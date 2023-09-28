Announcing our 2023 woman&home beauty awards winners!

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ready to try some new beauty products, but don’t know what’s worth buying? We’ve tested hundreds and narrowed them down to our top 100.

The woman&home beauty awards 2023 are the perfect way for you to find new favourites to add to your routine. Whether you're looking for the best skincare products to power up your morning routine, or want to discover the best shampoo and conditioner, our 100 winners has something for everyone, no matter your skin or type, or budget.

From exciting new launches to rediscovered cult classics, there's something for everyone on this list.

With thanks to our judging panel...

(Image credit: Future)

We couldn't have done the woman&home beauty awards without our panel of industry experts. Huge thank you to...

Alice Hart-Davis - Founder, The Tweakments Guide

Ben Cooke - Hairstylist

Caroline Barnes - Make-up artist

Chelseé Lewis - Facialist & skin expert

Darren Fowler - Owner Fowler35 salon

Dr Sophie Shotter - Aesthetic Doctor

Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme - Founder & Medical Director of Adonia Medical Clinic

Emma Coleman - Aesthetic & Dermatology RGN

Eva Proudman - Consultant Trichologist

Fiona Brackenbury - Skincare expert

Frances Prescott - Make-up artist

James Butterfield - Hair & make-up session stylist

Jennie Roberts - Session stylist & textured hair educator

Jennifer Hirsch - Beauty Botanist

Jo Clayton - Hair & make-up session stylist

Katie Pettigrew - Hair & make-up session stylist

Dr Lauren Hamilton - Cosmetic Doctor & Founder of Victor & Garth

Michaella Bolder - Master facialist & skincare expert

Nicola Russell - Facialist

Ruby Hammer MBE - Make-up artist

Sam Burnett - Owner Hare & Bone Salons

Sally Brooks - Co-Founder and Creative Director Brooks & Brooks

Plus the editorial team...

Sarah Cooper-White - Beauty Director

Rhiannon Derbyshire - Senior Beauty Editor

Stephanie Maylor - Beauty Editor

Jess Beech - Beauty Editor

Annie Milroy - Beauty Writer

WOMAN&HOME BEAUTY AWARDS 2023 WINNERS

Special recognition

New and old products that are definitely worth having in your regime.

Best beauty classic - cleanser Garnier Micellar Cleansing Water For Sensitive Skin | RRP: £4.99/$8.99 One of the best make-up removers on the market.

Best beauty classic - make-up Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray | RRP: £28/$38 A lightweight spray that creates a budge-proof look.

Best beauty classic – exfoliator Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant | RRP: £34/$34 A skincare superhero that gently sweeps away dead skin and prevents blackheads.

Best beauty classic – serum Clarins Double Serum | RRP: £85/$92 Smooths, plumps and adds radiance whatever your skin type.

"This serum is always in my skincare rotation. Deeply quenching, it makes my skin look fresher and healthier." Stephanie Maylor

Best new launch for 2023 – skincare product Skin Rocks The Support Oil | RRP: £60 (UK only) A tonic for irritated skin – from the skincare guru Caroline Hirons.

Best new launch for 2023 – hair O&M haircare range, from £10.50 Made with natural extracts from Australia, we loved this range.

Best new launch for 2023 – skincare range Marks & Spencer Fresh Elements Skincare, from £9.50 (UK only) Results-driven skincare for any skin gripe, all at great prices.

Best new launch for 2023 – body Tatcha Forest Awakening Hinoki Body Oil | RRP: £62/$58 One word. Divine. It’s like a vacation for mind and body.

Best vegan brand The Little Soap Company Gorgeous soaps that are cruelty free and sustainable.

Best sustainable brand Pai Skincare The highest quality sustainable skincare for sensitive skin, certified by COSMOS.

Fragrance

Scent yourself and your home with pretty perfumery.

Best designer perfume Prada Paradoxe Eau de Parfum | RRP: £92/$125



Fresh, floral with neroli notes.



