Ruth Langsford's quick two-step routine to volumise her 'thin and pathetic' eyelashes post-menopause

Ruth Langsford revealed the two-step routine for volumising her 'thin' post-menopause lashes that she uses in her everyday beauty regime.

In a video shared on Instagram, Ruth sat down in front of the camera to share a 'Get Ready With Ruth' segment with her followers. Delving into her makeup bag, she explained that despite not appearing on TV every day, she maintains some off-duty beauty to "still feel fabulous" on her days off.

Although she keeps it lowkey when she's not on screen, Ruth explained that she "rarely goes completely bare-faced" - and particularly likes to ensure that her eyelashes have some va-va-voom.

The menopausal hair thinning is something so many women deal with, and Ruth admitted that it took a toll on not only her tresses but her eyelashes, too.

"I think in menopause, you know, the hair got thinner, the eyelashes got thinner," Ruth said, adding, "Everything’s getting thinner except me, sadly!"

Ruth's Steps For Volumised Lashes

A good set of eyelash curlers (our beauty team love the Tweezerman Classic Curlers) and one of the best mascaras out there is Ruth's answer.

"I always curl my eyelashes because I’ve got quite pathetic eyelashes," she said, before confirming that the Lancôme Hypnôse Volume-à-Porter is her volumising mascara of choice.

When it comes to Ruth's complexion, she preps her skin for makeup with the Bobbi Brown Face Base, followed by one of our favourite lightweight foundations.

She said, "For my everyday base, I use IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC Cream - that’s what we like."

Ruth isn't the only one who adores the IT Cosmetics best-seller. In fact, it's the only foundation woman&home Beauty Writer, Annie Milroy, uses these days.

"You've likely heard about the cult IT Cosmetics CC Cream, and I can confirm that it's absolutely worth the hype," Annie says.

"It offers full yet buildable coverage and includes incredible skincare ingredients, including collagen, peptides, and hyaluronic acid. With a bonus of SPF50 protection and flawless coverage, this face base really does it all."