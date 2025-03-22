32 of Viola Davis best beauty looks from over the years

Revisit some of the EGOT's best hair and makeup moments

Three vertical images of actor and producer Viola Davis set against a dusky pink watercolour-style background
(Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images; Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images)
Lucy Abbersteen's avatar
By
published
in Features

We’re sure we don’t need to tell you that Viola Davis is an icon. During her career as an actor and producer, she’s won an array of accolades including the EGOT – that’s an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony.

A regular feature on the red carpets of the Oscars, the Met Gala, the Cannes Film Festival and more, Viola regularly has her hair and makeup done for big events – not to mention that she's also a L’Oréal Paris ambassador – meaning she’s become something of a beauty icon. Which is exactly why we’ve taken a look back at a host of her best hair and makeup moments below…

32 of Viola Davis' best beauty looks from over the years

Voluminous Afro and a rosy lip

Viola Davis arrives for the screening of the film Kaibutsu (Monster) in competition during the 76th Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France on May 17, 2023

(Image credit: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

One of our favourite ever beauty looks from the Cannes red carpet, we love Viola's voluminous Afro and the classic pairing of a smokey eye, standout false and pink-brown lipstick here. We've shared a few products that can help you recreate this makeup look below...

LOréal Paris Color Queen Eyeshadow in Stunner
LOréal Paris Color Queen Eyeshadow in Stunner

RRP: £4.25

L'Oréal Paris shared some of the exact products Viola wore on the Cannes red carpet, including this sheeny eyeshadow in the shade Stunner.

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal Liner

RRP: £32

One of the best-loved pencil eyeliners on the market, the Victoria Beckham Beauty Satin Kajal initially blends out easily (with a handy built-in smudger, no less) before setting in place for long wear. There are more than colours to choose from, from browns and blacks to bolder pink, greens and blues.

LOréal Paris Color Riche Lipstick in 520
LOréal Paris Color Riche Lipstick

RRP: £9.99

Another L'Oréal Paris buy from this Cannes red carpet makeup look, Color Riche Lipsticks promise a nourishing formula with good colour payoff. Though Viola's exact shade, 226, is harder to get hold of today, 520 is a nice rich brown nude.

Partially slicked curls and a beige lip

Viola Davis wearing Michael Kors attends the 90th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Creating a similar look to a half-up hairstyle, partially slicked-down hair keeps it away from the face and draws attention to one's features - and we love Viola's gorgeous curly hairstyle here. She paired this with lengthy lashes, defined eyes, and a creamy beige lip for the 2018 Oscars.

Emerald green liner

Viola Davis attends the red carpet during the 14th Rome Film Festival on October 26, 2019 in Rome, Italy

(Image credit: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images)

Viola has worn this stunning shade of liner on the red carpet several times – it suits her down to a tee – and it's one of our favourite makeup looks on her. The star paired this, fluttery lashes and a pink-nude lip with a fringed choppy bob on the red carpet of the Rome Film Festival in 2019.

'60s-inspired updo

Viola Davis attends "The Woman King" UK Gala Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on October 03, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're into everything about this look, from the choppy full fringe to the graphic-feeling eyeshadow, all of which combine for a '60s hair and makeup look. Viola stepped out wearing this particular beauty ensemble for the UK gala screening of The Woman King in 2022.

Brick red lip

Viola Davis attends the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

A warm, brick shade is widely flattering and makes for one of the best red lipsticks to have in your collection. And while it works to choose a bold eye makeup look or a bold lip, going all-out on both, like this smokey eye pairing Viola wore to the 2024 Emmy Awards, also looks super glam.

The curly bob

Viola Davis arrives at the "The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes" Los Angeles Premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 13, 2023 in Hollywood, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

A curly bob always looks great in our opinion, and this particular look of Viola's reminds us of similar curled styles that were popular in the roaring '20s and '30s. She paired it with glittery eyes for the LA premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes in 2023.

Mauve tones

Viola Davis attends "82nd Annual Golden Globes Hosts Golden Gala: An Evening of Excellence honoring Viola Davis and Ted Danson" at The Beverly Hilton on January 03, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

It is super satisfying when the makeup matches the outfit, so we were big fans of this tonal look in which Viola's metallic mauve eyeshadow and lips perfectly complimented her gown for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Brown lipstick and sparkly eyes

Viola Davis attends the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala at Rolling Greens on September 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

This deep berry-raisin shade of lipstick looks nothing short of exquisite on Viola – paired with a soft metallic smokey eye and lengthy lashes for the HollyRod Foundation DesignCare Gala in 2024.

