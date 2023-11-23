'Yes I could buy the Dyson Airwrap for less at £350, but this Thursday-only deal trumps that' reveals our Editor

We get so carried away by the Black Friday beauty deals; however, you must stop and ask, "Am I getting the most out of my pound here?"

Look at the bigger picture - not just the savings but what else you can get for free to make your money work harder.

Check out the complimentary gift with purchase, free sample products (that make great Christmas gifts), and free express shipping, which might be worth more. Also, more discounts could be gained if you download the brand's APP or sign up for the newsletter.

Spending a little more might make sense once you start digging around for the deals - and our Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Joan Ross, has found a brilliant one.

Today's best Dyson Airwrap deal, according to our Editor-in-Chief

There are some fantastic offers on the Dyson Airwrap this week - we even have a live Black Friday Dyson Airwrap Deals page where our editors are sharing real-time prices and stockists - but once we've got out girl math hats on, there might be an even better one out there...

This is my ultimate Black Friday beauty deal of the day, and the maths to show you why:

The Dyson Airwrap (RRP £480) is £429 at Sephora, which saves £50.

HOWEVER, if you spend over £150, you get a free Sephora Party Bag worth £125.

So if I do that, I get an Airwrap for £304, or the other way of looking at it is I get £605 of product for £429. I have made money and have a bounty of beauty products to gift (or keep for myself).

Hence - the Sephora's Dyson Airwrap deal is winning for me this Black Friday.

Dyson Airwrap: was £479.99 , now £429.99 at Sephora (save £50) Sephora's 10% discount means a saving of £50, plus with free delivery and and FREE Beauty Party Bag worth £125, we're getting a Dyson Airwrap plus a whole load of beauty goodies for less than the RRP of the hair world's biggest tool.

And if you weren't sure if it would be worth it, here's everything you actually get in the Sephora Party beauty bag:

Sephora Debossed Logo Black Friday Bag - Dusky Rose

Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream Light

Lancôme Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate 7ml

Benefit Badgal Bang Mascara Fun Size

Kat Burki Dual Exfoliating Clay Deluxe 10ml

Farmacy Beauty 10% Niacinamide Night Mask 9ml

L'Oréal Professionnel Absolut Repair Molecular Shampoo 100ml

RARE BEAUTY Soft Pinch Liquid Blush 1.43ml,

Glow Recipe Watermelon Glow PHA + BHA Pore-Tight Toner 10ml

Pixi Hydrating Milky Tonic 40ml

Milk Makeup Matte Bronzer Baked 3g

Vichy Mineral 89 10ml

Sunday Riley B3 Nice Serum 5ml

L'Occitane Shea Hand Cream 30ml

You'll have to be quick though, as the offer is only on until 23.59pm BST this evening - 23rd November 2023. It's available online at sephora.co.uk to mainland UK customers only, while stocks last - and you can only get one free gift per order.