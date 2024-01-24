8 subtle and versatile Valentine's Day nails that offer a nod to the occasion - not a romantic declaration

With February 14th fast approaching, these simple Valentine's Day nails will allow you to quietly mark the date in style - and will continue to wow long after those red roses wilt...

We love any excuse to get a new manicure, and while Valentine's isn't for everyone, it does offer an opportunity to debut a fresh, themed nail look. And while statement hot pinks and garish love-heart designs likely spring to mind, there's actually a range of subtle Valentine's Day nail options that will help you keep up with the February styles without going over the top - many of which, just so happen to be topping the 2024 nail trends.

Much like how a red lip is both a classic beauty staple and a fitting look for the romantic holiday, we've rounded up eight, minimalistic mani ideas that are on-theme but equally timeless - from luxe-looking French tip nails to elevated neutrals...

8 simple Valentine's Day nails to wear in February 2024

While there's certainly nothing wrong with a statement heart-covered manicure, for our minimalist nail lovers out there - or those looking for a versatile option that will transcend the date - a more understated design is preferable. But that's not to say that the design can't still be Valentine's Day-inclined.

So, we've rounded up a selection of looks that incorporate traditional Valentine's elements in both classic and modern styles - for a luxe-looking and infinitely wearable manicure...

Our simple Valentine's nail staples

First things first, nail care is the key to achieving a polished and elevated Valentine's nail look...

Base & Top coat OPI Nail Polish Start to Finish 3in1 Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £16.90 For a flawless nail coat, be sure to invest in a strengthening base coat and a clear, high-shine top coat. This one from OPI is both in one and is a must-have in your nail care routine. Signature red Manucurist Green Nail Polish in Shade "Poppy Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14 For a Valentine's Day look, a bright red is a true staple and this one from Manucurist is vegan and offers a lovely shine. L'occitane Shea Nail and Cuticle Nourishing Oil View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15.99 For a nourishing finish touch, a nail and cuticle oil - especially in wintertime - is a great investment for healthier nails.

1. Micro red French tips

Red French tip nails are a no-brainer for a subtle Valentine's Day nod. Not only is red very on-trend now, but short French tips especially, are tipped to be one of 2024's biggest nail styles, so really, you can't go wrong.

This subtle, pop of red will remain stylish long after February 14th has passed and is surprisingly easy to recreate at home with the help of a French nail stamper. Simply apply your chosen base coat - be it a nude or a clear coat - and then add a dot of your red polish to the centre of your stamper, before pressing the edge of your nail into it. With a little practice, this should help you create a uniform line on each of your tips.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

2. Merlot nails

"Black Cherry" nail colours and rich burgundy are still very on-trend right and are perfect for Valentine's Day. Whether you've got a romantic dinner planned or have a date with your sofa and glass of merlot, this chic shade is truly flawless.

For a clean finish, we'd recommend applying two to three layers of this dark red colour and topping it with a high-shine top coat.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

3. A hint of pearl

Pearly "Frosted" nails offer a slightly elevated finish to a neutral nail look that is ideal for a special occasion - or just to feel expensive all day every day, because who doesn't want that?

To achieve this 'Quiet Luxury' finish, you can either use an iridescent chrome powder or simply apply a pearl polish (like the one below) to your nails, either on its own or over a pink or nude base.

Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Pearly White" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

4. Sheer pink nails

For those looking for an everyday manicure that will still elevate their Valentine's outfit or just make them feel put-together, opt for a sheer "Lip gloss"-like nail shade.

The pink tint, whilst being almost undetectable, offers a 'your nail but better' effect which can be worn alone, or topped with a white French tip.

Nails.INC Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector Polish in Shade "Glowing My Way" View at Amazon RRP: £9

5. Diamond decals

Adding crystal decals to a nude or pastel pink look is one of the easiest ways to dress up a manicure - especially if you don't have time to book in with your nail artist before the big day.

A hint of sparkle instantly dresses up your fingertips, affording a luxury but still fairly subtle look that is perfect for occasions, in general - from weddings to Christmas.

4. Burgundy tips

As mentioned, French tips are very popular right now, as is burgundy - so combine the two and you have both a trendy manicure and one that's Valentine's Day-ready.

Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Nail Paint in Shade "Black Cherry" View at Amazon RRP: £3.99

5. Squoval red nails

Arguably the simplest and most elegant Valentine's Day nail look on this list - a red, monochromatic manicure is true classic.

Red never goes out of style, thus you can wear it all year round but it's especially apt for February. We'd recommend opting for a "squoval" nail shape, for a polished and understated finish, and following up with a high-shine top coat - to ward off chipping.

Recreate the look OPI Nail Polish in Shade "Big Apple Red" View at Amazon RRP:£14.90

6. Solitary hearts

We would be remiss if we didn't include a slightly more obvious nod to the occasion. Adding a heart to one or two of your nails is an easy way to dress your fingertips up for Valentine's but, because they're not on every nail, you don't really have to traipse back to the nail salon on February 15th.

To recreate, a thin nail art brush will come in handy, or for an even easier option, use a dotting tool and apply two dots close to each other. Before they dry, drag the bottom of each dot diagonally and down slightly, to meet one another and then fill the gap.

Recreate the look Jsdoin 5-set Nail Art Brushes and Dotting Tools RRP: £5

7. Negative space nails

For a modern spin, a half-moon negative space manicure in either red or burgundy is a great option.

To achieve this look, apply a clear base coat and then proceed to outline your half moon with a this brush and your chosen red shade. Then simply fill the red of your nail with the colour, leaving the half-moon clear - to create that contemporary, peekaboo look.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Got The Blues For Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90

8. Rose pink nails

With spring on the horizon, a pastel pink shade for February is another economic choice, especially if you're a fan of long-lasting and strengthening treatments like BIAB nails. Not only does it fit the bill for Valentine's Day but is perfect for every day and when pastel colour trends roll back around.

You can also easily adapt it to the French tip, pearly or crystal decal manicure ideas above, making it a very versatile pick,