"The unique packaging and wonderful neroli freshness has me hooked. I adore this fragrance and have had so many compliments." Caroline Barnes

Best floral perfume Viktor & Rolf Good Fortune Eau de Parfum | RRP: £87/$96 A rich and musky blend of jasmine, fennel and gentian flower.

Best sustainable perfume Floral Street Sweet Almond Blossom Eau de Parfum | RRP:£68/$89 We love the unique combination of vanilla, pomelo and blossom.

Best new perfume ROADS NEON Parfum| RRP: £120/$130 An uplifting mix of bergamot, peach and geranium.

Best classic perfume Giorgio Armani Sì Eau de Parfum | RRP: £65/$108 Floral fans will love this blend of bergamot, rose, neroli and jasmine.

Best candle Diptyque Baies Candle | RRP: £56/$74



A cult classic that’s worth the spend – pure luxury in a jar.

Best diffuser Neom Wellbeing Pod | RRP: £95/£125 Diffuses large spaces with amazing fragrance.

"Create your own home fragrance depending on your mood. It looks fresh and neat in any room." Michaela Bolder

Best diffuser sticks Rituals The Ritual of Hammam Fragrance Sticks | RRP: £34.90/$34.40 A stylish solution to give homes a spa-like scent.

Best room spray William Morris At Home Forest Bathing Body & Space Mist | RRP: £16 (UK only) Gives rooms a calming woodland aroma.

Haircare

Make every day a good hair day by using the best products.

Best shampoo and conditioner Absolute Collagen Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo | RRP: £34 (UK only) Wash your way to thicker, better hair with this effective duo.

Best haircare innovation Function of Beauty | RRP: from £4/$3.49 Personalise your haircare to give it exactly what it needs, be it hydration, definition or volume.

"Bespoke hair care that really targets any problem." Jennie Roberts

Best dry shampoo Monday Hair Care Original Dry Shampoo | RRP: £3 (UK only) A brilliant bargain that absorbs grease without hair looking chalky.

"With a fresh and light fragrance, this leaves hair feeling and looking cleaner with no heavy white dusty residue." Ben Cooke

Best split-end fix Kérastase Nutritive Nutri-Supplement Split Ends Serum| RRP: £45.80/$45 kerastase.co.uk Helps split ends (temporarily) vanish, for a smooth finish.

Best texture spray Oribe Dry Texturising Spray | RRP: £45/$49 Professionally ‘done, but undone’ tousled hair in just one spritz.

"I love this product! It really delivers." Darren Fowler

Best styling solution L’Oréal Paris Professionnel Metal Detox Leave-In Hair Cream | RRP: £28/$35 Reverse damage caused by hard water and pollution, for softer, more vibrant hair.

Best for a volume boost R+CO DALLAS Thickening Spray | RRP: £24.50/$24.99 Adds instant body and thickness, but without any sticky residue.

Best treatment Redken Acidic Bonding Concentrate Liquid Mask | RRP: £31.50/$36 A speedy, effective solution for dry, damaged hair.

Best for blondes Jerome Russell Bblonde Toning Drops | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) Mix into your favourite shampoo or conditioner for noticeably brighter blonde.

Best for styling curls The Hair Lab by Mark Hill Miracle Curl Quenching Styling Cream | RRP: £8.99 (UK only) Gives curls great definition and hold, while boosting hydration.

Best for damaged hair Living Proof Triple Bond Complex | RRP: £42/$45 An effective, impressive solution to strengthen damaged hair.

From your hair to your face, take your regime high-tech.

Best skincare innovation LYMA Life Laser | RRP: £1,999/$2,695 A high-tech device offering clinic-grade laser technology, 100 times more powerful than at-home LED.

"A considered purchase, but for dedicated skincare fanatics, LYMA delivers fantastic results." FIONA BRACKENBURY

Best skin rejuvenator OMNILUX Contour Face | RRP: £348 (UK only) Medical grade LED red light therapy that treats everything from wrinkles to pigmentation and redness.

Best styling tool Mark Hill Style Addict Big Blow Dry Hot Air Brush | RRP: £49.99 (UK only) Multi-heat settings will quickly and easily create a salon-style blow-dry at home.

