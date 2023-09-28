Announcing our 2023 woman&home beauty awards winners!
After testing hundreds of products, we reveal the 100 woman&home beauty awards winners, hand-picked by our beauty team and expert judges
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Ready to try some new beauty products, but don’t know what’s worth buying? We’ve tested hundreds and narrowed them down to our top 100.
The woman&home beauty awards 2023 are the perfect way for you to find new favourites to add to your routine. Whether you're looking for the best skincare products to power up your morning routine, or want to discover the best shampoo and conditioner, our 100 winners has something for everyone, no matter your skin or type, or budget.
From exciting new launches to rediscovered cult classics, there's something for everyone on this list.
With thanks to our judging panel...
We couldn't have done the woman&home beauty awards without our panel of industry experts. Huge thank you to...
Alice Hart-Davis - Founder, The Tweakments Guide
Ben Cooke - Hairstylist
Caroline Barnes - Make-up artist
Chelseé Lewis - Facialist & skin expert
Darren Fowler - Owner Fowler35 salon
Dr Sophie Shotter - Aesthetic Doctor
Dr Ifeoma Ejikeme - Founder & Medical Director of Adonia Medical Clinic
Emma Coleman - Aesthetic & Dermatology RGN
Eva Proudman - Consultant Trichologist
Fiona Brackenbury - Skincare expert
Frances Prescott - Make-up artist
James Butterfield - Hair & make-up session stylist
Jennie Roberts - Session stylist & textured hair educator
Jennifer Hirsch - Beauty Botanist
Jo Clayton - Hair & make-up session stylist
Katie Pettigrew - Hair & make-up session stylist
Dr Lauren Hamilton - Cosmetic Doctor & Founder of Victor & Garth
Michaella Bolder - Master facialist & skincare expert
Nicola Russell - Facialist
Ruby Hammer MBE - Make-up artist
Sam Burnett - Owner Hare & Bone Salons
Sally Brooks - Co-Founder and Creative Director Brooks & Brooks
Plus the editorial team...
Sarah Cooper-White - Beauty Director
Rhiannon Derbyshire - Senior Beauty Editor
Stephanie Maylor - Beauty Editor
Jess Beech - Beauty Editor
Annie Milroy - Beauty Writer
WOMAN&HOME BEAUTY AWARDS 2023 WINNERS
Special recognition
New and old products that are definitely worth having in your regime.
Fragrance
Scent yourself and your home with pretty perfumery.
Haircare
Make every day a good hair day by using the best products.
Tools
From your hair to your face, take your regime high-tech.
Make-up
Update your kit with these hard-working, effective cosmetics.
Complexion & supplements
Look better inside and out with these brilliant solutions.
Bodycare
Pamper your body with the best ingredients and formulations.
Hands & feet
Get happier hands, nails and toes with these especially-formulated buys
Skincare
Trusted formulas to help you achieve complexion perfection.
Sun & tan
Get a golden glow the safe way with these heroes.
woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Rhiannon Derbyshire is the Senior Beauty Editor for Woman & Home and other publications.
She started interning for glossy magazines while working alongside her Fashion Journalism degree. There, she was lured to the beauty desk, seduced by matte lipsticks, posh shampoos, and every skincare product imaginable. 10+ years into her career, she can confidently tell you why the best mascaras are always high street, and why SPF is a non-negotiable all year round. Ask her about her curly hair routine, skincare minimalism, and how to find the exact right red lipstick
-
-
Jennifer Coolidge helped launch a new line of lip products - and the product names are very NSFW
Pucker up, y'all - Jennifer Coolidge just entered the beauty sphere
By Madeline Merinuk Published
-
JLo’s ’sweater weather’ nails are the cozy-chic mani you need for fall
For all of you trying to find the perfect fall mani...
By Madeline Merinuk Published