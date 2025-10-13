A red lip can be daunting, but the way Scarlett Johansson wears hers makes it feel so easy - and we know her go-to shade

There is something of an art to wearing red lipstick, from selecting the right tone for your complexion to the finish and how you go about balancing it with the rest of your makeup.

Of the many long-lasting lipsticks out there, an orangey or blue-toned red is often thought of as the most timeless option. A red lip offers instant drama and elegance to a look, but there's one particular way to wear it that never fails. Offering a prime example of this is Scarlett Johansson, who, whilst out in NYC last month, paired the most perfect true-red matte shade with a glowy but subtle face of makeup. This allowed her lips to really pop and become the focal point, whilst also offering a touch of French flair to her overall look.

So, if you're keen to add a classic red lip to your beauty repertoire, especially with the autumn/winter season offering the perfect setting, here's a breakdown of the actress' makeup - right down to the exact shade of lipstick she wore.

Scarlett Johansson's go-to red lip and the chic way she wears it

Often, the best course of action with a statement look, be it a dramatic winged eyeliner, a heavy smoky eye, or a red lip, is that less is more elsewhere. If you go big with the eye, keeping things subtle with your complexion and lip can help to make it all feel more wearable, less daunting, and very intentional. The same goes for wearing a bright lip colour.

This is exactly the route Johansson and her makeup artist, Hung Vanngo, took for her appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on September 22, 2025, in New York City. The star paired a strapless black dress with gold accessories and wore her honey-blonde hair down, pushed back to fall down her back. This offered a very refined finish, and really allowed her red lip to take centre stage.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Jason Howard/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

As we can see, the rest of Johansson's makeup is pared back and subtle, with what appears to be a sheer, warm brown shade applied to her eyelids, completed by mascara and a very soft hint of blush and bronzer on her cheeks. As a result, your eyes go straight to her matte lips, the color of which is potentially the most perfect blue-red we've ever seen.

Thanks to Vanngo breaking down the entire look on Instagram, we know she's wearing the Accentuating Longwear Lip Liner in New York Red, from his makeup line, topped with the matching Creamy Matte Longwear Lipstick.

Exact match HUNG VANNGO BEAUTY Creamy Matte Longwear Lipstick with Hyaluronic Acid View at Sephora US RRP: $29 Vanngo shared that Johansson wears the shade New York Red, which is described as a 'Modern Blue Red.' The matte color is rich and velvety, with those blue undertones adding a beautiful intensity to it. The formula is also both long-lasting and hydrating, thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which locks in moisture and helps to ward off dryness and cracked texture. Charlotte Tilbury Red Carpet Red £28 at Charlotte Tilbury RRP: £29 / $37 Alas, Hung Vanngo Beauty isn't available in the UK yet, but if you're keen to find a similar shade, our Digital Beauty Ecom Editor, Aleesha Badkar, recommends Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution Red Carpet Red as a close alternative, right down to the matte finish.

When wearing red lipstick, we recommend first prepping your lips with a nourishing lip balm or oil, allowing it to really soak in - as this will help to ward off any dryness, which matte formulas can accentuate. Depending on how polished and sharp you want your lip to look, you can either apply your lipstick on its own, for more of an effortless, 'lived-in' look, or line your lips with one of the best lip liners first.

As mentioned, the best red lipsticks are very much a timeless makeup element, but they always feel especially apt in the colder months and especially in the festive period. So, if you haven't already, it's always a good idea to have a classic red lippie on hand, for when you want to feel sophisticated and red-carpet ready.