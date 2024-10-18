If you're looking for high-end, affordable wardrobe staples the Awake Mode X John Lewis collection is the ultimate place to shop

Awake Mode has released a 46-piece capsule collection at John Lewis that brings a fresh perspective to wardrobe staples, reimagining everyday essentials with unique silhouettes and innovative design details.

Known for their minimalist yet abstract approach, the London-based brand Awake Mode offers pieces that are familiar and practical, yet daringly playful. And as we step into the cooler months, this capsule collection at John Lewis proves itself as an essential place to shop for the perfect autumn capsule wardrobe. The neutral palette, which includes soft grey and deep black, and the occasional vibrant tone, such as bold red, make this collection easy to shop and perfect for mixing and matching with your already existing staples.

And if you're new to Awake Mode, we would consider it one of the best British brands, known for having luxurious designs that are also practical for wearing every day. These pieces are ideal for layering as the temperature shifts, whether it's a tailored coat over a striped jumper or a pair of the best wide-leg jeans with a cable knit jumper, this collection offers versatility without compromising on style.

Shop Our Top Picks Awake Mode X John Lewis