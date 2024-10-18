If you're looking for high-end, affordable wardrobe staples the Awake Mode X John Lewis collection is the ultimate place to shop
From sleek tailored jackets to studded embellished ankle boots - here are my favourite pieces.
Awake Mode has released a 46-piece capsule collection at John Lewis that brings a fresh perspective to wardrobe staples, reimagining everyday essentials with unique silhouettes and innovative design details.
Known for their minimalist yet abstract approach, the London-based brand Awake Mode offers pieces that are familiar and practical, yet daringly playful. And as we step into the cooler months, this capsule collection at John Lewis proves itself as an essential place to shop for the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe. The neutral palette, which includes soft grey and deep black, and the occasional vibrant tone, such as bold red, make this collection easy to shop and perfect for mixing and matching with your already existing staples.
And if you're new to Awake Mode, we would consider it one of the best British brands, known for having luxurious designs that are also practical for wearing every day. These pieces are ideal for layering as the temperature shifts, whether it's a tailored coat over a striped jumper or a pair of the best wide-leg jeans with a cable knit jumper, this collection offers versatility without compromising on style.
Shop Our Top Picks Awake Mode X John Lewis
With an exaggerated silhouette, this camel-coloured coat is perfect for layering over wintery outfits. Team it with one of the best wool jumpers, a pair of barrel-leg jeans, and ankle boots for the chicest look.
Made from a wool blend, this coat is designed with two front pockets and a buttonless front, and it is finished with a waist belt that cinches in your silhouette. Wear day-to-day layered over your favourite cardigan or blouse.
These tailored trousers are designed with a basque feature that gives them a dramatic edge. They are also made with a wool blend for a soft, cosy fabric that will keep you warm on colder days.
This asymmetrical cashmere jumper comes in purple, black, and soft grey. It offers a new take on a cashmere jumper with its asymmetrical collar, style with almost anything, from denim jeans to tailored trousers.
With the festive season soon commencing, a black dress is an essential, and this elegant maxi dress should be a top contender if you're considering buying one. The exaggerated tassel cuffs are sensational!
Barrel leg jeans are everywhere, and for good reason. This pair is a brilliant pick; not only are they ultra-flattering, but they feature playful stud detailing on the outside leg seam, making them glamorous too.
This suede shoulder bag is the perfect accessory to pair with darker neutrals. The added silver tone embellishments make this piece glamorous enough for evenings out, and it would look great styled with silver jewellery.
These glamorous long leather boots come in a tan shade that's fabulous for winter styling. Plus, the kitten heel means that they offer a bit of extra height without causing the discomfort or pain of a stiletto heel.
If you've been wanting to get in on the ballerina pump trend for a while but haven't found the right ones, look no further. This luxurious pair features an oversized bow detail and crystal studs, making them perfect for the festive season.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
-
-
Gorgeous smokey eye makeup looks to bookmark now and recreate later
These celebrity makeup looks provide the ultimate smokey eye inspiration
By Lucy Abbersteen Published
-
Exclusive: Kate Garraway on spending her first Christmas without Derek and her determination to make it special - as she vows to create new treasured memories
In our exclusive interview, Kate Garraway opened up about preparing for her first Christmas since the loss of her husband, Derek, and the special moments she'll be remembering
By Caitlin Elliott Published
-
Anita Rani's long black blazer paired with wide leg jeans is the perfect winter combination that you'll wear on repeat this season
If you're stuck on what to wear for the changeable weather, look no further.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Bella Freud is back! The iconic British designer's collection with M&S is now live - here's what I'm shopping
Launched today, the M&S X Bella Freud collection delivers sartorial charm, bold designs, and must-haves for your winter wardrobe.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Julia Roberts proves she's the queen of tailoring in a sharp black blazer and mini skirt teamed with candyfloss pink heels
She put a fresh twist on her signature style
By Caroline Parr Published
-
This £16.50 M&S bracelet is almost identical to the Van Cleef & Arpels clover bracelet - and it's the perfect Christmas present
This is a jewellery staple simply too good to miss.
By Molly Smith Published
-
Amanda Holden proves all-grey dressing is far from dull in flattering suit trousers and the coat of our dreams - her casual style is so glamorous
Amanda Holden's grey tailored coat is a stunning statement piece we're desperate to get our hands on
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Queen Mary is a vision in orange - her cosy tailored coat brings a vibrant pop of colour to her quiet luxury all-burgundy look
We love Queen Mary's bright and bold take on the burgundy trend with her stunning orange coat creating a unique and colourful look
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Demi Moore proves that denim isn't only for daywear - pairing the chicest black denim skirt with a fabulous bouclé blazer and slingback heels
This is a styling combination that should be on everyone's radar this festive season
By Molly Smith Published
-
Kate Winslet's skinny jeans, toffee-toned Chelsea boots and big blazer looked effortless and elegant all at once
Kate Winslet has shown us how to style skinny jeans in the most chic and fuss-free way and we're definitely going to be giving this a go
By Emma Shacklock Published