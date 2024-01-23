These modern red French tip nails guarantee sophistication, not cheese, this Valentine's Day

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, regardless of your aesthetic, these understated and oh-so-chic red French tip nails allow you to acknowledge the romantic holiday, subtly - and with minimal effort involved...

Typically, when one thinks of a Valentine's Day-themed manicure, hues of blushy pink and cutesy red heart designs likely come to mind. And while that's all well and good for those who love statement styles and a bit of PDA, for those of us who don't - but still want to mark the occasion - selecting a February 14th-ready mani can feel like an impossible task.

Until now that is, as we've found the perfect set of chic French tip nails that are not only topping the 2024 nail trends but also fit the romantic bill. So, if you're looking for a way to dress up your neutral BIAB nails, or just want an excuse to sport a colour from the traditional Valentine's palette, this is one nail look to consider...

Why red French tip nails are our go-to Valentine's Day pick

Valentine's Day nails can often verge on tacky but if you're looking for a minimalistic option, allow us to turn your attention to the red French mani.

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

This design is perfect for three reasons; firstly the colour, in general, is very on-trend right now (and not just because Valentine's is looming), the look is also easy to recreate at home and lastly, it can be adapted to suit any nail shape, length and style preference...

Our red French tip staples

Before we dive into all the ways you can wear this chic design, allow us to first share our staples for a polished French mani.

Saviland French Tip Nail Stamp View at Amazon RRP: £7.99 A nail stamper like this one makes creating a French tip the work of moments. To use, simply apply your chosen base coat to your nail and then once it's dry, add a dot of your red shade to the centre of the stamper and press the edge of your nail into it. Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade "Poppy Red" View at Amazon RRP: £14 Whether you're looking for a chic, monochromatic nail look or a French tip, a signature red is a true staple in your nail kit. This one, from Manucurist is vegan and offers a gorgeous high-shine finish. OPI Nail Polish Start to Finish 3in1 Treatment View at Amazon RRP: £16.90 No nail look is complete without a strengthening base and a glossy top coat and this one from OPI, provides both in one bottle.

6 red French tips to wear this Valentine's Day

1. Micro red French tips

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

If you're a minimalist nail lover, short French tip nails are proving to be very popular, particularly red micro tips, as they offer a modern but understated twist on the classic design.

This mani is perfect for both every day and for a deliberate nod to Valentine's Day and is easy to recreate with the help of a French nail stamper or thin nail art brush. We'd recommend this subtle line for "Squoval" nail shapes, though it will of course suit any, from almond to square.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Forever Yummy" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

2. Red tips and half moons

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

If you're looking to elevate your red French tip further, why not add a half-moon line? This design is stylish and again, perfect for both every day and a more intentional, Valentine's Day setting.

To recreate, all you need to do is line your natural half-moon (the crescent shape at the base of your nail) and mirror this with your nail tip. We also recommend adding a high-shine top coat for a really polished finish.

3. Burgundy tips

A post shared by A photo posted by corrinnabianca on

If you're still clinging to your winter nail colour palette, a burgundy French tip is more than welcome for Valentine's Day. Not only does this hue look so expensive, but offers a more subtle look than that of a bright, scarlet red.

This rich shade works for all nail shapes and lengths, though we adore how it looks on the squared nails above, especially when it's paired with a pink-nude base colour.

Recreate the look Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Bordeaux" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99

4. Subtle glitter tips

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

With the festive season now behind us, Valentine's Day is as good an excuse as any to sport a subtle shimmer on your fingertips. Adding just a hint of sparkle, or opting for an abstract line, is a great way to put your own flare on a classic French tip - or differentiate it from your staple, everyday manicure.

To recreate, we'd suggest opting for a red glitter polish but if you're looking for higher impact, you can use a shimmery top coat - which will also help to protect your red polish underneath from chipping.

Recreate the look OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Kiss My Aries" RRP: £17.50

5. Signature red French tips

A post shared by taylor | nail artist A photo posted by nailsbytaylorjustine on

While short and minimal French tips are in, there's always room in our rotation for the classic, crescent-moon-shaped mani. Typically applied to square or almond nails, this design features a bigger nail tip than others on this list, to better showcase that pop of statement red.

Recreate the look Barry M Cosmetics Gelly Hi Shine Gel Nail Paint in Shade "Hot Chilli" RRP: £3.99

6. Red velvet French tips

A post shared by 𝐍𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐒 𝐁𝐘 𝐊𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐘 A photo posted by kathyynails_ on

For an elevated manicure that is perfect for date nights and beyond, these red "Velvet" French tips are a must.

To recreate, you can either opt for a red glitter nail polish, which will grant you a similar glittery finish or - if you do your gel nails at home - invest in what's known as "cat-eye" gels, which react to a magnetic tool to achieve that molten, crushed velvet effect. You can also find normal polishes with magnetic particles that work in the same way.