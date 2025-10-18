Calling all skincare lovers - here's why the Elemis Advent Calendar needs to be on your radar this festive season

Luxe skincare formulas can set you back a pretty penny, so why pass up on a once-a-year opportunity to bag a full routine for less? We think not!

Investing in one of the best beauty advent calendars not only adds to the excitement of the countdown to Christmas, but also gives you the chance to upgrade your beauty regime. Much like the best Elemis deals available to shop right now, beauty advent calendars typically boast high-value contents while sporting a much lower price tag - meaning you're getting more bang for your buck.

Speaking of Elemis, the luxury British skincare brand are back yet again with another edition of their annual advent calendar. With its contents worth nearly £700, the calendar hosts an array of products for you to try, including the best cleansing balm and a best-smelling body lotion. Want to know more? Having unboxed the advent calendar in question, our beauty team have everything you could need to know before you add it to your basket...

Unbox the Elemis Skincare Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team

Housed in a beautifully opulent navy, star-adorned box with a concertina design inside, this year's Elemis advent calendar makes home to 25 drawers of both new and iconic skincare saviours. Boasting a price tag of £225, you can countdown to Christmas and give your skin the gift of luxurious, spa-like formulas - what's not to like?

Worth £698 ELEMIS Wonders Advent Calendar 2025 View at ELEMIS RRP: £225 Number of products: 25 (2 full size) Total value of products included: £698 - that's a 68% saving What's included? This year's limited-edition advent calendar features a magical assortment, including some of the brand's most iconic skincare buys (such as the Pro-Collagen Marine Cream and the Dynamic Resurfacing Exfoliating Pads) and some newer formulas. Each product is designed to rejuvenate, boost radiance and leave your complexion feeling silky soft. Not to mention, there's also 15 chances to win £1,000 to spend on the Elemis website. Highest value product inside: £115

What's in the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025?

Ok, it might not be December just yet but for those wanting to take a sneak peek into what you can expect to find nestled behind the doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you've come to the right place. We were lucky to get our mitts on the calendar, unboxing it ahead of the festive month, meaning we know the formulas you'll be treated to in the run-up to Christmas - including the best face moisturiser and the cult classic cleansing balm.

(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

When does the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

Having officially hitting the market on 1st September, you'll be pleased to know that the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 is on sale now and waiting to be snapped up.

How to shop the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025

Whether you're a fellow Elemis devotee, or perhaps you're new to the brand and are looking to trial some of their most-loved formulas, you might have your eye on the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025. If so, you can exclusively shop the calendar from the brand's website. As for delivery, you can enjoy free standard delivery within 2-4 working days. However, for those wanting their calendar to arrive on your doorstep the very next day, this will set you back an additional £5.95.