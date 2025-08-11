I asked experts how often I should moisturise my face and body - this was their definitive answer

When I was younger, I could spend hours inspecting an ingrown hair on my leg. Now, I'm much too busy to look directly at my legs, to iron trousers to put on them or get them waxed, let alone apply moisturiser.

And still, my legs should consider themselves lucky. If I ever find the time to apply body cream, they’re first in line, while my poor scaly shoulders and stomach barely ever get a look in.

Using my best face moisturiser twice a day is as ingrained in my daily routine as brushing my teeth, but my body always slides down the to-do list – ironic, given it’s so dry that it wouldn’t be able to slide anywhere.

How often should I moisturise my face and body? Experts reveal all

To check that I’m not setting unrealistic expectations for myself, I asked two skin experts how often I should moisturise my body and my face. Will I be slathering on my best body cream every day by the end? Let’s see…

How often should I moisturise my face?

Good news first, eh? At least I’m moisturising my face as often as I should. Caroline Hirons, founder of Skin Rocks and all-round skin guru, recommends moisturising “twice a day”. Phew. “Moisturise in the morning and the evening to replenish any natural moisture lost after cleansing,” Hirons says.

Even if you’re using a nice, gentle cleanser, your skin will still lose some natural oils and moisture in the process, so we need to top that back up to keep our skin happy and comfortable throughout the day. Moisturising more often than this doesn’t make much sense, unless you’re washing your face more frequently (maybe because you went to the gym), but you don’t want to overdo that either.

If you feel like your skin needs a little moisture top-up during the day, without the faff of taking your makeup off, Hirons suggests a hydrating mist. “It provides a light layer without disturbing makeup, as long as the mist is fine enough. This is particularly refreshing in air-conditioned or heated environments where your face starts to feel tight by mid-afternoon.” Try keeping your best facial mist in the fridge for an extra soothing treat.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Best for dry skin The Inkey List Bio-Active Ceramide Repairing and Plumping Moisturiser $13 at ASOS (USA) $16 at Amazon $20 at Sephora RRP: £19 Not content with simply moisturising, this wonder pot is packed with peptides to help improve skin firmness and elasticity too. A brilliant product at a bargain price. Silky and lightweight No7 Good Intent Skin Sip Moisture Milk £14.95 at Boots RRP: £14.95 The perfect moisturiser for people who don't like moisturiser. This is super lightweight with a milky texture that leaves skin looking fresh and glowing. Super hydrating Skin Rocks The Light Moisturiser Check Amazon RRP: £58 The latest moisturiser launch from Skin Rocks is best suited to anyone with oily to normal skin, or anyone who prefers a lighter texture during the summer. Available with fragrance or without.

How often should I moisturise my body?

Ok, now for my slap on the wrist. Turns out I should be moisturising my body “every day after showering” according to Hirons. Oops. I am way off the pace with my once-in-a-blue-moon application. The logic is the same as with your face, and that’s to “replenish skin after using soap or body wash”.



The skin on our bodies deserves this level of TLC all year round, but it’s especially hard to find the motivation when it’s winter and you’re wrapping your limbs up in tights and jumpers. It’s a bit easier in the summer, as we’re more keen to have glossy, hydrated limbs on show than flaky ones.

Aesthetics expert Dr Nora Jafaar suggests moisturising “after a shower to help lock in hydration”, and that’s also a good way of remembering to incorporate it into your day. If you’re impatient, use a lightweight lotion that sinks in quickly rather than a thick, duvet-like cream (like the best body creams for dry skin) that will take a long time to absorb.

Those kinds of products are better for a pamper evening when you can really enjoy them. I also find that I’m more inclined to moisturise if the product has a spa-like scent, so think about finding the best-smelling body lotion for you with notes you enjoy.

Ultra-rich Sol de Janeiro Delicia Drench Body Butter $38 at Amazon $44.11 at Target $48 at Sephora RRP: £48 The kind of product you want to slather on from head to toe, this smells absolutely delicious with notes of violet, vanilla and sandalwood. Skin looks immediately better too. Glow-giving Alpha-H Daily Dose Multivitamin Body Serum $31 at Dermstore (US) $49 at ASOS (USA) Check Amazon RRP: £28 More lightweight lotion than serum, this is a great product if you're in a hurry. It absorbs in seconds while your limbs can take advantage of an impressive line-up of brightening, skincare-worthy ingredients. Everyday essential Naturium Bio Lipid Restoring Body Lotion Check Amazon RRP: £16.50 Lipids act as the mortar between our skin cells, helping them to hold tight to moisture. This lotion is packed with lipids, plus shea butter, to deeply nourish without feeling sticky.

What factors affect how often you should moisturise?

We’ve established that in an ideal world, we should be moisturising our face twice a day and our body once, but are there any exceptions?

Dr Jafaar says that you may want to moisturise more if “you’re exposed to cold, dry or windy weather, you have used active ingredients like retinoids or exfoliants, or if your skin feels dry, tight or uncomfortable.”

Hirons also recommends moisturising more if you “have a dry skin condition such as eczema”, especially around the eyes. “A small amount of fragrance-free moisturiser when skin feels uncomfortable and tight works well here.”

Some skins can get away with not moisturising when the weather is warmer. “During the summer, you may find that your face moisturiser with SPF is hydrating enough to skip a separate moisturiser underneath,” says Hirons. “In the evening, plenty of serums contain moisturising ingredients such as glycerin and vitamin E, so you might feel inclined to skip moisturiser here on occasion.”