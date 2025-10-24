Beauty, answered: Is it better to use tinted moisturiser for mature skin rather than foundation?

Hey beauty friends, and happy Friday afternoon. Welcome back to Beauty, answered, where I find solutions to all your burning beauty questions. This month, we're talking tinted moisturiser vs foundation.

Whether we should be swapping out our best foundations for a tinted moisturiser has been a question on most of our lips ever since the popular lightweight base hit the scene a good few years back. And with the best tinted moisturisers often touted for their skin-loving benefits for mature skin, it's always been offered as an appealing swap.

But is it actually better to use tinted moisturiser for mature skin rather than foundation? I spoke to the experts to find out when, how and if you should be making the change...

Is it better to use tinted moisturizer for mature skin over foundation?

I spoke to Jess Kohn, Makeup Artist and Education Manager at Laura Mercier, with all of your questions about whether it's better to use tinted moisturizer for mature skin rather than foundation. Here's what she said...

First, what’s the difference between foundation and tinted moisturiser?

"Whilst both facilitate the creation of achieving a flawless base, the main difference between a foundation and a tinted moisturiser is often down to its overall coverage and finish on the skin," explains Kohn.

"Whilst foundations vary in coverage and typically offer a focus on ensuring pigment and covering imperfections, tinted moisturisers offer lighter coverage combined with skincare, evening out the skin through formulas that are lightweight and hydrating containing skin-loving ingredients that target concerns like strengthening the skin’s microbiological barriers, and aiding the reduction of the skin’s sebum production over time."

Key takeaways:

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Foundation offers varied coverage and higher pigment to cover imperfections

Tinted moisturiser offers lighter coverage combined with skincare for a lightweight and hydrating even finish

What are the advantages of using tinted moisturiser for mature skin?

"The main advantage of using tinted moisturiser on mature skin majorly comes down to the ability of these formulas to provide hydration," explains Kohn. "Hydration is often lacking in mature skin due to the naturally occurring decline in collagen and oil production as skin ages.

"Asides from offering hydration, their lightweight formulas and sheer coverage also ensure they are less likely to emphasise any unwanted texture or settle into any fine lines, which heavier foundation formulas may cause."

Key takeaways:

Tinted moisturiser tends to offer more hydration than foundation

Tinted moisturiser formulas are more lightweight, so tend to settle into fine lines less than foundation

When would it be better to use tinted moisturiser over foundation for mature skin?

"When it comes to mature skin, choosing a tinted moisturiser over a foundation may often come down to the occasion, overall desired look, and any ongoing skin concerns," says Kohn. The best times to use tinted moisturiser for mature skin would be:

To ease dry or tight skin: When experiencing skin concerns such as dryness or tightness, as their skin-loving ingredients will provide hydration for a flawless base whilst still nourishing the skin

When experiencing skin concerns such as dryness or tightness, as their skin-loving ingredients will provide hydration for a flawless base whilst still nourishing the skin For a lightweight everyday finish: "Tinted moisturisers are perfect for everyday wear or when you just subtly want to even out the skin and any unwanted imperfections, keeping mature skin looking fresh and youthful but still natural," says Kohn.

What’s the best way to apply tinted moisturiser?

The process to apply tinted moisturiser isn't much different than what you would do to apply foundation, although it is definitely more forgiving due the lightweight and sheerer coverage nature of the product.

The best steps to take are:

Prime: Prep the skin with a hydrating primer. "This will improve and extend the overall wear of your tinted moisturiser, whilst also providing the skin with ongoing hydration throughout the day," says Kohn.

Prep the skin with a hydrating primer. "This will improve and extend the overall wear of your tinted moisturiser, whilst also providing the skin with ongoing hydration throughout the day," says Kohn. Check your brush: "When applying a tinted moisturiser, use a soft foundation brush with dense bristles to melt the product into the skin and achieve a streak-free finish."

"When applying a tinted moisturiser, use a soft foundation brush with dense bristles to melt the product into the skin and achieve a streak-free finish." Try using your hands: "Applying with your fingertips will gently blend the product into the skin for a lighter, even sheerer look."

"Applying with your fingertips will gently blend the product into the skin for a lighter, even sheerer look." Don't forget to set: "Once applied, follow with a translucent loose setting powder to ensure longevity and absorb any unwanted oil to control shine."

"Despite their abilities to offer a more natural, sheerer finish in comparison to foundation formulas, tinted moisturisers create the perfect flawless base for a whole makeup look," Kohn adds. "They can be followed with contour, bronzer, blush and highlight to further enhance the skin."