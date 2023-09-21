Best matching Christmas pyjamas for 2023 - festive sets for the whole family
It's never too early to start preparing for the festive season, we found the best matching Christmas pyjamas for 2023 - and some are on sale right now
Wearing matching Christmas pyjamas has become a fun, festive tradition we just can't resist. You can't help but get into the Christmas spirit when the whole family is in matching tartan or fairisle. So it's no wonder Christmas pyjama family sets are more popular than ever and can create special memories for all involved.
Whether you are searching for matching Christmas pyjamas for a pre-Christmas brunch with your pals or the best Christmas pyjamas family set for super cute photos, there are heaps of matching Christmas pyjama designs on offer. It might feel a little early to start your Christmas shopping, but the benefit of getting ahead, isn't only beating the rush, but there are a number of sets available at discounted prices, ahead of the busy festive shopping season. Of course, as we head more into the season, we'll keep searching for the best matching Christmas pyjamas from September through Black Friday until the special day to keep you updated with the latest styles.
When looking for Christmas pyjama sets for a family, think about shopping early, as their increased popularity means that designs are expected to sell out fast, and a few of our favourites are already selling out in some sizes. The best pyjama brands have taken it up a festive notch this year to help get us all in the spirit. Even Scrooge-like characters will love the chic yet jolly sets. While many people opt to save their matching Christmas pyjamas for Christmas Eve, you can, as with the best Christmas jumpers, start rocking them well before the big event, too, to get into the festive feel.
Where to shop the best matching Christmas pyjamas in the UK
- Etsy: Personalised matching Christmas pajamas from £14.08
- Marks and Spencer: Novelty matching Christmas pajamas from £8.50
- Next: Fun and glamorous matching Christmas pajamas from £13
- Not On The High Street: Unique and special matching Christmas pajamas from £14
- Pat Pat: Matching Christmas pajamas for all sizes and ages from £1.81
- Studio: Affordable matching Christmas pajamas from £10
- Sparks and Daughters: Find special, personalised pajamas from £25
- Clark & Beau: Luxurious matching Christmas pajamas from £14.99
Where to shop the best matching Christmas pyjamas in the US
- Amazon: Affordable and unique matching Christmas pajamas from $18
- Marks and Spencer: Novelty matching Christmas pajamas from $25.99
- Next: Fun and glamorous matching Christmas pajamas from $33
- Pat Pat: Matching Christmas pajamas for all sizes and ages from $1.99
- Walmart: Cute matching Christmas pajamas from $9.99
Best matching Christmas pajamas for 2023
Whether you want to treat yourself to the best women's Christmas pyjamas, nail that loved-up festive shot in his and hers Christmas pyjamas, or get the whole family involved, there are heaps of styles to suit everyone.
Get ready to up the cute factor this festive season as we’ve found the cutest matching Christmas pyjamas to help get everyone into the Christmas spirit. This popular trend is guaranteed to make these sell out fast, so grab them while you can. We covered every category from newborn to adult and even pet iterations, so your furry family members can get in on the pyjama action, too.
Best matching Christmas pyjamas 2023
1. Sparks & Daughters Personalised Family Portrait Christmas Pajamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Looking for matching Christmas pyjamas that are totally unique? Featuring fun personalised portrait illustrations, these pyjamas can be customised to reflect each family member making them a great option if you're looking for something special to wear over the Christmas period and make a fantastic family gifting idea.
The kid's pyjamas feature a traditional fair isle design on the sleeves and bottoms, while the adult pyjamas have check flannel bottoms, which can be worn during the rest of the season with ease. For tiny tots the brand has sleep suits available, so everyone is catered for.
While there are no pet options here, we love how much you can make these matching Christmas pyjamas your own, with seven face shapes to choose from, six hair colours and festive-themed extras, the whole family can have a pair that is uniquely their own.
2. Clark & Beau Red Luxe Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the best matching Christmas pyjama family sets for 2023, Clark & Beau's Christmas edit is filled with red and green festive tones with other dark red velour options for a luxurious and festive feel. A sophisticated option for adults that remains a super sweet option for children too. There are several styles to choose from across adult and children categories with a number of coordinating pieces, including some of the best robes and cute hairbows.
Tartan screams festive season, and we love the subtle frill trim on the sleeve, giving a nod to the period. The best part is the complimentary embroidery making it a wonderful gift for the whole family to enhance a special time of year.