Best for curly hair Bellissima Diffon Supreme | RRP £129.99/$169 Say hello to voluminous curls with this innovative device for drying curly hair.

"I've recommend this endlessly - a great solution to drying curls." Rhiannon Derbyshire

Best hairdryer Beauty Works AERIS Lightweight Digital Hairdryer | RRP: £180/$200 Lightweight, powerful, dries hair fast for amazing shine.

Best straighteners mdLondon STRAIT Hair Straightener | RRP: £109 (UK only) Creates sleek and shiny hair that lasts with a range for heat setting to suit any hair type.

Best hairbrush Tangle Teezer Plant Brush | RRP: £17/$18 This has the same detangling power as the original, but with better eco credentials.

Make-up

Update your kit with these hard-working, effective cosmetics.

Best powder bronzer Pat McGrath Labs Divine Bronzer | RRP: £24/$39 Adds a flattering warmth without looking orange.

Best bronzing drops Studio London U-DEW-U Bronzing Drops | RRP: £5 (UK only) An easy-to-use bronzer at an even more impressive price.

Best blusher Too Faced Cloud Crush Blush | RRP: £28/$29 A blendable texture with a gorgeous shade range – and pretty packaging to boot.

Best false lashes MeAmora Lash Up | RRP: £15 (UK only) The judges loved the foolproof application and buildable volume.

"A great system. The eyelashes stay put and are more natural-looking than strip lashes." Ruby Hammer MBE

Best everyday mascara L’Oréal Paris Telescopic Lift Mascara | RRP: £12.99/$14.99 Build up volume, length and curl with a multitasking brush.

Best curling mascara e.l.f. Lash ‘N Roll Mascara | RRP: £6/$6 A smudge- and flake-free formula at a bargain price.



Best brow product Colorsport 30 Day Brow Tint | RRP: £9 (UK only) Tint your brows without visiting the salon with this affordablekit.

Best lipstick - budget friendly e.l.f. O FACE Satin Lipstick | RRP: £9/$9 An impressively long-lasting colour with a satin finish.

"A great lipstick for the price. The texture is perfect and the shades are spot on." CAROLINE BARNES

Best lipstick - investment delilah Colour Intense Cream Lipstick | RRP: £26.50/$31 Provides intense pigment and nourishes chapped lips.

Best highlighter Collection Cosmetics Filter Finish Glow Wand | RRP: £5.99 (UK only) Dot directly onto cheeks to cheat a fresh-back-from- holiday glow.

Best make-up sponge Beautifect Blender With Pod | RRP: £18.95 (UK only) Helps make-up glide on easily, with a hygienic carry case.



Best make-up brush Pearl Beauty The One Multipurpose Face Brush | RRP: £16 (UK only) A clever multitasker that earns its spot in your make-up bag.

Best make-up innovation Ateh Jewel Beauty Blush of Dreams | RRP: £25 (UK only) Applies like a cream, sets like a powder; in three shades.



Complexion & supplements

Look better inside and out with these brilliant solutions.

Best bargain primer PS... Vitamin Enriched Moisturising Primer | RRP: £4.50 (UK only) Affordable buy that smooths your complexion like a dream.

Best glow booster e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter | RRP: £14/$14 Cheat a radiant glow in seconds with this shimmery multitasker.

Best luxury primer Bobbi Brown Vitamin Enriched Face Base | RRP: £52/$67 A cult classic that really works – skin is nourished and preppedformake-up.

Best radiant foundation Guerlain Terracotta Le Teint Foundation | RRP: £47/$62 Provides great coverage with a glowing finish.

"Impossible to fault this product. The coverage is incredible, it leaves a flawless finish, has a gorgeous texture and lovely scent too." James Butterfield

Best tinted moisturiser Sculpted by Aimee HydraTint | RRP: £23 (UK only) Get a ‘your skin, but better’ finish with this hydrating buy.

Best BB & CC Cream YENSA Skin on Skin BC Foundation SPF40 | RRP: £45/$42 The silky texture and SPF made this a firm favourite.