Classic winged liner

Viola Davis arrives at the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

We love the ultra sheeny finish of this lipstick, which Viola paired with a classic eyeliner wing and a shorter coily hairstyle on the red carpet of the 87th Academy Awards back in 2015.

The long pixie cut

Viola Davis arrives at the 69th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Jeff Vespa/WireImage via Getty Images)

The pixie cut is hugely versatile, ranging from super short crops to far longer, sweeping hairstyles. This look on Viola is a great example of the latter; she wore the lengthier take on the style to the 2012 Golden Globes, paired with a glossy pink lip.

The curly updo

Viola Davis attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Chris Pizzello-Pool/Getty Images)

Viola's curls were slicked back at the sides and piled high into this gorgeous voluminous updo for the 2021 Oscars. Her beauty look was complete with defined lashes, generous sweeps of eyeliner and a dusky, powdery shade of pink lipstick.

The vintage bob

Viola Davis arrives at the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 23, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

With the rounded bob's layers coiffed to perfection, this look of Viola Davis' is a brilliant example of the power of a classic smokey eye. The star paired it with a deep red shade of lipstick for the Essence 10th Annual Black Women in Hollywood Awards Gala in 2017.

Deep side parted coils

Viola Davis attends the EE British Academy Film Awards at Royal Albert Hall on February 10, 2019 in London, England

(Image credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

We love the added detail of the heavy side parting here on Viola Davis' coils and the gorgeous volume going on for her red carpet look at the 2019 BAFTAs. Another win for us is this warm taupe lipstick – just look at that sheeny finish.

The quiffed updo

Viola Davis attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage via Getty Images)

With a pompadour-like feel, this super heightened updo really showcases Viola Davis' facial features and bone structure. The star paired this chic hairstyle with a deep wine-red lipstick and lengthy lashes for the 2017 Emmy Awards.

Copper lids and a red lip

Viola Davis attends the 2018 Tribeca Film Festival screening of "The Last Defense" at SVA Theater on April 27, 2018 in New York City

(Image credit: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage via Getty Images)

Two truly classic makeup features in one – red lipstick and coppery eyeshadow – combine here with added sparkles for a gorgeously glam ensemble. Paired with big voluminous curls, Viola opted for this look for the Tribeca Film Festival screening of The Last Defense in 2018.

The short rounded bob with bangs

Viola Davis arrives at ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute held at the Four Seasons Hotel on October 17, 2011 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

There are so many iterations of bob hairstyles; it's such a versatile choice of cut. A rounded silhouette is a tried and true classic and, paired with a full fringe, this is a winning look on Viola – and one that she wore to ELLE's 18th Annual Women in Hollywood Tribute in 2011.

The classic waves

Viola Davis attends the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour on August 4, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Mike Windle/Getty Images)

Complete with a deep side parting and soft side fringe, these classic waves are an ideal pairing for a mid-length cut and skim Viola's shoulders perfectly. She opted for a classic smokey eye and deep red lipstick for her appearance at the Disney ABC Television Group TCA Summer Press Tour in 2016.

Natural coils and a pink lip

Viola Davis attends XQ Super School Live at The Barker Hanger on September 8, 2017 in Santa Monica, California

(Image credit: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Pairing her natural coils with a pretty and classic petal pink lipstick, Viola made another great case for her signature lined eyes when she attended the XQ Super School Live at The Barker Hanger back in 2017.

Sequin shades

Viola Davis arrives at the 2024 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 02, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

To be honest, it'd be hard for us to love the way that Viola's sequinned eyeshadow look mimics her sequinned gown any more – and we're also big fans of this sweeping layered bob. She stepped out with this look for the LACMA Art+Film Gala in 2024.

Deep rust-red lips

Viola Davis attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

With gorgeous voluminous coily curls and a sequinned gown, this Viola Davis look has a bit of disco energy to it – paired with long and fluttery lashes and a deep rust-red lip for the 2025 Golden Globes.

Blue eyeshadow

Viola Davis attends the premiere Of DreamWorks Pictures' 'The Help' held at The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, Samuel Goldwyn Theater on August 9, 2011 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Blue eyeshadow can be a divisive makeup topic, but we're sure that you'll agree that this cool-toned pastel shade works perfectly on Viola Davis – it's a great make-up look for black or dark brown eyes and one that she wore to the premiere of The Help back in 2011.