3. Society 8 Womens Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Another reason to invest in the best matching Christmas pyjamas is for all those festive photo ops, and we're already thinking ahead to our Christmas Eve pyjama snaps, with these super sweet pjs. The printed pyjamas have four options featuring Mr and Mrs Claus and a Mini and Master Claus option too, so the whole family can join in with the festive fun.
Available in red and white tartan for women, red and green for men and matching options for the children, these make the perfect Christmas pyjamas family set for a light level of matching without feeling too over the top. Unfortunately, these are so popular there aren't many sizes left available for children so it might only work as matching Christmas pyjamas for couples, although we imagine as we head further into the season, they'll hopefully get a good restock of sizes.
4. KidsHoo Stop Elfing Around Matching Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
From the movie 'Elf' to Elf on a shelf, nothing gets the festive season going more than an appearance of an Elf or two, making this tongue-in-cheek slogan pair of pyjamas a great option for the season ahead. Guaranteed to spread Christmas cheer, kids will love this adorable set which features a green elf print top and coordinating stripy trousers. For adults, the 'Stop elfing around' slogan gives a grown-up but still fun twist to proceedings. And everyone is catered for here, even the dog design comes in several sizes, for furry friends large and small. As with many of the other sets in this list, there are matching accessories available, including hats and socks for a full look.
5. PatPat Christmas Reindeer And Snowflake Patterned Family Matching Pajama Sets
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
In a traditional red and white colourway, these matching Christmas pyjamas are an absolute steal. The fair isle print features timely reindeer and trees, rendering them Christmas Eve-ready. In a soft and stretchy fabric, these will be comfortable for all the family, particularly active little ones.
Machine washable and tumble dry-friendly, these aren't just cute, they're practical too, making them a win-win in our book. Available from 0 months to adult sizes XXL, there is plenty of choice and you'll be able to match up the whole family, get those cameras ready.
6. Family Christmas Moose Fairisle Pyjama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
You'll have a 'Merry Christ Moose-Mas' with these adorable matching Christmas pyjamas family set, with different Moose slogans available. The Moose motif oozes Christmas cheer and we love the navy blue sweater-style top for a cosy winter feel.
The fair isle print pyjama pants reflect the moose print, interwoven with classic Christmas trees and candy canes. The navy blue offers a nice step away from classic red and green hues, and the slogan 'Fa La La' will get the whole family feeling festive.
7. Marks & Spencer Disco Santa Family Christmas Pyjama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Often our go-to for the best women's Christmas pyjamas, it's no surprise M&S are great for the whole family, with one of the most cheerful matching Christmas pyjamas sets we've seen, this is one for the Christmas party lovers. Covered in disco Santas and colourful Christmas trees, this is definitely one of the cutest and coolest Christmas pyjama family sets we've found. This fantastic print is one the whole family will adore and makes a marvellous gift.
With exact matches for women, men and children everyone can get involved with the festive fun, including pets. Featuring an elasticated waist, cuffed long sleeves and bottoms, the soft brushed finish creates a cosy feel for the colder nights ahead.
8. Little Blue House Woodland Winter Christmas Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
A great Christmas pyjamas family set with plenty of options to mix and match, with the ability to buy different tops to match the printed bottoms, this is a great way of allowing everyone to embrace their individuality.
Featuring a festive woodland animal print, this is a matching Christmas pyjamas set you won't see anywhere else covered in festive foxes, rabbits and Christmas trees. We love the super sweet baby option available as much as the design, and the fact they are on sale right now is an added bonus.
9. Cyberjammies Celestial Print Pyjamas
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
Taking mummy and me fashion to new heights, this celestial set isn't just for Christmas, you'll want to wear this design all year round, you can buy them now for half the price and wear them as soon as they arrive. A gorgeous matching Christmas pyjama option, but they're only available for women and for children from age two.
They work all year round as they are not as thick as some of the other matching Christmas pyjamas we've tried but the cool material and pattern are too good to pass up on, and the matching scrunchie completes this out-of-the-world look.
10. Society 8 Womens Matching Family Christmas Pyjama Set
Specifications
Reasons to buy
Reasons to avoid
One of the best Christmas pyjamas family set, Next offer an extensive range of matching Christmas pyjamas. This fair isle option comes in a festive red hue and a navy and red contrast option, for all the festive feels
Starting at £20 for children, they have a relatively limited size range currently available, however they have eight more matching Christmas pyjamas to chose from, made from 100% cotton they are great value for the whole family, and you can have fun mix and matching options.
