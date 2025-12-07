This mascara combination effortlessly transforms your lashes from day to night for party season

Finding your mascara soulmate is no easy feat, often requiring lots of trial and error, but once you've found your all-time favourite formula, there's no letting go of it - something that our beauty team understands all too well.

What makes the best mascara means something different for everyone and is highly dependent on personal preferences and lash lengths. While some may be on the hunt for the best mascaras for short lashes, others might be seeking a curl-boosting formula, such as the best mascaras for straight lashes. Two of our beauty team members fall into the latter category, and have collectively spent years trialling a plethora of formulas to find the perfect buy that ticks all their boxes.

And, as it turns out, those team members have unknowingly been layering the same two mascaras to achieve perfect day-to-night lashes for party season. The magic pairing works in harmony to lengthen, lift, and curl the lashes in a natural, clump-free manner - ticking each and every one of our boxes. If two of us love this specific mascara combination, that's got to mean something, right?

The duo of mascaras our beauty team relies on to transform lashes from day-to-night

It's no secret that layering two mascaras can help bolster the appearance of your lashes, merging the benefits of two different formulas to suit your personal preferences. That said, it's not easy to find two buys that effortlessly work together, without creating a spidery effect on your lashes.

So, when Aleesha Badkar and I had the revelation that we'd been using the exact same two mascaras to achieve our dream eyelashes, we just knew that we had to share the stellar combination with the world.

Glossier Lash Slick Mascara View at Sephora $18 at Glossier $20 at Amazon $20 at Glossier RRP: £20 Looking for lengthened lashes that won't smudge or flake? Look no further than Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara, which boasts a weightless, flexible formula with curved Japanese fiber technology that clings to the eyelashes for added length. Not to mention, it's also enriched with vegan biotin and natural shine polymers for a soft, sleek, and shiny finish. This long-wearing buy leaves lashes looking longer, separated, and defined with every application. Sculpted By Aimee My Mascara View at Sculpted By Aimee (UK) RRP: £19 On the other hand, bringing volume and drama to the lashes, Sculpted By Aimee's MyMascara works to define, lift, lengthen, and volumise the lashes in one sweep. Its long-wearing formula is equipped with pro-vitamin B5 to help nourish and condition the lashes, while its curved wand works to coat every lash from root to tip.

I typically opt for mascaras that will lift and lengthen my lashes in a natural, clump-free manner, for which Glossier's Lash Slick Mascara comes out on top as a true winner every time. Its delicately natural, clump-free effect enhances my eyes, even garnering me many compliments every time I wear it.

While it's perfect for daytime wear, in the evening I like to ramp up the drama. This leads me on to applying a coat of Sculpted By Aimee's My Mascara over the top to unlock slightly more volume and definition at the root. That said, the pair effortlessly layer on top of each other, without causing the lashes to appear clumpy nor spidery.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Beauty Ecommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar has been a fan of this Glossier mascara for well over seven years now. She says: "I've used Glossier's Lash Slick mascara ever since my very first sweep back in 2018 when it launched - and I was hooked. It gives me lift, length, and just a tad of drama." As for why she hails the formula, she notes: "It doesn't flake or smudge, and my favourite thing about it is that it's lightweight so keeps its lift all day and doesn't droop."

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

While Lash Slick's natural effect is great for day-to-day, Aleesha explains how she prefers slightly more drama in the evening, which is where our second mascara comes into the mix. "Sometimes I want just a little extra drama, so for those times when I need to go from daytime routine to evening event, Sculpted by Aimee's My Mascara gives me that shot of volume that I need," she says.

However, it's been no easy task to find a mascara that works cohesively with Glossier's Lash Slick, Aleesha adds: "I've tried so many other mascaras for the same effect, but they just counteract Glossier's wondrous powers and my lashes droop instantly. Sculpted's My Mascara is the only one I've tried that doesn't, simply subtly building on Glossier's work and adding a layer of fluttery drama for the evening."