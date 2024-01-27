The best celebrity make-up looks inspired by the '70s - from graphic eyeliner to fluffy lashes

When it comes to '70s make-up looks, the popular styles of the decade generally fall into two camps.

Neutral tones were very popular, including ashy browns and pinks, but the era saw a lot of bold make-up, too. Trends from the ‘60s such as graphic liner and cut creasing continued to be popular, as well as the disco influence coming into play – meaning glitter and bolder hues such as blues, purples and greens.

Whether you’re seeking inspiration for a ‘70s-inspired beauty look, or you simply fancy having a browse through some celebrity make-up ensembles, in this guide we’ve handpicked some of the best looks, including both the decade itself and more modern takes. (And when you're done here, be sure to browse our guide to popular '70s hairstyles, too.)

The best '70s make-up looks seen on celebrities

1. Standout lashes

Defining the eyes was a major make-up trend in the 1970s and thick, voluminous lashes were a great way to achieve drama, much like this iconic portrait of legendary singer Diana Ross. False lashes are an easy way to achieve this look, or a trusty eyelash curler and buildable volumising mascara that you can really layer onto your lashes. Finish the look by tightlining your eyes to really make them pop.

2. Bronzed skin

A '70s icon, actress Farrah Fawcett's go-to look usually featured neutral tones with bronzed skin and a healthy glow. To achieve this, the best bronzers are a make-up bag staple and will add natural-looking radiance and warmth to your overall look.

3. Soft pink eyeshadow

Iconic singer Cher has worn a huge array of make-up looks over the years, making it difficult to choose just one that we love – but this soft pink eyeshadow, paired with a glossy lip colour is a very wearable one.

4. Blue eyeshadow

If there's one make-up item that really characterises the '70s, it's blue eyeshadow - a staple look of the decade. Here, singer Dua Lipa lets the shade do the talking, keeping the rest of her make-up neutral.

5. Graphic liner

For a statement eye look, graphic liner was widely used to make the eyes pop in both the '70s and '60s makeup looks. This particular look on actress Lily Collins is really striking and a great example of how to use the technique, 50 years later.

6. Purple tones

As well as blue, other colours like purple and green were also super popular choices during the decade of disco. Here, iconic talk show host and businesswoman Oprah Winfrey incorporates two different shades of purple into her red carpet make-up look on both her eyes and lips.

7. Flushed cheeks

Often paired with understated brown eye make-up, peachy tones were a popular choice in the '70s, both on the cheeks and lips. And these tones remain popular to this day - just look at actress Gemma Chan's makeup look, which features a subtle peachy blush.

8. The cut crease

First becoming popular in the '60s, the cut crease eyeshadow look really defined the eyes to make them pop and continued to be popular into the '70s – seen here on actress Julianne Moore in slightly smokey, earthy tones, paired with bronzer and a pink lip.

9. Double liner

Double-winged eyeliner was another eye-catching graphic liner look that was popular in the '70s - and it remains effective to this day. Here, singer and actress Janelle Monáe's double liner look features both black and white liner, paired with another classic make-up look in the form of a bold red lip.

10. Frosted eyes

Frosted eyeshadow is often associated with '90s make-up, when it was extremely popular, but it was also a trend in the '70s. Actress Sandra Oh's silvery eyeshadow looks incredible here, paired with a healthy-looking blusher and a rosy lip.

11. Green liner

Green was another popular choice of eye make-up in the '70s, contrasting with the equally popular neutral brown tones seen during that decade. This pretty emerald green liner worn by actress Viola Davis suits her down to a tee - and it has a definite '70s vibe.

12. Glossy lips

While the best lip oils have surged in popularity in recent years, lip gloss has been a make-up bag staple for decades and will always be a classic look – much like this one seen on actress Kerry Washington, paired with understated eye make-up.

13. Winged shadow

Winged eyeshadow has long been a go-to look and is one that's become more popular in recent years, but it was particularly on-trend through the '60s and '70s. Actress Salma Hayek's big winged eye make-up look here is a real statement.

14. Red lips

A bold red lip is a look that's thought to have been invented thousands of years ago and a classic look through the decades, including the '70s. Often paired with other bright bold tones back then, nowadays the preference is to balance it with more understated makeup - like actress Nicole Kidman has done here.

