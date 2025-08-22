Want a glow like Elizabeth Hurley? She's used this overnight skincare serum 'twice a day' since the 1990s

Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a glamorous hair and makeup moment. A mainstay of red carpets since the nineties, she’s been serving up radiant looks for decades – which is why we took notes when she shared the product that’s been part of her skincare routine for just as long.

Hurley has been a beauty icon ever since her appearance in that Versace dress, giving us occasional glimpses into her hair, skin, and makeup routines – such as her unique DIY hair mask.

But when it comes to skincare, there’s one clear product she deems the best night serum (one that just so happens to be a woman&home beauty award winner, too). Ahead are all the details of this skincare secret that she’s sworn by for years…

The skincare secret Elizabeth Hurley has sworn by for decades

(Image credit: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

In an interview with British Vogue, Hurley revealed one of her most-used skincare products is none other than the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum by Estée Lauder. The star told the publication that she’s used this “excellent serum [...] since the 1990s. It really is a beauty, and I have used it twice a day for 20 years." Now that’s what we call being consistent with your skincare.

Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex $66 at Walmart $68 at Bergdorf Goodman $85 at Neiman Marcus $111 at Amazon RRP: $85 / £65 for 30ml If any skincare products have earned the right to be called iconic, Advanced Night Repair is undoubtedly among them. The overnight serum, housed in a recognisable brown pipette bottle, is also famous for its seven benefits – namely improving skin’s firmness, radiance and hydration levels, evening out its tone, reducing lines, and soothing and strengthening it. That’s quite the roster, no?

The key ingredient is a “one in 60 million” peptide that is patented by Estée Lauder until 2033, developed off the back of years of research into our skin’s circadian rhythms. The formula works to support our skin’s own restorative and reparative processes, which get to work while we sleep but which also slow as we age.

Aside from the skin science, it’s also a dream to apply with a silky consistency – we can see why Elizabeth is such a fan and an ambassador for the brand.

If you’re after more of the star’s beauty favourites in a bit to emulate her routine, you’re in luck, as we’ve shared a few other makeup and skincare products that she uses regularly.