Exclusive: Laura Mercier just dropped a brand new foundation - and we tried it before anyone else

Laura Mercier is an industry-leader when it comes to face makeup, and now they've dropped a brand new foundation.

The brand offers some of the best foundation options around, with their tinted moisturiser already one of the most popular on the market, so we couldn't wait to get our hands on their brand new Real Flawless Feather Matte Powder Foundation. "Designed for anyone who loves a natural matte finish that still feels featherlight, this foundation is ideal for normal to oily skin types or anyone who wants long-lasting coverage without heaviness," says Laura Mercier's Lead Artist, Jess Kohn.

Here's everything you need to know about the brand new launch - including our thoughts on whether it ticks the box for one of the best powder foundations...

Everything you need to know about the new Laura Mercier powder foundation

A lightweight powder foundation, this innovative formula works well for a range of skin types.

Space NK Laura Mercier Real Flawless Feathermatte Powder Foundation £39.50 at Space NK UK Infused with a ready-to-go primer, this foundation provides three steps in one, priming the skin whilst providing coverage and an oil-free finish. It contains hyaluronic acid to hydrate and soothe skin during wear and provides antioxidant protection.

Does this work for people who don't usually use powder foundation?

"Absolutely," says Kohn. "It’s designed to feel creamy, lightweight and flexible, so you get the ease of a powder but the comfort of a liquid. Perfect for powder foundation beginners. You can layer it straight onto your primer or use it on top of a tinted moisturiser or foundation for a little extra coverage and confidence."

Does it work for mature skin?

"Yes - it’s silky and finely milled so it won’t settle into any fine lines," says Kohn. "It contains hyaluronic acid to retain moisture levels in the skin whilst blurring and smoothing, whilst never drying the skin out or looking overly powdered or dry. The finish gives a soft-focus effect that feels modern, not flat or drying."

What's the best way to apply?

"Use a fluffy brush for a light, all-over veil of coverage, a dense brush for a medium coverage or the included sponge for a fuller coverage finish where needed or for reapplication on the go," advises Kohn. "Less is more with this, you can easily build in light layers for the most natural look."

Does this have any similar features to the famous Laura Mercier tinted moisturiser?

"No but it does with its bestselling sister product the Real Flawless Foundation," explains Kohn. "They both contain hyaluronic acid to hydrate and camelia flower to protect the skin from pollution and environmental stressors. The pigments are colour treated so the skin always has a natural vibrancy, never looking dull or flat."

Our thoughts on the Laura Mercier Real Flawless Feathermatte Powder Foundation

Aleesha: A lightweight 3-in-1 that surprised me

Before applying Laura Mercier Real Flawless Feather Matte Powder Foundation {L} / After applying Laura Mercier Real Flawless Feather Matte Powder Foundation {R} (Image credit: Future / Aleesha Badkar)

"I’ve never really worn powder foundation but as a big fan of the brand's legacy face makeup (the Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturiser is one of the only products I rebuy), I thought I had to give this a try.

"I didn’t really know what to expect, having tested less than a handful of powder foundations in the past, but I was pleasantly surprised as soon as I swept into this.

"With a soft medium coverage, it buffs straight into skin, covering up all my dark spots and hyperpigmentation, but kind of just melting into skin - almost as if the pigmentation was never even there. I also found that, despite the impressive coverage, it didn't sink into lines at all. Easy to apply, with the soft sponge provided, the thin but dense puff allows for really precise application, making it easier to build up a bit more coverage for areas that needed slightly more.

"It has a nice fresh finish about it, with an own skin feel and look that doesn’t appear too baked or matte and doesn’t dull skin too much. I usually prefer my foundations a little more glowy than this one, however, I did find that it wore throughout the day into a nice sheer, almost dewy, healthy-looking finish, while still softening any shine that came up - meaning I didn't have to use a finishing powder. A quick and easy lightweight foundation solution for when I only want to carry around one product."

- Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor at woman&home

Naomi: A chic & nostalgic compact that banishes shine

(Image credit: Future / Naomi Jamieson)

"As someone with dry skin, alas, I didn't find this powder foundation to be the best match for me, as it just seemed to suck up all the hydration provided by my skin prep, leaving me with quite a lacklustre looking base. That said, there are qualities to this rather innovative foundation that I do like.

"For one, it feels very lightweight on the skin and not too drying (despite its mattifying finish). I think this formula could be a game-changer for those with oily skin, and even combination complexions might love how it vanishes excess oil and shine - as well as seamlessly blurring blemishes.

"The packaging is another plus. I love the nostalgic compact and sponge applicator, and on the whole, this foundation is easy to apply and spread. That said, with my dry skin, I do prefer a more glowy look, which this didn't give me. It also didn't play very well with my preferred concealer and cream products. My undereyes were the main issue; I like to conceal my dark circles, but this powder really accentuated fine lines, and then would become patchy if I tried to add concealer over top.

"I think if you prefer all powder products and a more matte, airbrushed finish, this is a good option, especially for those with oily skin who want to banish shine without having to cake on a very thick and heavy foundation, but if you love a subtle, dewy look, you might get on better with a classic liquid. I am, however, keen to try this out for on-the-go touch-ups around my T-zone, which tend to get a tad shiny over the course of the day."

- Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home