15. Classic smokey eye

A classic intense smokey eye with voluminous lashes is a look that's been popular among music and film stars for decades, adding instant drama and glamour to a red carpet look – much like this one seen on singer and actress Jennifer Lopez.

16. Coral lips

Coral is a great choice of blusher or lipstick that adds a cheerful burst of colour to your make-up look, and both were super popular in the '70s. Here, actress Mandy Moore wears both for a fresh and pretty make-up look.

17. Winged liner

A flick of liquid eyeliner is a classic look that defines the eyes and makes them pop, seen here on actress Thandiwe Newton. Our guide on how to apply eyeliner will help you if you struggle with this trickier technique.

18. Sparkly eyes

Sparkles can be incorporated into your make-up in so many different ways, but particularly through eye make-up looks, from all-out dazzling glitter to a subtle wash of sparkly shadow – the latter of which is seen here on actress Julia Roberts.

19. Bold pink lips

As well as the neutral brown shades, brights were also super popular in the '70s for those who wanted to be bold with their make-up. A standout lip always makes a statement, like this pretty and bright pink seen on actress Lucy Liu.

20. Brown smokey eye

A brown smokey eye is such a classic make-up look and is another popular choice for celebrities when attending red carpet events. Paired with pretty pink blush and lipstick, this look on singer and actress Idina Menzel is seriously glam.

21. Camel eyeshadow

Warming camel tones have seen a recent uptick in popularity in both fashion and beauty, with it being a very popular colour of eyeshadow – and a shade that screams the '70s. Actress Anne Hathaway's make-up look here is a great example.

22. Fluttery lashes

Ultra glam, standout eyelashes have long been a winning make-up look and are a timeless choice for celebrities on the red carpet. Here, actress and model Eva Longoria's super fluttery lashes are paired with smokey shadow and a pink nude lip.

23. Blurred red lip

Bright red lipstick always packs a punch but also looks great when it's slightly blurred around the edges for a soft-focus finish, much like this look seen on singer and actress Jennifer Hudson, which she paired with fluttery lashes.

24. Glowy skin

Glowing skin has always been on trend and the '70s were no exception. Featuring bronze cheeks and brown eyeshadow and lipstick, actress Blake Lively's make-up look here has a very slightly dewy finish that makes her skin look super healthy.

25. Sparkly smokey eye

A smokey eye is elevated even further when you include a bit of sparkly shadow, as seen here on actress Sarah Jessica Parker. It's a timeless option for any special or evening occasion,and great for those who like easy make-up looks that don't scrimp on impact.

26. Understated glam

Flattering a huge range of skin tones, neutral brown and pink-based hues were super popular in the '70s and can make for a more understated look when incorporated into your make-up look. Here, actress Halle Berry's soft glam look really makes her features pop.

27. Cat eye

The classic cat-eye shape is a timeless look, seen here in '70s neutral shades on actress Olivia Wilde. Pro tip: use a clean and fluffy eyeshadow brush to blend out the edges of your final look for a seamless finish.

28. Metallic purple eyeshadow

Not worlds away from the frosted eyeshadow trend, this eye-catching metallic purple eyeshadow look – which is complete with glowing skin and a slightly glossy neutral pink lip – on iconic supermodel Naomi Campbell is giving us '70s disco vibes.

29. The subtle smokey eye

A versatile choice, smokey eye looks can be created with so many different colour palettes and intensity levels. This look seen on actress Emily Blunt is quite soft and understated, but still adds a touch of drama for an evening do.

30. Berry lips

While neutral and understated tones were synonymous with '70s make-up, richer and bolder colours, such as berry or purple lipstick, were also very popular – much like this pretty, sheeny finish seen on actress and producer Mindy Kaling, paired with a soft smokey eye.

31. Bronze cheeks

Much like Farrah Fawcett's go-to look, bronze cheeks continue to be a popular look on the red carpet – this look seen on actress Dame Helen Mirren is a great example, paired with a pretty rosy lip and subtle brown smokey eye.

32. Fluffy lashes

Creating pretty and slightly fluffy lashes with a good quality mascaras is another failsafe way to define the eyes – much like this look seen on actress Kim Cattrall – and has been popular throughout the decades, including the '70s.