'Yes I could buy the Dyson Airwrap for less at £350, but this Thursday-only deal trumps that' reveals our Editor

Dyson Airwrap that's on offer at Sephora
(Image credit: Sephora)
Sarah Joan Ross
By Sarah Joan Ross
published

We get so carried away by the Black Friday beauty deals; however, you must stop and ask, "Am I getting the most out of my pound here?"

Look at the bigger picture - not just the savings but what else you can get for free to make your money work harder. 

Check out the complimentary gift with purchase, free sample products (that make great Christmas gifts), and free express shipping, which might be worth more. Also, more discounts could be gained if you download the brand's APP or sign up for the newsletter. 

Spending a little more might make sense once you start digging around for the deals - and our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross, has found a brilliant one.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deal, according to our Editor-in-Chief

There are some fantastic offers on the Dyson Airwrap this week - we even have a live Black Friday Dyson Airwrap Deals page where our editors are sharing real-time prices and stockists - but once we've got out girl math hats on, there might be an even better one out there...

This is my ultimate Black Friday beauty deal of the day, and the maths to show you why:

The Dyson Airwrap (RRP £480) is £429 at Sephora, which saves £50. 

HOWEVER, if you spend over £150, you get a free Sephora Party Bag worth £125

So if I do that, I get an Airwrap for £304, or the other way of looking at it is I get £605 of product for £429. I have made money and have a bounty of beauty products to gift (or keep for myself).

Hence - the Sephora's Dyson Airwrap deal is winning for me this Black Friday. 

Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99

Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99, now £429.99 at Sephora (save £50)

Sephora's 10% discount means a saving of £50, plus with free delivery and and FREE Beauty Party Bag worth £125, we're getting a Dyson Airwrap plus a whole load of beauty goodies for less than the RRP of the hair world's biggest tool.

View Deal

And if you weren't sure if it would be worth it, here's everything you actually get in the Sephora Party beauty bag:

  • Sephora Debossed Logo Black Friday Bag - Dusky Rose
  • Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light
  • Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate 7ml
  • Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara Fun Size
  • Kat Burki Dual Exfoliating Clay Deluxe 10ml
  • Farmacy Beauty 10% Niacinamide Night Mask 9ml
  • L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo 100ml
  • RARE BEAUTY Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 1.43ml,
  • Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner 10ml
  • Pixi Hydrating Milky Tonic 40ml
  • Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Baked 3g
  • Vichy Mineral 89 10ml
  • Sunday Riley B3 Nice Serum 5ml
  • L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml

You'll have to be quick though, as the offer is only on until 23.59pm BST this evening - 23rd November 2023. It's available online at sephora.co.uk to mainland UK customers only, while stocks last - and you can only get one free gift per order.

Topics
Black Friday
Sarah Joan Ross
Editor-in-Chief womanandhome.com

Sarah Joan Ross has over 20 years of experience as an editor, consultant, digital writer & stylist and has lived and worked in London, New York, Milan, Paris and the Middle East.


She began her career at ELLE, where she tested the latest beauty launches (by the sack load) and was frequently found up to her elbows in oils and lotions and road-testing new colours and cosmetics. 


As a regular at international fashion weeks, both backstage and front-row, she would be seen interviewing supermodels and celebrities and hitting up the capital's cultural tastemakers, designers, business leaders, and lifestyle gurus for expert advice and opinion. 


Her work has appeared in style bibles and broadsheets, including Harper's Bazaar, Marie Claire, In Style, Grazia, GLAMOUR, Emirates Woman, How to Spend It, Culture Whisper, ELLE, The Telegraph, The National and Stella. She has also been named Yahoo's Middle East Fashion Influencer of the Year and nominated for numerous content awards. Ross also worked with Victoria Beckham on 'That Extra Half an Inch' and with the likes of Kate Winslet, Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria, Elizabeth Hurley and Yasmin Le Bon. 


She's a happy hoarder of fragrances, has tested zillions of products and believes the power of finding a good one — can be life-changing.

She's always on hand to help with advice, solve problems and celebrate the path for women (and men) everywhere. 

