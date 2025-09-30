Pamela Anderson just stepped out at Paris Fashion Week debuting an unrecognisable hair transformation
Combining two of the biggest cut and colour trends of the year, the actress's newest hairdo is turning heads
Fashion week is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year for A-listers to switch up their look, whether that be sporting a new haircut, colour, or style.
And it's clear Pamela Anderson has been taking note of the list of 2025 hair trends as she's stepped out at Paris Fashion Week debuting all of the above. Known for her iconic blonde locks, the actress has officially swapped out her trademark tresses for a completely unrecognisable look - and it's perfect for the cooler seasons ahead.
So, for those experiencing the seasonal itch to give your strands a well-deserved switch up, you might want to take a peep at Anderson's all-new hairdo - we're considering booking an appointment with our hairdresser as we type.
Why we're taking notes of Pamela Anderson's latest hair transformation
Bidding farewell to her instantly recognisable blonde locks, Pamela Anderson is the name on everyone's lips right now as she has officially ditched her iconic hue at Paris Fashion Week. We almost did a double-take as we spotted Anderson's all-new hairdo while scrolling through our Instagram feed, which saw the actress combine last year's popular autumnal terracopper hair trend with an effortless mullet-like shaggy bob.
Thanks to Parisian hairstylist John Nollet, the voluminous and wispy chop was paired with face-framing curtain bangs and completed with a healthy high-shine finish. Her choice of an elegantly pared-back cream silk gown allowed the fresh cut, which was full of body, bounce, and dimension, to take centre stage.
While surprising, this actually isn't Anderson's first hair transformation of 2025. In fact, the actress also made waves at the Met Gala earlier this year as she walked the red carpet with a chic, banged bob, which saw her previously lengthy locks dramatically cut short and paired with a feathered fringe.
Recreate Pamela's terracopper strands
For those wanting to give your strands a refresh for the new season, take notes from Pamela Anderson's copper shag cut and equip your hair styling arsenal with these three essentials...
RRP: £34.80 | $46.70
Channel Pamela's copper hue and give your strands a vibrancy boost with Purology's high-gloss copper top coat. Enriched with oat milk and camelia seed oil, this nourishing formula gets to work in 5-10 minutes, not only imparting an enviable amber hue but also leaving tresses hydrated and with a fuller appearance.
RRP: £39 | $42
It's important to keep colour-treated strands in tip-top condition with an ultra-nourishing hair mask. Enter, Gisou's Honey Gloss Ceramide Therapy Hair Mask. Made from 97% naturally derived ingredients, this hair mask intensely hydrates and strengthens locks for smooth, glossy, and healthy-looking hair - all without weighing it down.
RRP: £14 | $19.22
When it comes to styling shorter hairdos, it's wise to equip your haircare arsenal with a multi-functional styling cream, such as Hershesons' Almost Everything Cream. Whether you want to define curls, add volume or texture, smooth frizz, or enhance shine, this nourishing formula does it all.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
