameron proves you can't go wrong with classic monochrome with this laid-back red carpet look. She teams a black-and-white dress with opaque tights and chunky black boots - one of our favourite autumn/winter ensembles.

8. The burnt orange maxi

For an event at the American Museum of Natural History, Cameron looks poised and elegant in a bold orange floor-length gown, with her signature slicked-back hair and minimal makeup. We love how the subtle orange lip complements her gown.

9. The leather dress

For the LA premiere of The Other Woman, in which Cameron had a leading role, the actress stole the show in a fitted leather gown with nude high heels and super shiny hair completing the look. Ever a fan of a simple ensemble, this look makes a statement without trying too hard.

10. The cascading gown

There's no shortage of red carpet gowns to choose from when it comes to Cameron Diaz's archive of dresses, but this nude cascading gown worn to the Oscars in 2017 has to be one of her best looks ever. The sequin trim really sets off this showstopping gown.

11. The metallic bodycon dress

Statement dress? Check. Sky-high heels? Check. Red lip? Check. Everything about this sultry look screams Hollywood glamour. Cameron looks flawless in this fitted metallic dress, which uses panelling to create a structured effect.

12. The backless mini dress

Another metallic number (we're sensing quite the theme here) sees Cameron ramp up the glamour with a backless gold mini dress with a fun ruffle trim. This is one of the rare times you'll see Cameron with dark brown hair as well, instead of her signature blonde locks.

13. The sequin gown

A real show-stopper, this vibrant gown is the perfect choice for walking the Oscars red carpet. With a fitted bodice and long skirt, it's embellished with sequins flecks of metallic material that we're sure glittered in the light at every turn. Cameron's soft waves and classic makeup ensure she looks every inch the Hollywood starlet.

14. The patterned mini dress

A more casual look for Cameron sees her wearing a statement mini dress, with on-trend low denier tights and simple boots. She's also wearing a full fringe, which works well with this effortlessly stylish ensemble.

15. The bold blue belted dress

We love the utility details on this bright blue belted dress. A fan of bright colours, Cameron often wears bold shades like this with plain black heels to finish the outfit. Wearing her signature blonde hair in waves, this relaxed hairstyle softens the overall look.

16. The ruffled red carpet dress

There's a lot going on with this red carpet gown - ruffles, a diamonte belt, a black bow detail, the one-shoulder strap - but somehow it all works wonderfully together. Cameron balances this Oscars look with a simple metallic clutch and her dark hair swept up with a deep side parting.

17. The satin monochrome dress

Ever a fan of monochrome, this satin dress is giving us a masterclass in understated elegance. With a structured bodice and glamorous gathered skirt, it's the perfect base for Cameron's statement chunky gold jewellery.

18. The babydoll black dress

This black strappy babydoll dress was a super glam choice for the People's Choice Award, which saw Cameron go home with an award for Best Leading Lady. The dress is layered with mesh material for a pretty, textured finish, with spaghetti straps and a fitted bodice creating a classic babydoll shape.

19. The floor-length blue gown

Matched with a new icy blonde 'do, this cape-style floor-length blue gown marks one of the more sophisticated style moments for Cameron, who looks elegant and graceful for on the red carpet. A spiked belt gives the look that extra edge we've come to associate with the actress's style.

20. The fitted red midi dress

Cameron looks like a real siren in this sultry ensemble, her fitted coral red dress teamed with a bouncy blow dry and the perfect smokey eye. Patent nude heels complete the look.

21. The fitted white ballgown

Another ravishing look for Cameron is this structure white ballgown, completed with metallic accessories and opulent jewellery. The dress has a subtle floral print, adding an extra layer of sophistication to this flawless red carpet look.

22. The embellished mini dress

We've seen plenty of sequins, beading and metallic accents in Cameron Diaz's best looks archive - it's clear that the actress is partial to a bit of bling. This heavily embellished mini dress is teamed with her signature slicked-back hairstyle and nude heels, offsetting the statement dress perfectly.

23. The rose-print satin gown

One of Cameron's earlier red carpet looks, this pretty gown is bold, yet elegant, and fits the actress like a glove. We love the clashing diagonal belt too, adding interest to what would otherwise be a classic rose-print gown; an early example of how Cameron favours clashing patterns, colours and materials.

24. The simple black dress

Sometimes, the most simple looks are the most effective, as is seen in this snap of Cameron wearing a simple black midi dress with pretty strappy sandals, teamed with a classic black bag. The low-maintenance low pony completes the look.

25. The bold orange gown

This form-fitting orange dress hugs Cameron's svelte figure perfectly, with a simple neckline creating an elegant finish. The actress's blonde hair is worn short here, with a deep side parting and statement earrings.

26. The black two-piece

Another simple look from Cameron (which she's again jazzed up with some killer heels) this all-black ensemble uses different effects to create a simple look that has a bit more depth. The matte-effect fitted pencil skirt is teamed with a silky, loose-fitting top, tucked in for a super-flattering finish.

27. The bodice ballgown

One of Cameron's earlier red carpet looks for the Oscars shows the actress in a structured black gown with a fitted bodice and flowing skirt tapping into the Grecian style we typically see worn in lighter cream or white fabrics. A simple red lip completes the look.

28. The metallic black dress

Ever a fan of metallic shades, Cameron looks elegant and understated in a subtly metallic black dress with an A-Line shape for a film premiere. The look is teamed with opaque tights and chunky black boots giving a more casual finish to this chic dress. We love the tousled up 'do, too.

29. The flower print dress

Cameron's a big fan of mixing printed dresses with high heels and a blazer to dress up the look. Here we see an earlier picture of Cameron wearing her signature blonde waves long and loose, finishing off this smart-casual summer outfit.

30. The cream blazer and jeans combo

A big fan of the humble blazer, this time we see Cameron dressing down the look with classic blue jeans, open-toe tan shoes and a simple t-shirt. Natural dewy makeup completes the look, as well as a statement necklace, which elevates the stylish ensemble.

31. The statement mini skirt

Cameron's a big fan of the mini dress, so it's no surprise to see her rocking a statement mini skirt with ease. This super short style looks fabulous on the actress, who wears it with towering heels and a fitted black top to streamline the look.

32. The pashmina and dress combo

Looking every inch the Hollywood darling Cameron teams a pretty floral dress with a red pashmina and vibrant shoes that tie the whole look together. This would be the perfect wedding guest outfit for the summer months.