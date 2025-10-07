I didn’t believe it at first - but this eye bag eraser practically removed my tired look in 15 minutes

Sleep is a luxury in my house. The combination of perimenopause symptoms and young kids means disturbed nights are standard, and my eyes are always the most immediate giveaway to just how tired I sometimes feel.

Being very fair-skinned, the deep blue and purple colour of my eye bags is instantly noticeable. Over the years, I have tried more of the best eye creams for dark circles than I care to admit in an attempt to lessen them. Few have touched the sides, but until I get enough sleep each night to solve the root cause, I am always on the lookout for products that might help me look - and therefore feel - a bit less tired.

Cue L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Instant Eye Bag Eraser. Promising to 'depuff and smooth eye bags in 15 minutes', I was skeptical. But it really works. And right now it is half price - just £14.99 - in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Below are two photos, before application (left), and after 15 minutes later (right) - and the difference in how puffy and smooth the skin under my eyes looks is stark.

Before application (L), after application (R): The cream clearly reduces the puffiness under my eyes, smooths out my skin and generally makes it look brighter (Image credit: Future)

The instructions advise to put this on as the last part of your skin and beauty routine, so once all my makeup was done, I dabbed a small - it suggests pea-sized - amount under my eye. Being very careful not to rub as instructed, but simply pat the product on the area. I set a timer for 15 minutes and left it to work it's magic.

It does have a slight clinical odour about it, but it is very subtle and wears off over time. It is also a product you can feel working, which is why, I'm guessing, the instructions advise not to make any facial expressions for 15 minutes while it is left to work. This is easier said than done, but being able to feel the skin tighten - not in a painful or uncomfortable way - is a gentle reminder to move your face as little as possible while it does its thing.

When checking back after 15 minutes, my initial reaction, would you believe, was one of disappointment. I could still clearly see my dark circles.

But I quickly reminded myself that there is no miracle solution to the deep colouring buried deep under my skin. And went back to reassess the results. While my dark circles were still visible, the cream had made a clear difference in the brightness of my skin, instantly making me look less tired.

But the biggest 'wow' factor is how well it de-puffs and smooths the skin under my eyes. I couldn't believe how much less defined the lines of my bags were, and generally how much brighter and smoother the whole area looked.

Don't be put off by the small tube, you only need the smallest amount - it will last for months (Image credit: Future)

The tube is small, but don't let that put you off - it will last ages. I have been using this product almost daily now for two weeks, and based on the amount left in my tube, I would say this will easily last me at least three months of daily use, if not more.

The small size and fast-acting nature of this product means I can take it everywhere with me and quickly apply some if needed. However, so far I have not needed to top up or reapply after putting it on first thing in the morning. I have made sure to properly wash it off at night, something also suggested in the instructions.

L'Oréal Paris Revitalift Laser Instant Eye Bag Eraser doesn't work miracles, but it's the closest I have come to finding one for reviving tired-looking eyes.