Budget to Blowout: These are the only three foundations I rely on for weightless coverage

If you're looking for a barely-detectable foundation to carry you through from warmer summer weather to the chillier winter months, you've come to the right place.

The best lightweight foundations and full coverage don't usually go hand in hand. Typically, higher coverage often comes at the price of a heavier feeling on your complexion. However, as someone who isn't a fan of this weighty, claggy feeling, I've made it my life's mission to scout out the best foundations that offer decent coverage on my blemish-prone skin, while remaining as weightless as possible.

I must admit, it has taken me a while (and I've tested dozens of formulas in the process), but I'm pleased to announce that I've finally found three buys that not only provide lightweight coverage, but also suit a range of budgets.

The three foundations I swear by for weightless coverage

Before we deep dive into my tried and tested trio of lightweight coverage foundations, you're going to need some context on my skin type and foundation preferences. To preface, I have sensitive, combination skin that is prone to hormonal blemishes, so I typically seek out formulas that offer enough coverage to minimise redness.

That said, I don't like the heavyweight feeling of higher coverage formulas - it's a real catch 22 situation. Instead, I used to opt for a full coverage concealer that minimises the appearance of my blemishes, without leaving my complexion with a cakey finish.

However, after years of trialling a number of buys, let me introduce you to the three formulas that impressed me enough to convert me into wearing foundation...

Budget Lightweight Foundation

If you're on the hunt for a lightweight foundation, the most natural destination is one of the best serum foundations that not only offer coverage but skincare benefits too - and this L'Oréal buy is exactly that.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

As it's already sheer, I choose to apply the formula with a brush to give me as much coverage as possible; however, you can use your fingers or a sponge if you prefer a less-is-more coverage. It gives a healthy, your-skin-but-better appearance that is natural enough for you to wear on its own as a complexion pick-me-up. It boasts a natural glow, without being overly shiny, making it a great choice for anyone with oil-prone skin.

Sennen before, during and after applying the L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Thanks to its serum formula, this foundation simply feels like you’ve applied your normal skincare routine, rather than makeup. That said, it also layers nicely without going cakey or separating, so you can easily build it up to achieve a medium to full coverage. The only slight negative worth noting is that the pipette can get slightly messy, but this is a small price to pay for such a great formula at a great price point.

Budget-Friendly L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum View at LookFantastic $20.99 at Ulta Beauty RRP: £14.99 Arriving in nine shades, this tinted serum fuses skincare with makeup to conceal the appearance of blemishes and imperfections, while its 1% pure hyaluronic acid hydrates and plumps the skin to reveal a healthy glow. The sheer yet buildable finish delivers a natural skin-like appearance. Buy if: You're looking for a sheer coverage formula that boasts hydrating skincare benefits.

Mid-Price Lightweight Foundation

Having finally hit the UK market just a few months ago, Korean beauty brand TirTir's Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation gained popularity on social media thanks to its air-brushed-like finish. It's definitely for those who are on the hunt for the best full coverage foundation, particularly those wanting to cover any blemishes, redness or dark spots. However, considering its fuller coverage, this formula is surprisingly lightweight on the skin - hence why it has earned a spot in this list.

This formula is incredibly easy to apply; simply sweep it onto the skin before using a dabbing motion for even coverage. You only need one layer of this formula for a seamless finish, and it doesn't budge once applied, making it a great option for special events or evenings out. That said, I would recommend setting it in place with powder to ensure a seamless, crease-free coverage that goes the extra mile.

Sennen before, during and after applying the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

While it is on the matte side, it still allows a natural glow to peep through, so it doesn’t completely take the dimension out of your complexion. I must also give points to its portable, travel-friendly compact, which arrives equipped with a mirror and a sponge pad, making it great for chucking in your handbag and applying on the go.

Mid-Price Must-Have TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation View at LookFantastic $36 at ASOS (USA) RRP: £20 Housed inside this cushion foundation compartment lives TirTir's Red Fit Mask Foundation, a full coverage formula that leaves the skin with a softly blurred finish. Enriched with a plethora of skin-loving extracts, this buy is designed to not only offer buildable, long-lasting coverage but also to nourish the skin. Buy if: You're on the hunt for a buildable formula that offers a natural matte finish.

Blowout Lightweight Foundation

Having been used by makeup artists on the likes of red carpets, catwalks and celebrity faces for years now, Dior's Backstage Face and Body Foundation is nothing short of a cult classic in the beauty world. This super lightweight fluid formula boasts exceptional buildable coverage that you can tailor to suit your preferences.

Like the TirTir option, this one is on the more natural side of matte finishes, however still imparts a subtle glow on the high points of your face. It also helps to even my skin tone and minimise the appearance of any blemishes or dark spots.

The finish is so impressive that I find myself staring at my skin in the mirror whenever I wear it. There’s something so elegantly natural about this foundation that I’ve already given it the title of my wedding day foundation (whenever that is on the cards).

Sennen before, during and after applying the Dior Backstage Face and Body Foundation (Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

Despite being lightly fragranced with a floral scent, this hasn’t caused my sensitive skin any irritation. It's worth noting that it does oxidise slightly when it has dried down, so it’s worth considering this when choosing your shade. I also have to give credit to this foundation's plastic bottle, which diminishes the fear of your glass foundation bottle smashing when travelling or throwing it in your makeup bag - plus, it makes it easy to squeeze the product directly onto your complexion.

Blowout Buy DIOR Backstage Face & Body Foundation View at Sephora $43 at Sephora $43 at Sephora RRP: £41 Enriched with beauty-enhancing pigments, this fluid formula from Dior allows you to customise your desired coverage, all while ensuring a natural-looking skin-like finish and a radiant glow. Not only is this buy waterproof, thanks to its invisible veil that resists harsh conditions, it is also designed to look beautiful in both real life and through a camera lens. Buy if: You want a buildable fluid formula that imparts a skin-like finish and barely-there feel.

How I apply my foundation for weightless coverage

How I apply my foundation depends on the level of coverage that I'm seeking. When I'm looking for a sheer finish, I'll reach for VIEVE's Modern Makeup Sponge. I'll usually dampen the tool prior to applying my makeup, before using a dabbing motion to blend my foundation across my skin.

However, on days when I'm in need of a fuller coverage finish, I'll apply my foundation of choice with the Real Techniques Glow Round Base Makeup Brush. This dense, round brush effortlessly works to stipple, buff and blend your makeup into the complexion for a seamless, streak-free finish.