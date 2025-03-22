We’re sure we don’t need to tell you that Viola Davis is an icon. During her career as an actor and producer, she’s won an array of accolades including the EGOT – that’s an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

A regular feature on the red carpets of the Oscars, the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival and more, Viola regularly has her hair and makeup done for big events – not to mention that she's also a L’Oréal Paris ambassador – meaning she’s become something of a beauty icon. Which is exactly why we’ve taken a look back at a host of her best hair and makeup moments below…

32 of Viola Davis' best beauty looks from over the years

Voluminous Afro and a rosy lip

(Image credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One of our favourite ever beauty looks from the Cannes red carpet, we love Viola's voluminous Afro and the classic pairing of a smokey eye, standout false and pink-brown lipstick here. We've shared a few products that can help you recreate this makeup look below...

LOréal Paris Color Queen Eyeshadow in Stunner View at Amazon UK RRP: £4.25 L'Oréal Paris shared some of the exact products Viola wore on the Cannes red carpet, including this sheeny eyeshadow in the shade Stunner. Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner View at Selfridges RRP: £32 One of the best-loved pencil eyeliners on the market, the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal initially blends out easily (with a handy built-in smudger, no less) before setting in place for long wear. There are more than colours to choose from, from browns and blacks to bolder pink, greens and blues. LOréal Paris Color Riche Lipstick View at Boots RRP: £9.99 Another L'Oréal Paris buy from this Cannes red carpet makeup look, Color Riche Lipsticks promise a nourishing formula with good colour payoff. Though Viola's exact shade, 226, is harder to get hold of today, 520 is a nice rich brown nude.

Partially slicked curls and a beige lip

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Creating a similar look to a half-up hairstyle, partially slicked-down hair keeps it away from the face and draws attention to one's features - and we love Viola's gorgeous curly hairstyle here. She paired this with lengthy lashes, defined eyes, and a creamy beige lip for the 2018 Oscars.

Emerald green liner

(Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Viola has worn this stunning shade of liner on the red carpet several times – it suits her down to a tee – and it's one of our favourite makeup looks on her. The star paired this, fluttery lashes and a pink-nude lip with a fringed choppy bob on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival in 2019.

'60s-inspired updo

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're into everything about this look, from the choppy full fringe to the graphic-feeling eyeshadow, all of which combine for a '60s hair and makeup look. Viola stepped out wearing this particular beauty ensemble for the UK gala screening of The Woman King in 2022.

Brick red lip

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A warm, brick shade is widely flattering and makes for one of the best red lipsticks to have in your collection. And while it works to choose a bold eye makeup look or a bold lip, going all-out on both, like this smokey eye pairing Viola wore to the 2024 Emmy Awards, also looks super glam.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The curly bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A curly bob always looks great in our opinion, and this particular look of Viola's reminds us of similar curled styles that were popular in the roaring '20s and '30s. She paired it with glittery eyes for the LA premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Mauve tones

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It is super satisfying when the makeup matches the outfit, so we were big fans of this tonal look in which Viola's metallic mauve eyeshadow and lips perfectly complimented her gown for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Brown lipstick and sparkly eyes

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

This deep berry-raisin shade of lipstick looks nothing short of exquisite on Viola – paired with a soft metallic smokey eye and lengthy lashes for the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala in 2024.

Classic winged liner

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the ultra sheeny finish of this lipstick, which Viola paired with a classic eyeliner wing and a shorter coily hairstyle on the red carpet of the 87th Academy Awards back in 2015.

The long pixie cut

(Image credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images)

The pixie cut is hugely versatile, ranging from super short crops to far longer, sweeping hairstyles. This look on Viola is a great example of the latter; she wore the lengthier take on the style to the 2012 Golden Globes, paired with a glossy pink lip.

The curly updo

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Viola's curls were slicked back at the sides and piled high into this gorgeous voluminous updo for the 2021 Oscars. Her beauty look was complete with defined lashes, generous sweeps of eyeliner and a dusky, powdery shade of pink lipstick.

The vintage bob

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

With the rounded bob's layers coiffed to perfection, this look of Viola Davis' is a brilliant example of the power of a classic smokey eye. The star paired it with a deep red shade of lipstick for the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala in 2017.

Deep side parted coils

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

We love the added detail of the heavy side parting here on Viola Davis' coils and the gorgeous volume going on for her red carpet look at the 2019 BAFTAs. Another win for us is this warm taupe lipstick – just look at that sheeny finish.

