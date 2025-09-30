Pamela Anderson just stepped out at Paris Fashion Week debuting an unrecognisable hair transformation

Fashion week is undoubtedly one of the best times of the year for A-listers to switch up their look, whether that be sporting a new haircut, colour, or style.

And it's clear Pamela Anderson has been taking note of the list of 2025 hair trends as she's stepped out at Paris Fashion Week debuting all of the above. Known for her iconic blonde locks, the actress has officially swapped out her trademark tresses for a completely unrecognisable look - and it's perfect for the cooler seasons ahead.

So, for those experiencing the seasonal itch to give your strands a well-deserved switch up, you might want to take a peep at Anderson's all-new hairdo - we're considering booking an appointment with our hairdresser as we type.

Why we're taking notes of Pamela Anderson's latest hair transformation

Bidding farewell to her instantly recognisable blonde locks, Pamela Anderson is the name on everyone's lips right now as she has officially ditched her iconic hue at Paris Fashion Week. We almost did a double-take as we spotted Anderson's all-new hairdo while scrolling through our Instagram feed, which saw the actress combine last year's popular autumnal terracopper hair trend with an effortless mullet-like shaggy bob.

Thanks to Parisian hairstylist John Nollet, the voluminous and wispy chop was paired with face-framing curtain bangs and completed with a healthy high-shine finish. Her choice of an elegantly pared-back cream silk gown allowed the fresh cut, which was full of body, bounce, and dimension, to take centre stage.

While surprising, this actually isn't Anderson's first hair transformation of 2025. In fact, the actress also made waves at the Met Gala earlier this year as she walked the red carpet with a chic, banged bob, which saw her previously lengthy locks dramatically cut short and paired with a feathered fringe.

Recreate Pamela's terracopper strands

For those wanting to give your strands a refresh for the new season, take notes from Pamela Anderson's copper shag cut and equip your hair styling arsenal with these three essentials...

