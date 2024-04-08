Sofía Vergara just wore one of spring's most elegant nail trends - here's how to recreate the look

Sofía Vergara's milky nails prove once and for all why we all need a nude or muted hue in our manicure wheelhouse - and her look, in particular, just so happens to be perfect for spring...

As far as the 2024 nail trends go, neutral nails have been the winning theme - though a few statement shades like 'Butter nails' and classic red have also proven popular. Creamier hues especially, like sheer 'Bubble Bath' nails and milky white hues have been the go-to for a low-maintenance springtime look, the latter of which is even celebrity-approved.

Indeed Sofía Vergara, star of Netflix's Griselda, just debuted the soapy shade, combining it with one of the most coveted nail shapes for spring, for a luxe-looking and perfectly timeless manicure. So, of course, we need to both discuss and recreate it...

Why Sofía Vergara's milky nails are a must for spring

As mentioned, minimalistic looks - like shell and blush nails - are topping the spring nail trends but it's not just understated colours that are gaining traction. More subtle nail shapes like squoval and short, squared lengths are also in high demand.

The beauty of these milky pastel and low-key manicures is that they suit all seasons and settings but are especially flattering for spring - and Sofía Vergara just provided us with the ultimate reference photo.

Sharing a carousel on Instagram (on April 7th, 2024) from the audition rounds of America's Got Talent, Heidi Klum gave us a glimpse of Vergara's chic nails. As we can see, they're of medium length, square and boasting the perfect milky white nail shade - proving it's the perfect look to elevate and compliment any outfit, whether you're appearing on TV or heading to the office.

And while we can agree Vergara's manicure is equal parts chic and practical, how do we recreate it ourselves?

How to nail Sofía Vergara's milky manicure

The perfect milky white OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Funny Bunny" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 For a classic, creamy white manicure, we'd recommend applying two coats of this OPI Funny Bunny Polish and topping it with a clear, glossy top coat. For a touch of glamour, this shade also pairs beautifully with a pearly chrome or shimmer. For a polished finish Tweezerman Glass Nail File View at Cult Beauty RRP: £8 To achieve a polished and neat nail shape, opt for a glass or crystal nail file - like this one from Tweezerman. The perfect soapy pink-nude Nailberry L'Oxygéné Oxygenated Nail Lacquer in Shade "Almond" View at John Lewis RRP: £16 For more of a nude option, opt for a shade like Nailberry's Almond. It's perfect for an understated, minimalistic finish and is flattering on all nail shapes and lengths. It can also be used as a base coat for your favourite spring flower nail designs.

If you're a lover of longer-wearing treatments like BIAB nails or gels, we'd recommend leaving it to the experts and showing them Vergara's manicure for reference. Or else, request squared nails and a milky pink or white nail colour.

For those who prefer an at-home mani, simply shape your nails to the desired length - Vergara's look to be about half a centimetre over the end of her fingertip - and then shape them to be squared. We'd suggest prepping your nails with a clear base coat or one of the best nail strengtheners, before topping with two to three shades of your chosen colour. OPI's Funny Bunny hue is a popular milky white option and is also ideal if you're a fan of French tip nails.