The quiffed updo

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a pompadour-like feel, this super heightened updo really showcases Viola Davis' facial features and bone structure. The star paired this chic hairstyle with a deep wine-red lipstick and lengthy lashes for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Copper lids and a red lip

(Image credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Two truly classic makeup features in one – red lipstick and coppery eyeshadow – combine here with added sparkles for a gorgeously glam ensemble. Paired with big voluminous curls, Viola opted for this look for the Tribeca Film Festival screening of The Last Defense in 2018.

The short rounded bob with bangs

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

There are so many iterations of bob hairstyles; it's such a versatile choice of cut. A rounded silhouette is a tried and true classic and, paired with a full fringe, this is a winning look on Viola – and one that she wore to ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in 2011.

The classic waves

(Image credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Complete with a deep side parting and soft side fringe, these classic waves are an ideal pairing for a mid-length cut and skim Viola's shoulders perfectly. She opted for a classic smokey eye and deep red lipstick for her appearance at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour in 2016.

Natural coils and a pink lip

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pairing her natural coils with a pretty and classic petal pink lipstick, Viola made another great case for her signature lined eyes when she attended the XQ Super School Live at The Barker Hanger back in 2017.

Sequin shades

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

To be honest, it'd be hard for us to love the way that Viola's sequinned eyeshadow look mimics her sequinned gown any more – and we're also big fans of this sweeping layered bob. She stepped out with this look for the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2024.

Deep rust-red lips

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With gorgeous voluminous coily curls and a sequinned gown, this Viola Davis look has a bit of disco energy to it – paired with long and fluttery lashes and a deep rust-red lip for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Blue eyeshadow

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Blue eyeshadow can be a divisive makeup topic, but we're sure that you'll agree that this cool-toned pastel shade works perfectly on Viola Davis – it's a great make-up look for black or dark brown eyes and one that she wore to the premiere of The Help back in 2011.

Magenta lipstick

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

A bold shade of lipstick makes a great focal point of your look, either will a full face of glam or minimal eye and base makeup. Case in point: this gorgeous magenta shade of lipstick that Viola wore to the world premiere of Analyze That all the way back in 2002.

Lilac shadow

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of why matching your makeup to your outfit is always a great idea – we love the co-ordination of Viola's eyeshadow and gown, paired with a complimentary rosy shade of lipstick, which she wore to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in 2023.

The softly curled bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bob haircuts cover everything from cheekbone-skimming styles to longer lengths that sit just above the shoulders – here, Viola perfectly demonstrates the power of one that is shorter than jaw lengths, the rounded layers loosely curled for a thick and voluminous finish. This coupled with steely eye makeup and pinky brown lip colour made for a winning look at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Metallic eyes and a brown lip

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Getty Images)

With gorgeous warm bronze tones on the eyes and a complementary shade of brown lipstick across her lips, we also loved Viola's big Afro hairstyle for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Try a pair of the best false eyelashes to take yours to similarly fluttery and lengthy new heights.

XXL lashes

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images)

If we had to sum up Viola Davis' lashes here, we'd describe them as perfectly thick and voluminous – no minimal flutteriness here – and they're well complimented by the warm-toned eyeshadow and glossy lip. There's a kind of '60s makeup feel to the whole thing, wouldn't you agree? This eye-catching look was worn to the ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in 2017.

The jaw-skimming bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Yet another example of the fact that a bob hairstyle just works on Viola Davis. Parted to the side and with the softest hint of a fringe, the star opted for lengthy lashes and a touch of a smokey eye makeup look for the Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in 2017. Plus, look at that co-ordinating lipstick and dress moment...

Voluminous curls

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

With big voluminous curls, a classic smokey eye enhancing her peepers and dark red lipstick boasting a glossy finish, this look is serving serious glamour – worn by Viola Davis to the Emmy Awards back in 2019.

The wavy bob

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Loosely waved to the point of having an almost feathered finish, this side-parted chin-length style is a masterclass in the power of a bob – and just look at that shine. Viola also opted for a deep berry-toned lipstick and a slick of liner here when she attended the Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2017.

Glowy bronze cheeks

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

We know this is a look back at hair and makeup moments, but we're loving this gorgeous sunny yellow on Viola – as well as her bouncily blow-dried bob and glowy bronzed cheeks, of course. The star stepped out with this look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2009.

Dusky pink shadow

(Image credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're slightly obsessed with this gorgeous dusky pink metallic eyeshadow on Viola – a super flattering shade that instantly elevates any makeup look. Not only that, it perfectly complimented her gown for the LA premiere of Amazon Studios' Troop Zero in 2020.

Glossy berry lip

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images)

If ever you needed proof that glossy berry lips just work, then here is a brilliant example from Viola Davis – worn with a loosely curled and side-parted bob to the NAACP Image Awards back in 2016.