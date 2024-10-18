If you're looking for high-end, affordable wardrobe staples the Awake Mode X John Lewis collection is the ultimate place to shop

From sleek tailored jackets to studded embellished ankle boots - here are my favourite pieces.

Header image for the John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E collaboration
(Image credit: John Lewis X A.W.A.K.E)
Molly Smith
By
published
News

Awake Mode has released a 46-piece capsule collection at John Lewis that brings a fresh perspective to wardrobe staples, reimagining everyday essentials with unique silhouettes and innovative design details.

Known for their minimalist yet abstract approach, the London-based brand Awake Mode offers pieces that are familiar and practical, yet daringly playful. And as we step into the cooler months, this capsule collection at John Lewis proves itself as an essential place to shop for the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe. The neutral palette, which includes soft grey and deep black, and the occasional vibrant tone, such as bold red, make this collection easy to shop and perfect for mixing and matching with your already existing staples.

And if you're new to Awake Mode, we would consider it one of the best British brands, known for having luxurious designs that are also practical for wearing every day. These pieces are ideal for layering as the temperature shifts, whether it's a tailored coat over a striped jumper or a pair of the best wide-leg jeans with a cable knit jumper, this collection offers versatility without compromising on style.

Shop Our Top Picks Awake Mode X John Lewis

flat lay image of trench coat

Awake Mode X John Lewis Cape Coat, Camel

With an exaggerated silhouette, this camel-coloured coat is perfect for layering over wintery outfits. Team it with one of the best wool jumpers, a pair of barrel-leg jeans, and ankle boots for the chicest look.

flat lay image of a grey coat

Awake Mode X John Lewis Belted Coat, Grey

Made from a wool blend, this coat is designed with two front pockets and a buttonless front, and it is finished with a waist belt that cinches in your silhouette. Wear day-to-day layered over your favourite cardigan or blouse.

flat lay image of tailored trousers with a skirt

Awake Mode X John Lewis Basque Trouser, Black

These tailored trousers are designed with a basque feature that gives them a dramatic edge. They are also made with a wool blend for a soft, cosy fabric that will keep you warm on colder days.

Flat lay image of purple jumper
Awake Mode X John Lewis Asymmetric Cashmere Jumper, Purple

This asymmetrical cashmere jumper comes in purple, black, and soft grey. It offers a new take on a cashmere jumper with its asymmetrical collar, style with almost anything, from denim jeans to tailored trousers.

flat lay image of black dress
Awake Mode X John Lewis Tassel Sleeve Knitted Dress, Black

With the festive season soon commencing, a black dress is an essential, and this elegant maxi dress should be a top contender if you're considering buying one. The exaggerated tassel cuffs are sensational!

flat lay image of barrel leg jeans
Awake Mode X John Lewis Studded Jean, Mid Blue Wash

Barrel leg jeans are everywhere, and for good reason. This pair is a brilliant pick; not only are they ultra-flattering, but they feature playful stud detailing on the outside leg seam, making them glamorous too.

flat lay image of a brown suede handbag
Awake Mode X John Lewis Medium Embellished Suede Shoulder Bag

This suede shoulder bag is the perfect accessory to pair with darker neutrals. The added silver tone embellishments make this piece glamorous enough for evenings out, and it would look great styled with silver jewellery.

flat lay image brown boots

Awake Mode X John Lewis Croc Effect Leather Long Kitten Heel Boots

These glamorous long leather boots come in a tan shade that's fabulous for winter styling. Plus, the kitten heel means that they offer a bit of extra height without causing the discomfort or pain of a stiletto heel.

Flat lay image of black ballet pumps

Awake Mode X John Lewis Studded Velvet Bow Leather Ballerina Pumps, Black

If you've been wanting to get in on the ballerina pump trend for a while but haven't found the right ones, look no further. This luxurious pair features an oversized bow detail and crystal studs, making them perfect for the festive season.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.

