I asked the experts to debunk 10 common hair removal myths - with surprising results

Growing up, we’ll all have heard at least one so-called old wives' tale about hair removal.

Be it that plucking one chin hair 'will send three to its funeral,' or that the summer sun makes the hair on your legs grow more quickly, there’s plenty of misinformation out there when it comes to shaving, waxing, laser hair removal, and more.

As someone who’s still navigating the world of different hair removal methods (I tend to be an ‘at-home solution’ kinda gal, but am keen to try more waxing and laser), this is an area that was fairly untapped for me. So, I was fascinated to speak to some of the country’s leading hair removal experts about what I should - and shouldn’t - listen to when making my decisions.

10 hair removal myths, debunked by the experts

Whether you’re considering hair removal from your face, for your legs, bikini line, or underarms, this myth-busting guide - complete with insights from several hair removal professionals - will undoubtedly prove useful.

1. If you pluck a chin hair, three will ‘come to its funeral’

We’re all familiar with this one: you see a dreaded chin hair, reach for the tweezers, and later live to regret it. But turns out, this is a ‘rule’ that’s best left in the past. “As much as we love the drama of this one, it’s biologically impossible,” states Monica Ella Botros, Managing Director of Strip Hair Removal Experts.

“Each hair grows from a single follicle, not a hydra with spare heads.” She concedes that after plucking a coarse hair on the chin, the area can feel a little more noticeable - but this isn’t due to the creation of new follicles. “What can happen is that repeated plucking irritates the skin and may lead to ingrown hairs or texture changes over time.” So, feel free to pluck, but do so with care.

2. Laser hair removal doesn't work on certain skin tones

The consensus (in the past) has been that laser hair removal is only for people with lighter skin tones and darker hair. However, in most cases, this no longer carries weight. “This used to be partly true when technology was limited. Today, with medical-grade lasers and trained practitioners, every skin tone, from very fair to deep, can be treated safely and effectively,” explains Brotos. Shireen Forster, founder of Laser Me Out adds that in the past, “this myth has unfortunately prevented many people with darker skin tones from accessing laser hair removal.”

But with modern laser technology, this is no longer necessarily a concern - provided you do your research to ensure you find a quality practitioner that is properly trained and uses the correct lasers. “Anyone considering laser hair removal should seek practitioners experienced in treating their specific skin tone,” Forster recommends. “Practitioners working with darker skin need proper training and appropriate equipment, but laser hair removal is absolutely viable and effective for all skin types.”

3. Shaving makes hair grow back quicker

One of the reasons so many of us may steer clear of razors is because of this common myth, which suggests shaving can be counterintuitive in that it causes hair to grow back thicker. You needn’t worry, however, according to Helen Quayle, CEO and founder of Laser HQ. “Some people are adamant that this is true, but I can assure you that it’s false," she explains.

"When we shave, we are cutting off the hair at the skin and effectively removing the sleek and pointed tip. This creates a blunt end, which appears thicker and darker, but the actual hair hasn’t increased in its measurements or structure. Hair thickness can change due to hormones and the particular growth phase of each follicle, but we can’t influence this by shaving.”

4. You can't wax while on your period

For most of us, having a wax on our period may not be the most ideal scenario, particularly given the discomfort we may already be feeling from cramps and aches. However, if this doesn’t bother you, there’s no reason why you can’t get waxed during this time. “It’s completely safe and hygienic with a tampon or menstrual cup,” says Brotos. “Hormone fluctuations can heighten skin sensitivity, making waxing feel slightly more uncomfortable, but professional therapists adapt techniques to minimise discomfort anytime.”

5. Laser hair removal is permanent

Laser hair removal is often seen to be the ultimate long-lasting hair removal solution - and yes, it has many benefits and does keep you hair-free for a time, but it’s not for life. “It’s a gradual process because hair grows in cycles. Most clients need six to eight sessions spaced four to six weeks apart to capture every follicle at its active growth phase,” says Dr Laura McCarthy, aesthetic doctor at CULTSKIN. Hair will be smoother and finer after each treatment, but you need to invest in a little maintenance once or twice a year to ensure long-term results, she says.

6. You can't enjoy the sun after waxing

For those who wax, we may be thinking staying out of the sun is best - and to an extent, that’s true… but not entirely. “Timing and protection are key,” explains Botros. “Waxing exfoliates the skin by removing the top layer of dead skin cells, which makes freshly waxed areas more sensitive to UV rays.” For this reason, it is best to stay out of direct sun for 24-48 hours post-wax, to avoid irritation or burns. However, as long as you leave a little time and slather on the SPF to waxed areas (along with everywhere else!), you should be OK.

7. Hair grows back more quickly in summer

An idea many of us may have heard from our mothers and continue to believe all our lives (guilty), it’s common to think hair grows more quickly during the summer or when you’re on holiday, because of increased sun exposure. The truth is a little more nuanced. “Hair growth rate is primarily determined by genetics, hormones, nutrition, and overall health rather than sun exposure,” notes Forster.

“What people often notice in summer is that hair appears to grow faster because they’re paying more attention to it, spending more time outdoors, and may be maintaining their appearance more frequently during the holiday season.” On the contrary, UV rays can actually damage hair, making it more likely to break - so always take suitable precautions.

8. Laser hair removal is very painful

Perhaps one of the biggest roadblocks to getting laser hair removal (along with worries about the price) is the pain factor. We’ve often heard that laser can be very uncomfortable, bordering on painful - but luckily, things have evolved. “Early lasers could feel sharp, like an elastic band snapping. But modern laser hair removal is far less painful, and burns are exceptionally rare when performed by trained professionals using appropriate equipment,” says Forster. As long as you have your sessions with a qualified practitioner at an established, recommended clinic, you shouldn’t feel too much discomfort - and definitely not any real pain.

9. You have to grow the hair out before laser

Like with waxing, we may think it’s best to ‘grow out’ hair before getting laser, but that’s actually not the truth, says Lucy Hayes, lead advanced therapist at CULTSKIN. “Laser works by targeting pigment in the follicle, not the hair above the skin.” In fact, she says, “shaving the day before treatment is ideal so the laser can reach the follicle directly.” It is, however, best to avoid waxing or plucking during your treatment course, as that removes the root of the hair.

10. Hair removal creams dissolve hair from the root

For those who prefer at-home hair removal solutions, depilatory creams may seem appealing. But it’s important to understand how they work before landing on them as the best option for you. For one, they don’t ‘dissolve’ hair from the root.

“They work through a chemical process rather than dissolution, containing alkaline chemicals that break down the protein structure of the hair shaft, allowing it to be wiped away,” explains Forster. For this reason, they only affect the hair above the skin’s surface, while the root remains intact. This means regrowth can occur pretty quickly, which is important to consider when reaching for them over other solutions.