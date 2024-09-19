Victoria Beckham's fresh cut oozes effortless chic - and combines two of autumn's trendiest hairstyles
From the shoulder-grazing length to the rich, toffee highlights, Victoria Beckham's bob is all the hairspiration you'll require this season...
Proving once again why she's our go-to for all things beauty and style guidance, Victoria Beckham's fresh bob blends two of this season's biggest hair trends to chic effect...
While autumn has only just begun, two things are already certain; bob hairstyles are still very much in and Victoria Beckham, herself, will be sporting one. How do we know this? Aside from trims like the collarbone bob already proving popular this month, the autumn haircut trends have also predicted the rise of several other short trims - the laser cut bob and tucked bob, to name just a few. As for the latter claim, Beckham's hairstylist, Ken Paves, revealed that as of September 18th, her waist-length mane is no more.
Instead, her ultra-long strands have been replaced with a sophisticated and bouncy 'Lob' (long bob), complete with warm, cinder toffee brunette-like highlights. And naturally, the mere sound of this hair look has us mentally scheduling our next salon visit...
Why Victoria Beckham's effortless toffee-toned bob gets our vote this autumn
Taking to Instagram on September 18th, celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves shared a snap of Victoria Beckham's new look - captioning the post with: "MUSING. Fresh cut for my mane muse."
A post shared by Ken Paves (@kenpaves)
A photo posted by on
Upon first glance, we were swiftly reminded of one of the other times Beckham has opted for a dramatic trim - her blunt bob from the 1990s (aptly dubbed the '90s bob, which also had a revival in the spring). This latest look though, couldn't be more different.
Instead of blunt ends, Beckham's hair features what look to be very soft and subtle feathered layers, which frame her face beautifully. As for the length, her bob sits on her shoulders, offering more styling versatility and softness compared to that of a jaw-grazing cut.
The colour though, is what really gives this hairstyle its luxe, autumnal feel. As we can see, Beckham's hair is a warm, chocolate brown from the roots but light, caramel and toffee-coloured highlights have been subtly blended through her ends, creating a balayage look that frames and warms her face. They're flattering, rich and as mentioned, are similar to cinder toffee brunette - another autumn hair colour trend that we'll be seeing more and more of over the coming months. All in all, this look is the perfect option for those seeking a dramatic change or to give their current bob a warm and expensive-looking update.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
How to style Victoria Beckham's bob
RRP: £159
Ranked as one of the best curling irons on the market, ghd's Creative Curl wand features a tapered barrel to create everything from loose, beachy waves to tight, glamorous curls and has a cool tip - for added control. It styles your hair at an optimum temperature of 185ºC but be sure to apply one of the best heat protection sprays before the use of any hot tool.
RRP: £27
Hair health is a key focus this season, and Beckham's own strands boast a very fresh and silky gleam. To achieve a similar look, Color Wow's heat-activated Dream Coat is a must. It works to shield your hair from humidity and moisture, whilst smoothing your hair and imparting a glossy gleam that lasts for up to three shampoos.
To recreate Beckham's look exactly, you'll want to request a shoulder-length bob, with some subtle, long layers added around your face. If you already have brunette hair, you can discuss adding some warm, honey-like highlights through the ends. If you don't have rich-brown hair but are keen for a dramatic change, your hairstylist will also be able to advise you on achieving the colour.
For the styling, Beckham wore her bob in soft, beachy waves, which helped to accentuate her multidimensional highlights. For a similar look, we would recommend investing in one of the best curlers for short hair or a hair waver.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
Pippa Middleton's cosy checked coat and sophisticated knee high boots are a masterclass in chic cold weather dressing
This is one of her most timeless looks
By Amelia Yeomans Published
-
This is the exact body oil behind Jennifer Aniston's glowing Emmy's skin - and it doubles as a designer fragrance
Combining a radiant, nourished gleam with iconic notes of Chanel No.5, this body oil is a luxe must-have...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This cult Elemis moisturiser is loved by A-list fans - and now has 25% off
Working to restore a plump and firm complexion, Elemis' legendary Pro-Collagen Marine Cream is the perfect rich moisturiser for the colder months...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
6 warm and cosy perfumes we'll be wearing with our knitted sweaters this season
We're trading in our signature scents for these luxurious and warming blends - for an extra layer of comfort...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
The weightless foundation our beauty writer swears by for a radiant, skin-like finish
Offering the perfect hybrid between skincare and makeup, this lightweight foundation is a must-try...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
9 autumn nail designs we love for a chic and cosy manicure
From cosy chocolate browns to moody burgundy, these must-have nail trends are perfectly chic for the season ahead...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
This nourishing 'hair drink' is the ultimate 10-second fix for dehydrated locks
Combatting frizz and unlocking a healthy shine, Garnier's Hair Drink is the no-hassle conditioner we've been searching for...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's 'must-have' £8 moisturiser will keep dry skin looking smooth and supple despite cold autumn winds
Jennifer Aniston is just one of many who rely on the drugstore product to soothe and heal dry skin
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
We've finally found the perfect autumn hair colour - and it's so low maintenance
Evoking all things warm and cosy, Teddy Blonde is the latest trending hair hue that's set to be everywhere this autumn...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
These timeless essie nail colours offer a chic and luxe-looking mani - for under £10
Want a luxury manicure for less? These 9 essie nail polishes rival iconic designer shades and even have celeb-backing...
By Naomi Jamieson Published