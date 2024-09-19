Victoria Beckham's fresh cut oozes effortless chic - and combines two of autumn's trendiest hairstyles

Proving once again why she's our go-to for all things beauty and style guidance, Victoria Beckham's fresh bob blends two of this season's biggest hair trends to chic effect...

While autumn has only just begun, two things are already certain; bob hairstyles are still very much in and Victoria Beckham, herself, will be sporting one. How do we know this? Aside from trims like the collarbone bob already proving popular this month, the autumn haircut trends have also predicted the rise of several other short trims - the laser cut bob and tucked bob, to name just a few. As for the latter claim, Beckham's hairstylist, Ken Paves, revealed that as of September 18th, her waist-length mane is no more.

Instead, her ultra-long strands have been replaced with a sophisticated and bouncy 'Lob' (long bob), complete with warm, cinder toffee brunette-like highlights. And naturally, the mere sound of this hair look has us mentally scheduling our next salon visit...

Why Victoria Beckham's effortless toffee-toned bob gets our vote this autumn

Taking to Instagram on September 18th, celebrity hairdresser Ken Paves shared a snap of Victoria Beckham's new look - captioning the post with: "MUSING. Fresh cut for my mane muse."

Upon first glance, we were swiftly reminded of one of the other times Beckham has opted for a dramatic trim - her blunt bob from the 1990s (aptly dubbed the '90s bob, which also had a revival in the spring). This latest look though, couldn't be more different.

Instead of blunt ends, Beckham's hair features what look to be very soft and subtle feathered layers, which frame her face beautifully. As for the length, her bob sits on her shoulders, offering more styling versatility and softness compared to that of a jaw-grazing cut.

The colour though, is what really gives this hairstyle its luxe, autumnal feel. As we can see, Beckham's hair is a warm, chocolate brown from the roots but light, caramel and toffee-coloured highlights have been subtly blended through her ends, creating a balayage look that frames and warms her face. They're flattering, rich and as mentioned, are similar to cinder toffee brunette - another autumn hair colour trend that we'll be seeing more and more of over the coming months. All in all, this look is the perfect option for those seeking a dramatic change or to give their current bob a warm and expensive-looking update.

How to style Victoria Beckham's bob

To recreate Beckham's look exactly, you'll want to request a shoulder-length bob, with some subtle, long layers added around your face. If you already have brunette hair, you can discuss adding some warm, honey-like highlights through the ends. If you don't have rich-brown hair but are keen for a dramatic change, your hairstylist will also be able to advise you on achieving the colour.

For the styling, Beckham wore her bob in soft, beachy waves, which helped to accentuate her multidimensional highlights. For a similar look, we would recommend investing in one of the best curlers for short hair or a hair waver.