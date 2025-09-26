How to get a frizz-free blow-dry, according to Kate Middleton’s hairdresser

When it comes to styling hair, few people have credentials as impressive as Richard Ward.

The celebrity hairdresser is the man behind the Princess of Wales’s signature glossy style – and he recently shared his expert tips on popular daytime show, This Morning. The focus of the segment? How to reduce frizz and achieve a salon-worthy finish at home.

For Ward, the secret lies in creating tension. “If you don’t get tension in your hair, you’re never going to de-frizz it,” he explains. That means starting when hair is around 70–80% wet, then using your best hair dryer brush slowly and firmly down each section to smooth the cuticle before styling. Skip this step, and no amount of curling or waving will disguise the frizz.

Richard Ward’s frizz-free blow dry toolkit

To demonstrate, Ward reached for the brand-new Dyson Airwrap Co-anda 2x Multi-Styler, $700/£579, which he praised for its smoothing power. “It’s double the strength of the old Airwrap. Don’t be too impatient when you’re prepping the hair – the slower you move it, the better,” he said. By pulling the brush attachment firmly through each section, the Airwrap removes frizz before waves or curls go in.

But while Dyson remains the gold standard, Ward was quick to stress that excellent alternatives exist. The Revlon One-Step Blow-Dry Multi Styler, $54/£79.99, impressed him for delivering similar results at a fraction of the price, while the Lily England Ionic Hot Styling Brush, $48/£32.99, proved a great finishing tool for smoothing ends and boosting shine. “You don’t necessarily have to have the Dyson Airwrap to get smooth hair. They all have their benefits.”

A post shared by Richard Ward Hair & Metrospa (@richardwardhair) A photo posted by on

Hair styling products, he adds, are just as important as tools. Lightweight serums like John Frieda's Frizz Ease remain a staple for fine-to-medium hair, while richer creams such as Bed Head After Party are best for thicker textures. Once dry, a mist of L'Oréal Techni Art Fix Anti-Frizz Spray will keep strays under control, while nourishing oils like Shu Uemura Essence Absolue or Kérastase Nutritive Serum protect ends from damage.