Magenta lipstick

Viola Davis during Analyze That World Premiere - Arrivals at The Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City, New York, United States, circa 2002

(Image credit: Jim Spellman/WireImage via Getty Images)

A bold shade of lipstick makes a great focal point of your look, either will a full face of glam or minimal eye and base makeup. Case in point: this gorgeous magenta shade of lipstick that Viola wore to the world premiere of Analyze That all the way back in 2002.

Lilac shadow

Viola Davis attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City

(Image credit: Taylor Hill/WireImage via Getty Images)

Another brilliant example of why matching your makeup to your outfit is always a great idea – we love the co-ordination of Viola's eyeshadow and gown, paired with a complimentary rosy shade of lipstick, which she wore to the Clooney Foundation for Justice's Albie Awards in 2023.

The softly curled bob

Viola Davis poses in the press room during the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Bob haircuts cover everything from cheekbone-skimming styles to longer lengths that sit just above the shoulders – here, Viola perfectly demonstrates the power of one that is shorter than jaw lengths, the rounded layers loosely curled for a thick and voluminous finish. This coupled with steely eye makeup and pinky brown lip colour made for a winning look at the 2017 American Music Awards.

Metallic eyes and a brown lip

Viola Davis attends The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images via Getty Images)

With gorgeous warm bronze tones on the eyes and a complementary shade of brown lipstick across her lips, we also loved Viola's big Afro hairstyle for the 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. Try a pair of the best false eyelashes to take yours to similarly fluttery and lengthy new heights.

XXL lashes

Viola Davis arrives at ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on December 3, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Amanda Edwards/WireImage via Getty Images)

If we had to sum up Viola Davis' lashes here, we'd describe them as perfectly thick and voluminous – no minimal flutteriness here – and they're well complimented by the warm-toned eyeshadow and glossy lip. There's a kind of '60s makeup feel to the whole thing, wouldn't you agree? This eye-catching look was worn to the ACLU SoCal's Annual Bill of Rights Dinner in 2017.

The jaw-skimming bob

Viola Davis arrives at the 89th Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 6, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Yet another example of the fact that a bob hairstyle just works on Viola Davis. Parted to the side and with the softest hint of a fringe, the star opted for lengthy lashes and a touch of a smokey eye makeup look for the Annual Academy Awards Nominee Luncheon in 2017. Plus, look at that co-ordinating lipstick and dress moment...

Voluminous curls

Viola Davis attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Dan MacMedan/WireImage via Getty Images)

With big voluminous curls, a classic smokey eye enhancing her peepers and dark red lipstick boasting a glossy finish, this look is serving serious glamour – worn by Viola Davis to the Emmy Awards back in 2019.

The wavy bob

Viola Davis arrives at the 21st Annual Hollywood Film Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on November 5, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California

(Image credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage via Getty Images)

Loosely waved to the point of having an almost feathered finish, this side-parted chin-length style is a masterclass in the power of a bob – and just look at that shine. Viola also opted for a deep berry-toned lipstick and a slick of liner here when she attended the Annual Hollywood Film Awards in 2017.

Glowy bronze cheeks

Viola Davis arrives at the 15th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2009 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage via Getty Images)

We know this is a look back at hair and makeup moments, but we're loving this gorgeous sunny yellow on Viola – as well as her bouncily blow-dried bob and glowy bronzed cheeks, of course. The star stepped out with this look for the Screen Actors Guild Awards back in 2009.

Dusky pink shadow

Viola Davis attends the premiere of Amazon Studios' "Troop Zero" at Pacific Theatres at The Grove on January 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California

(Image credit: Jean Baptiste Lacroix/WireImage via Getty Images)

We're slightly obsessed with this gorgeous dusky pink metallic eyeshadow on Viola – a super flattering shade that instantly elevates any makeup look. Not only that, it perfectly complimented her gown for the LA premiere of Amazon Studios' Troop Zero in 2020.

Glossy berry lip

Viola Davis attends the 47th NAACP Image Awards held at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 5, 2016 in Pasadena, California

(Image credit: Tommaso Boddi/WireImage via Getty Images)

If ever you needed proof that glossy berry lips just work, then here is a brilliant example from Viola Davis – worn with a loosely curled and side-parted bob to the NAACP Image Awards back in 2016.

Lucy Abbersteen
Lucy Abbersteen

Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.

Latest