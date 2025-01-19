This pretty pink manicure is Victoria Beckham's new signature style – the classy, subtle shade works all year round
Victoria has hopped on the 'soap nail’ trend
Love a minimal manicure? Victoria Beckham has made this pretty pink and polished look her new signature nail style and we love the versatility of the neutral-adjacent shade.
We're just a few weeks into 2025 and new nail trends have been emerging all over the place. We've been loving short squoval nails and all the short winter manicure inspiration they've brought with them, and the style highlights the new simple and fresh approach many are taking with their manicures.
The new go-to look is clean, muted, understated, and subtly glamorous, with pretty pinks, high-shine top coats, and a focus on healthy-looking natural nails now driving our choices at the salon. The look has even been referred to as 'soap nails,' as it gives a clean, glossy, freshly scrubbed and washed look.
The new nail trend mirrors the focus we saw take over the haircare space in autumn, with the healthy hair movement taking off as we all embraced our natural styles and focused on learning how to get healthier hair rather than trying to tame it with damaging heat and treatments. And this is what the new pretty pink manicure is all about too - and now Victoria Beckham has made the chic, effortlessly elegant style her new signature, we're going to be seeing it everywhere.
Get Victoria Beckham's Pink Manicure Look In 3 Steps
A good manicure starts with prep and this Glow-Enhancing Nail Perfector is about to become your go-to base coat. Apply a thin layer to your nails before going in with polish to add a glossy, healthy shine that will elevate your manicure - especially when using a light, natural-looking shade like Victoria's perfectly pink tone.
OPI's Rosy Future is the perfect pale pink shade, with the subtly shimmering polish balancing neutral tones with a soft, polished pink for a your-nails-but-better finish. Plus, reviewers say it's one of the 'easiest polishes' they've ever applied and that the colour is 'quite opaque' despite its light shade.
The polished, sleek and fresh look feels very 'Victoria,' with the manicure perfectly playing into her refined and elegant approach to fashion, makeup and hair styling too. Just look at her mirror selfie! With a slicked back bun oozing sophistication, the clean soap nails look ties in brilliantly.
Getting her manicure doesn't have to mean a trip to the salon and it's simply a case of finding the right products to use. There are so many different pink nail shades out there on their market but the exact tone you want to go for when recreating her look is one that skews more neutral than berry-pink, with a pale shade that walks the line between a creamy white tone and a pastel pink being the perfect colour to use.
Before you go in with any polish, though, you want to prep the nails with a base coat that's going to create a healthy-looking shine. This sheer wash of gloss may feel a little bit redundant as you're going to put a colour polish over the top, but, as well as making your manicure last longer, it's also going to create a smooth base for your polish to glide over as it gives that fresh, shining finish to your nails.
If you already have healthy, pink-toned nail beds (lucky you!), then you might choose to skip adding a colour polish and simply use a nail perfecting base coat and a high-gloss top coat to get Victoria's look. But, for a pretty pink look, swiping two thin layers of a pink nail polish on will create a subtle and glam look.
Lock everything in with a super glossy top coat and you're done! Remember to moisturise your nails and hands with the best hand creams to keep your nails looking healthy, your skin feeling fresh and to help tackle dry knuckles so your nails can really shine.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
