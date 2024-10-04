Kate Hudson has taken us back to the '00s with this effortless 'French-girl' hair
While sleek hairstyles dominate the trends, Kate Hudson's latest look offers a refreshingly lived-in alternative...
If you're a lover of volume and beachy texture, Kate Hudson's waves have just supplied a much-needed reprieve from the sleek and blunt hairstyles we've been seeing of late...
So far, the autumn haircut trends have ushered in many a bob and glossy finish (like the laser cut and collarbone bob), but for those of us who prefer our strands a bit less groomed - and enjoy a break from our best straighteners - styling inspiration has been a tad lacking. Well, until now that is, as Kate Hudson has debuted the perfect versatile look, which combines movement with an effortless feel that is just so chic.
Hudson's hairstyle, which just so happens to combine two other popular hair trends; curtain bangs and feathered layers, complemented her event wear perfectly but is also ideal for everyday and so easy to recreate...
Why Kate Hudson's wavy hairstyle will be our go-to this autumn
While there are a few fluffy and volume-boosting looks emerging like soft layers and fringes - as well as more natural hues amongst the autumn hair colour trends - straight and shiny styles have been garnering much of the spotlight. And while we love a glossy bob and sleek finish, these looks are not exactly low-maintenance.
Thankfully though, for those who have just hopped on the feathered layer bandwagon or gravitate towards more lived-in hairstyles in general, Kate Hudson has just debuted another option for the season ahead.
Stepping out on September 27 for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala, Hudson paired a silver beaded backless dress with long, tousled waves, which were swept away from her face and shoulders to flow down her back.
The look, created by hairstylist Marcus Francis, also saw her front strands styled in loose, curving curtain-like bangs, which were swept back with the rest of her hair and framed her face perfectly. The finish, as we can see, is very effortless with that aspirational '00s 'French-girl' feel - and it looks just as cool today.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
The beauty of this wavy look is that it can be adapted to suit both long and short hair, and is easy to achieve with the help of your best curling irons and tools. It works for all seasons but feels especially chic for autumn.
How to recreate Kate Hudson's wavy hair look
RRP: £299
This air styler works to curl, straighten, smooth, define and volumize and is perfect for creating this style of loose, bouncy wave.
RRP: £26.50
To set your hairstyle whilst also providing texture and shine, without any crunchiness, this spray is a must-have.
RRP: £22
The spray from Oribe offers your hair an instant boost, absorbing oils to leave your hair looking clean, fresh and perfectly lifted. Its patented polymers add volume and grip to your hair, whilst also protecting your hair from the damage caused by harmful UV rays.
To recreate the elevated, tousled look we would recommend investing in either the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle, as their air-powered barrels can create this style of loose wave very easily. That said, a curling iron like the ghd Creative Curl Wand (at Look Fantastic) will also work well.
As for the styling, apply a volumising mousse to start and then section out your strands and curl your hair in different directions (to create added texture), working in larger sections than you would when creating uniform curls. When you get to your front pieces and bangs, curl the hair away from your face, to achieve a similar swooping look to Hudson's. Then scrunch your hair with a texture spray or hair spray to set those undone waves in place.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
'Dunelm's Teddy Electric Blanket is the star of their signature sleep range' - everything you need to know about their best-seller
I cosied up with the Dunelm Teddy Electric Blanket, testing the dual controls, warm-up time, heat transfer, and energy efficiency. Here's everything you need to know.
By Laura Honey Published
-
This non-toxic air fryer will convert any sceptic - everything you need to know about the Tower Xpress Air Fryer
I tested the Tower Xpress Air Fryer to find out whether it's one of the best models on the market. It's the perfect mini oven for beginners and sceptics.
By Laura Honey Published