Calling all skincare lovers - here's why the Elemis Advent Calendar needs to be on your radar this festive season

Give your skin the gift of luxurious, spa-like formulas this Christmas with Elemis' popular advent calendar

Image of Elemis Advent Calendar 2025 open with three products in front, on a neutral background with a silver glitter swatch and two Elemis bottles
(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi/Elemis)
Jump to category:
Sennen Prickett's avatar
By
published
in Features

Luxe skincare formulas can set you back a pretty penny, so why pass up on a once-a-year opportunity to bag a full routine for less? We think not!

Investing in one of the best beauty advent calendars not only adds to the excitement of the countdown to Christmas, but also gives you the chance to upgrade your beauty regime. Much like the best Elemis deals available to shop right now, beauty advent calendars typically boast high-value contents while sporting a much lower price tag - meaning you're getting more bang for your buck.

Speaking of Elemis, the luxury British skincare brand are back yet again with another edition of their annual advent calendar. With its contents worth nearly £700, the calendar hosts an array of products for you to try, including the best cleansing balm and a best-smelling body lotion. Want to know more? Having unboxed the advent calendar in question, our beauty team have everything you could need to know before you add it to your basket...

Unbox the Elemis Skincare Advent Calendar 2025 with our beauty team

Housed in a beautifully opulent navy, star-adorned box with a concertina design inside, this year's Elemis advent calendar makes home to 25 drawers of both new and iconic skincare saviours. Boasting a price tag of £225, you can countdown to Christmas and give your skin the gift of luxurious, spa-like formulas - what's not to like?

What's in the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025?

Ok, it might not be December just yet but for those wanting to take a sneak peek into what you can expect to find nestled behind the doors of the Elemis advent calendar, you've come to the right place. We were lucky to get our mitts on the calendar, unboxing it ahead of the festive month, meaning we know the formulas you'll be treated to in the run-up to Christmas - including the best face moisturiser and the cult classic cleansing balm.

On the left, open Elemis Wonders Advent Calendar 2025 and with some of its contents in front of the calendar on the right

(Image credit: Future/Luisa Rossi)

When does the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 go on sale?

Having officially hitting the market on 1st September, you'll be pleased to know that the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025 is on sale now and waiting to be snapped up.

How to shop the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025

Whether you're a fellow Elemis devotee, or perhaps you're new to the brand and are looking to trial some of their most-loved formulas, you might have your eye on the ELEMIS Advent Calendar 2025. If so, you can exclusively shop the calendar from the brand's website. As for delivery, you can enjoy free standard delivery within 2-4 working days. However, for those wanting their calendar to arrive on your doorstep the very next day, this will set you back an additional £5.95.

Sennen Prickett
Sennen Prickett
Digital Beauty Writer

Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.

Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.