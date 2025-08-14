Ruth Langford's secret 'little trick' for a post-holiday glow is her go-to that 'works every time'

We all have our own list of absolute essentials we take on holiday, from stylish sun hats to sunscreens for sensitive skin, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t room for a few more holy grail items in the suitcase. Hearing what other people bring with them is always interesting and Ruth Langsford has just shared her trick to achieve a post-holiday glow.

Taking us all through her holiday must-haves on Instagram, the Loose Women star arguably left the best til last as she revealed she never fails to take a James Read tan with her. It might sound like a rather odd choice if you’re going away somewhere sunny, but Ruth’s reasoning is something many of us will relate to.

"I always take a James Read tan, I use this just before I come back so I look brown because I don’t tan very well on holiday," she explained. "This is Sunrise to Sundown Tinted Tan Serum and the mitt. That’s a little holiday trick, don’t tell anyone…"

Exact Match Self Glow by James Read Sunrise to Sundown £44 at Space NK Ruth's favourite Glow By James Read Sunrise to Sundown Tinted Tan Serum features ingredients that help to boost hydration. Boosted by vitamins E and F, this tanning serum protects whilst enhancing the complexion. You dispense it in to a tanning mitt and apply in a circular motion over the body.

Aside from if you don’t tend to tan naturally, you also might want to try Ruth’s approach if you’re not one for sun-bathing in general. In her caption the ITV star elaborated a little further and shared that she applies it "the day before" she flies home.

In her view it "works every time" to ensure she comes back with a gorgeous post-holiday glow. Her specific pick - the Sunrise to Sundown Tinted Tan Serum - is a luxurious option, but as the winner of the CEW Beauty Awards 2025 in the Best New Body Product category, I’m more than a little tempted to try Ruth’s self tan.

It’s infused with natural cacao extracts and if you use it once a week the brand says you’ll look golden and twice a week this becomes even more bronzed.

According to James Read, you should exfoliate after day 5 and put on a fresh layer, meaning you can get plenty of post-holiday glowy days after the first application.

Ruth Langsford’s not-so-secret "little trick" is such an easy way to achieve a golden tan ready for your return home from a trip and you could also apply it throughout your holiday too. If you prefer something that works over time you can always browse the best gradual tans and these can also help to give you a natural summer glow.

With any fake tans, the key to them looking tip-top is the preparation. It might sound like a bit of a faff, but it’s more than worth it for the results if you exfoliate ahead of time and this is how to fake tan like a pro.

Speaking previously to woman&home, tanning expert, James Harknett, advised, "Exfoliate the morning or evening before the tanning process, as this will allow your colour to develop to its darkest on the skin. The tanning agent DHA, works with our skin cells and can easily grab on to more stubborn, built up and dry skin. Pay special attention to elbows, knees and backs of the heels when exfoliating."

Aside from her beloved James Read tan, Ruth shared a few other holiday essentials, many of them incredibly practical. She “always” takes a sun hat to protect her face from the sun and loves the Ultrasun 50 Face Transparent SPF spray. Then there’s the 4711 Cologne towelettes which she keeps in her handbag to wipe her hands when she’s out and about - and uses on the plane.