Want a glow like Elizabeth Hurley? She's used this overnight skincare serum 'twice a day' since the 1990s
Hurley's has been a loyal fan of this one particular product for over 30 years...
Elizabeth Hurley is no stranger to a glamorous hair and makeup moment. A mainstay of red carpets since the nineties, she’s been serving up radiant looks for decades – which is why we took notes when she shared the product that’s been part of her skincare routine for just as long.
Hurley has been a beauty icon ever since her appearance in that Versace dress, giving us occasional glimpses into her hair, skin, and makeup routines – such as her unique DIY hair mask.
But when it comes to skincare, there’s one clear product she deems the best night serum (one that just so happens to be a woman&home beauty award winner, too). Ahead are all the details of this skincare secret that she’s sworn by for years…
The skincare secret Elizabeth Hurley has sworn by for decades
In an interview with British Vogue, Hurley revealed one of her most-used skincare products is none other than the Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum by Estée Lauder. The star told the publication that she’s used this “excellent serum [...] since the 1990s. It really is a beauty, and I have used it twice a day for 20 years." Now that’s what we call being consistent with your skincare.
RRP: $85 / £65 for 30ml
If any skincare products have earned the right to be called iconic, Advanced Night Repair is undoubtedly among them. The overnight serum, housed in a recognisable brown pipette bottle, is also famous for its seven benefits – namely improving skin’s firmness, radiance and hydration levels, evening out its tone, reducing lines, and soothing and strengthening it. That’s quite the roster, no?
The key ingredient is a “one in 60 million” peptide that is patented by Estée Lauder until 2033, developed off the back of years of research into our skin’s circadian rhythms. The formula works to support our skin’s own restorative and reparative processes, which get to work while we sleep but which also slow as we age.
Aside from the skin science, it’s also a dream to apply with a silky consistency – we can see why Elizabeth is such a fan and an ambassador for the brand.
If you’re after more of the star’s beauty favourites in a bit to emulate her routine, you’re in luck, as we’ve shared a few other makeup and skincare products that she uses regularly.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
RRP: $200 / £165 for 30ml
A luxurious skincare icon with a luxurious price tag to match, Elizabeth also confirmed to Vogue that she was currently using and switching between the various formulas of La Mer moisturizer, which is powered by the brand's unique, healing Miracle Broth complex.
RRP: $36 / £32
Hurley told YOU magazine in 2023 that she usually has a Bobbi Brown blusher in her handbag; the iconic Pot Rouge comes in a handy, mirrored compact, with great colour payoff, creamy consistency and slightly dewy finish.
Lucy is a UK-based beauty journalist who has written for titles including Marie Claire, Glamour and OK!, as well as contributing to woman&home. Her work covers everything from expert skin and haircare advice to beauty trends and reviews of the latest products. During her career she regularly speaks to the industry's leading hairdressers, dermatologists and make-up artists, has covered backstage at London Fashion Week and interviewed many a celeb about their beauty routine.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.