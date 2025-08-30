Cindy Crawford's best beauty looks over the years – from chic 90s hairstyles to understated glam

One of the fashion industry's most high-profile supermodels across the 80s and 90s, Cindy Crawford has been a style inspiration for decades.

With her signature brunette hairstyle, the star has always looked elegant and chic, regardless of the beauty look she chose.

From glossy hair and glowy skin to the model's smoky eye and peach lip staple, these are Cindy Crawford's best beauty looks over the years.

Gloss and Glow

Crawford has always been known for her supermodel features, and this look really brings them out. The soft, wavy styling of the hair accentuates its glossy finish, while the smoky gold shimmer on the eyes and shiny peachy nude on the lips bring out the glow on the face.

Sleek 90s chic

Giving off 90s supermodel, this look is achievable and so stylish. We love the tousled, choppy styling of the side bangs and the glossy finish mid-length cut, but it's the warm brown lip that really gives it that 90s feel.

Loose waves

Loose waves are always a good option for a chic hair look, and these look gorgeous on the star as she steps out for an event. We love how the styling accentuates the honey tones in her highlights, while giving a relaxed feel.

Brown pinky glow

A gorgeous natural-looking look, making the most of the star's natural brunette hair, which is complemented by the browns and dark shades in the eye makeup look. Softened by the glow on her cheeks and petal pink on the lips, it's a great look for an evening occasion.

90s daytime casual

A casual look that has such a nostalgic feel to it, we love this 90s hairdo on the model. With a textured but choppy mid-length cut and a swept across styling, it's a look that suits most. Add a touch of salt spray to make this hairdo really work for you.

Soft peach swish

Swishy and glossy, this is an elegant look on the ever-elegant supermodel. With a relaxed blow-dry that sports a soft wave, it's great for everything from dressy events to the everyday, and the pop of soft peach on the lips adds a lighter, more fun touch to the look.

Windswept bronze

Giving off a windswept impression, the swept-back waves here give a power look feel, with their set styling. Having the hair out of her face also gives Crawford's makeup a moment in the spotlight, with the bronzed look giving a radiant finish.

90s casual chic

With minimal makeup and a casual hairdo, this is giving off casual chic in spades. With a soft finish on the hair that can only come from that freshly-washed feel, this is best achieved on a wash day. Add a touch of oil to the hair to smooth any frizz and keep this looking shiny.

Nude monochrome elegance

An utterly elegant look on the star, this is all about sophisticated simplicity. With a soft smoky black on the eye, minimal face makeup and a satin nude on the lip, it gives off a monochrome feel, while the soft curl to the hair adds a pop of colour through accentuating the highlights.

Bouncy glam - with a pop of pink

These bouncy waves look so glamorous but elegant on the star, with the side parting adding an extra sweep of drama along the frame of the face. We love the pop of pink on the lips that adds a softer, more playful feel to this chic look.

Half-up, half-down volume

A star that knows how to do a red carpet well, Cindy wowed here with her dramatic half-up, half-down hair look that is all about volume and height. Paired with a peachy nude on the lips and soft curls down the back of her hair, it's elegant but fun.

Smoky, glowy allure

We love this look for an evening event. With a soft curl to the ends of the hair, side-parting to add some extra shape and a reflectively glossy finish, the hair is elegant and glamorous, while the smoky eye and glossy blush on the lips bring out the glow on the face.

Business glamour

Going hand in hand with the business-casual look of the star's outfit, this beauty look is all about making business glamorous. With shiny loose curls, a good amount of mascara and a soft peachy gloss on the lips, it's a great look for a daytime event.

Dark lip and smoky eye

An easy look to replicate and one that is great for evening events or any occasion when you want to make a bit more of an impression, the faded smoky eye with the dark mauvey-red lip is a classic.

Cool shimmer

Nailing the cooler tones here, Cindy adds a touch of glam to her casual outfit with all-over muted shimmery eyeshadow. Paired with shiny, mauve lips and a glowy face, this looks cool and glamorous.

Sunkissed

This look is all about the hair. Adding a summery twist to her usually naturally dark brown hair, the honey balayage and blonde face-framing highlights are a great choice for brightening things up.

Glossy glow

A look that's all about the gloss and glow, the touch of light brown highlight in the hair emphasizes the glossy finish, while the glow veil on the face makes for a glamorous look.

Classic early 90s blowout

A look recognizable for being big in the early 90s, this classic blowout is elegant but glamorous. With a soft curl at the bottom, it makes the hair look healthy and swishy while creating shape with the volume at the crown.

All about the blowout

A look that really is all about the blowout, the straight styling with a touch of wave at the bottom and a voluminous swish at the top is elegant and stylish. Paired with peach makeup with a touch of blush on the cheeks, slightly brighter lip, and a dab of sparkle on the eye, it's great for making a chic impression at any event.

Edgy lob

While we're used to seeing the model with long hair, this shorter look is a gorgeous option for her, too. With choppy styling, haphazard waves and flicks around the face, it gives off an edgy feel that's emphasized by her smoky eye.

Smoky rose

A soft but dramatic look that's perfect for a black-tie event, we love how the model takes a dark - but shimmery - smoky eye and softens it with the touch of pink on the cheeks and lips.

Warm pastel

A look that screams 90s, this one takes a cool pastel eyeshadow look and layers it over warm pinks, reds and oranges across the face and lips. With a touch of gloss on the lips, it's a great high-fashion look from the model.

Warm brunette glow

A gorgeous look for everyday or a dressy event, we love the warm tones across the hair and the face here - from the warm brunette hue in the hair, to the soft peachy glow on the cheeks.

Soft glam

Mauves, purples and pinks on the face can make for a really flattering but impactful makeup look - especially when paired with brunette hair - and we love how Cindy makes it work here with a shimmer on the eye and soft balmy finish on the lip.

Messy catwalk updo

We love the out-there style of a catwalk beauty look, and this one is both dramatic and low-key at the same time. Piling hair up into an updo at the back of the crown, the head full of tendrils pulled out of the updo at the sides gives it a fun, messy feel.

Big lashes

The model is not usually one to go big with lashes, but we love this look on her. It's softened by a light lilac on the eyelids and muted peach on the lips, but still dramatic enough to make an impact.

Laidback pink

An easy look to replicate for events and even day-to-day, this look is all about soft hues and textures. The use of mascara here emphasizes the effect, with just a light swipe to finish off the look.

Brunette monochrome glow

A sophisticated but glamorous look for an evening event, this look has a monochrome feel about it, with a white, sparkly shimmer and black smoky eye, paired with a glossy nude lip. We love how the star's brunette locks at left down but unassuming to soften the look without disrupting it.

Dark cherry glamour

A glamorous but elegant look, Crawford swaps her usually highlighted brunette locks for a dark, mahogany-esque hue that looks almost cherry in the light of the glossy finish. With the touch of dark berry on her lips and cheeks, it's chic and alluring.

Light brown spectrum

Showing off a spectrum of light brown hues here, this look makes the most out of the star's natural coloring. We love the touch of light caramel framing her face, while the nude lip barely stands out from the model's skin tone.

80s movie glam

Giving off an 80s movie star feel, this look takes a bold eye look with the slate smoky eye and adds a stylish clash with a just as bold metallic orange lip look. Paired with the soft, voluminous, blown-out curly bob, it's an 80s Hollywood staple.

Loose and glossy

Crawford takes loose, almost beachy, waves and adds a touch of glamour here with the extra glossy finish and the glowy makeup. With a touch of smoke and shimmer on the eye and a shiny finish on the lips, it makes an impression for an evening event.