Best lightweight foundation delilah Time Frame Future Resist Foundation SPF20 | RRP: £38/$37 A blend between skincare and make-up, to protect skin and provide light coverage.

"With its potent cocktail of skincare benefits, it smooths skin, gives a good level of sun protection and offers a beautiful luminous finish." Frances Prescott

Best matte foundation Givenchy Prisme Libre Skin-Caring Matte Foundation | RRP: £45/55 Matte but not flat, with brilliant staying power.

Best vegan collagen supplement Revive Collagen Vegan Collagen | RRP: £39.99/$47.99 Revive has achieved a near-impossible feat – vegan-friendly collagen that works.

Best for menopause Equi London Total Menopause | RRP: £85.50 (UK only) A potent formula packed with nutrients to balance hormones and improve skin.

Best collagen supplement Kollo Health Ltd Kollo 10,000mg Premium Marine Collagen | RRP: £35.99 (UK only) Helps boost radiance and plumpness of skin.

Bodycare

Pamper your body with the best ingredients and formulations.

Best body cleanser Q+A Vitamin A.C.E Cleansing Shower Oil | RRP: £8/$11.40 Cleans skin while nourishing, and it smells incredible.



Best exfoliator Tropic Skincare Body Smooth Refreshing Polish | RRP: £24 (UK only) Gives you smoother, softer skin in seconds.

Best leg oil This Works Skin Deep Dry Leg Oil | RRP: £44/55 Get gorgeous, nourished legs with this luxuriously- scented buy.

Best radiance booster Tan Luxe The Glow | RRP: £29/$32 The ultimate quick fix for pasty skin – adds a radiant, golden glow.

"The product glides on the skin effortlessly, is a joy to use, and gives immediate gratification thanks to the glow, radiance, and suppleness of the skin." Fiona Brackenbury

Best hair removal Venus Smooth Razor with SkinCushion technology | RRP: £6.99 (UK only) Hugs the skin for the smoothest shave without any irritation.

Best body moisturiser - investment Sol de Janeiro Beija Flor Elasti-Cream | RRP: £48/$48 A gorgeously scented, rich cream that makes an instant difference.

Best deodorant AKT The Deodorant Balm | RRP: £19 (UK only) A natural way to stay sweat free with a luxury scent.

Best body moisturiser - budget friendly CeraVe Moisturising Cream | RRP: £17/$14.99 A fuss-free buy that’s ideal for everyday use.

Best innovation for sensitive skin E45 Itch Relief Gel | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) Instantly soothes irritated, sore skin and eases itchiness.

Hands & feet

Get happier hands, nails and toes with these especially-formulated buys

Best anti-ageing hand cream Dr. Hauschka Regenerating Hand Cream | RRP: £21/$29 Skincare-level ingredients help give younger-looking hands.

Best overnight hand cream Meder Circa-Hand | RRP: £45 (UK only) Overhauls dry, ageing hands overnight, making an impressive difference.

"The best hand cream I’ve used. It’s at my bedside every night, and my hands look and feel hands look and feel hydrated and youthful." SOPHIE SHOTTER

Best foot treatment Footner Exfoliating Socks | RRP: £9.99 (UK only) Satisfyingly effective at melting away dead skin; leaves feet as smooth as silk.

Best foot cream CCS Foot Care Cream | RRP: £8.49/$15.99 A brilliantly effective, affordable buy that’s recommended by podiatrists.

Best cuticle oil Leighton Denny Renovate Cuticle Oil For Dry Cuticles | RRP: £14 (UK only) The secret to happy nails is cuticle oil – this is a brilliant one.

Best treatment for damaged nails Protein Formula For Nails 2 Grow | RRP: £15 (UK only) Strengthen damaged, flaky nails with a couple of coats.

Best nail colour NailKind Burning Love | RRP: £8.95 (UK only) Highly pigmented, damage-free colour that really lasts.

Best press-on nails MeAmora Nail On | RRP: £10.50 (UK only) Swap your colour in seconds with these easy-to-use nails.

