Calling all skincare lovers - here's why the Elemis Advent Calendar needs to be on your radar this festive season
Give your skin the gift of luxurious, spa-like formulas this Christmas with Elemis' popular advent calendar
Luxe skincare formulas can set you back a pretty penny, so why pass up on a once-a-year opportunity to bag a full routine for less? We think not!
Investing in one of the best beauty advent calendars not only adds to the excitement of the countdown to Christmas, but also gives you the chance to upgrade your beauty regime. Much like the best Elemis deals available to shop right now, beauty advent calendars typically boast high-value contents while sporting a much lower price tag - meaning you're getting more bang for your buck.
Speaking of Elemis, the luxury British skincare brand are back yet again with another edition of their annual advent calendar. With its contents worth nearly £700, the calendar hosts an array of products for you to try, including the best cleansing balm and a best-smelling body lotion. Want to know more? Having unboxed the advent calendar in question, our beauty team have everything you could need to know before you add it to your basket...
Unbox the Elemis Skincare Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team
Housed in a beautifully opulent navy, star-adorned box with a concertina design inside, this year's Elemis advent calendar makes home to 25 drawers of both new and iconic skincare saviours. Boasting a price tag of £225, you can countdown to Christmas and give your skin the gift of luxurious, spa-like formulas - what's not to like?
Worth £698
RRP: £225
Number of products: 25 (2 full size)
Total value of products included: £698 - that's a 68% saving
What's included? This year's limited-edition advent calendar features a magical assortment, including some of the brand's most iconic skincare buys (such as the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and the Dynamic Resurfacing Exfoliating Pads) and some newer formulas. Each product is designed to rejuvenate, boost radiance and leave your complexion feeling silky soft. Not to mention, there's also 15 chances to win £1,000 to spend on the Elemis website.
Highest value product inside: £115
What's in the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025?
Ok, it might not be December just yet but for those wanting to take a sneak peek into what you can expect to find nestled behind the doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you've come to the right place. We were lucky to get our mitts on the calendar, unboxing it ahead of the festive month, meaning we know the formulas you'll be treated to in the run-up to Christmas - including the best face moisturiser and the cult classic cleansing balm.
- Pro-Collagen Future Restore Serum 30ml - Full Size
- Pro-Collagen Marine Cream 50ml - Full Size
- Pro-Collagen Black Cherry Cleansing Balm 20g - New Product
- Pro-Collagen Toning Mist 30ml - New Product
- Pro-Collagen Green Fig Cleansing Balm 20g
- Superfood Multi Mist 30ml
- Papaya Enzyme Peel 15ml
- Superfood Facial Oil 5ml
- Superfood Midnight Facial 15ml
- Superfood Day Cream 20ml
- Exotic Frangipani Monoi Shower Cream 50ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash 30ml
- Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Pads 14pk
- Pro-Collagen Rose Marine Cream 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Overnight Matrix 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Glow Boost Exfoliator 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Eye Revive Mask 4ml
- Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm 20g
- Pro-Collagen Night Cream 15ml
- Pro-Collagen Vitality Eye Cream 4ml
- Pro-Collagen Marine Moisture Essence 28ml
- Superfood Glow Priming Moisturiser 20ml
- Pro-Collagen Energising Marine Cleanser 30ml
- Superfood Glow Butter 20ml
- Mayfair Body Balm 100ml
When does the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?
Having officially hitting the market on 1st September, you'll be pleased to know that the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 is on sale now and waiting to be snapped up.
How to shop the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025
Whether you're a fellow Elemis devotee, or perhaps you're new to the brand and are looking to trial some of their most-loved formulas, you might have your eye on the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025. If so, you can exclusively shop the calendar from the brand's website. As for delivery, you can enjoy free standard delivery within 2-4 working days. However, for those wanting their calendar to arrive on your doorstep the very next day, this will set you back an additional £5.95.