Best at-home gels Mylee Gel Polish | RRP £7.99/$8.30 each Mylee Pro Salon Series Convex LED Lamp | RRP: £50/$55 Get a salon-quality gel manicure at home with this brilliant kit.

"This kit has become a favourite for the Woman & Home beauty team. Results last well and it saves time and money, too." Sarah Cooper-White

Skincare

Trusted formulas to help you achieve complexion perfection.

Best cleanser - budget friendly Simple Replenishing Cream Cleanser | RRP: £8 (UK only) Cleanses skin effectively without leaving it feeling tight or dry.

Best cleanser Dr Sam’s Flawless Cleanser | RRP: £18/$23 A formula that removes every trace of dirt and make-up.

Best cleansing oil Tatcha The Camellia Cleansing Oil | RRP: £48/$50 This has a gorgeous texture and melts away make-up with minimal effort.

Best plumping moisturiser Olay Collagen Peptide24 MAX Day Cream | RRP: £44/$48 Has an instantly plumping effect, working especially well on dry, mature skin.

"Visibly juicier, smoother skin! Proof you don’t always need to spend a fortune to get great results." Sarah Cooper-White

Best hydrating moisturiser Kate Somerville HydraKate Recharging Water Cream | RRP: £65/76 Quench your complexion with this refreshing formula.

Best day serum Willow BioMarine Age-preventative Day Serum | RRP: £54 (UK only) Proof that organic products can pack a punch – skin feels firmer.

Best eye serum BY TERRY Hyaluronic Global Eye Serum | RRP: £52/$60 This feels like a treat to use and has a hard-working, hydrating formula.

Best serum - investment Shiseido Bio-Performance Skin Filler Serum | RRP: £247/$295 A high-tech formula with serious science credentials



Best overnight serum Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Serum | RRP: £89/$85 A cult classic for a reason – a silky serum that always leaves your skin looking better.

"An iconic product that should be on every beauty shelf. Using it is like rediscovering an old friend in all the best ways." Jennifer Hirsch

Best night cream Elizabeth Arden Retinol + HPR Ceramide Cream | RRP: £75/$92 A kind-to-skin retinol that makes a difference to wrinkles.

Best spot treatment Pixi Clarity Blemish Stickers | RRP: £12/$12 A great emergency solution for bad-skin days.

Best brightening treatment Drunk Elephant Bouncy Brightfacial | RRP: £60/$68 For brighter skin after one use.

Best solution for sensitive skin La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5+ | RRP: £18/$17.99 Ultimate fix for sensitive skin.

"An excellent moisturiser which is a good choice for dry, post procedure or sensitive skins. Excellent price point." Dr Sophie Shotter

Sun & tan

Get a golden glow the safe way with these heroes.

Best SPF30 for face e.l.f. SKIN Suntouchable! Whoa Glow SPF30 | RRP: £14/$14 A multitasking dream – face primer and SPF in one.

Best SPF50 for face Garnier Ambre Solaire Super UV Invisible Serum | RRP £14 (UK only) Maximum protection in an ultra-light formula.

Best SPF for body - budget friendly Solait Moisturising Sun Lotion SPF30 | RRP: £3.59 (UK only) A broad-spectrum formula that won’t break the bank.

Best SPF for body - investment Rituals The Ritual of Karma Sun Protection Milky Spray SPF50 | RRP: £22.90/$27.60 A lightweight, but highly effective formula.

Best bronzing essential for face Boots Glow Tanning Drops | RRP £5 (UK only) Mix with your moisturiser for a subtle golden glow.

Best after sun Gatineau Tan Accelerating Lotion | RRP: £55/$65 Use before and after holiday for a longer-lasting colour.

Best bronzing essential for body Bare By Vogue Self Tan Foam | RRP: £22.50 (UK only) Delivers an even tan whatever your skin tone; in three shades.

Best tan remover Rose & Caramel Purity Excel 60 Second Self Tan Remover | RRP: £29.99/$26 A must for regular self- tanners, it removes old tan build-up in seconds.