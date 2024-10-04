Kate Hudson has taken us back to the '00s with this effortless 'French-girl' hair

If you're a lover of volume and beachy texture, Kate Hudson's waves have just supplied a much-needed reprieve from the sleek and blunt hairstyles we've been seeing of late...

So far, the autumn haircut trends have ushered in many a bob and glossy finish (like the laser cut and collarbone bob), but for those of us who prefer our strands a bit less groomed - and enjoy a break from our best straighteners - styling inspiration has been a tad lacking. Well, until now that is, as Kate Hudson has debuted the perfect versatile look, which combines movement with an effortless feel that is just so chic.

Hudson's hairstyle, which just so happens to combine two other popular hair trends; curtain bangs and feathered layers, complemented her event wear perfectly but is also ideal for everyday and so easy to recreate...

Why Kate Hudson's wavy hairstyle will be our go-to this autumn

While there are a few fluffy and volume-boosting looks emerging like soft layers and fringes - as well as more natural hues amongst the autumn hair colour trends - straight and shiny styles have been garnering much of the spotlight. And while we love a glossy bob and sleek finish, these looks are not exactly low-maintenance.

Thankfully though, for those who have just hopped on the feathered layer bandwagon or gravitate towards more lived-in hairstyles in general, Kate Hudson has just debuted another option for the season ahead.

(Image credit: Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Stepping out on September 27 for the 20th-anniversary celebration of the Goldie Hawn Foundation and MindUP Gala, Hudson paired a silver beaded backless dress with long, tousled waves, which were swept away from her face and shoulders to flow down her back.

The look, created by hairstylist Marcus Francis, also saw her front strands styled in loose, curving curtain-like bangs, which were swept back with the rest of her hair and framed her face perfectly. The finish, as we can see, is very effortless with that aspirational '00s 'French-girl' feel - and it looks just as cool today.

The beauty of this wavy look is that it can be adapted to suit both long and short hair, and is easy to achieve with the help of your best curling irons and tools. It works for all seasons but feels especially chic for autumn.

How to recreate Kate Hudson's wavy hair look

Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer View at John Lewis RRP: £299 This air styler works to curl, straighten, smooth, define and volumize and is perfect for creating this style of loose, bouncy wave. Color Wow Style on Steroids Performance Enhancing Texture Spray View at Look Fantastic RRP: £26.50 To set your hairstyle whilst also providing texture and shine, without any crunchiness, this spray is a must-have. Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray View at SpaceNK $23.68 at Walmart $26 at Amazon RRP: £22 The spray from Oribe offers your hair an instant boost, absorbing oils to leave your hair looking clean, fresh and perfectly lifted. Its patented polymers add volume and grip to your hair, whilst also protecting your hair from the damage caused by harmful UV rays.

To recreate the elevated, tousled look we would recommend investing in either the Dyson Airwrap or Shark FlexStyle, as their air-powered barrels can create this style of loose wave very easily. That said, a curling iron like the ghd Creative Curl Wand (at Look Fantastic) will also work well.

As for the styling, apply a volumising mousse to start and then section out your strands and curl your hair in different directions (to create added texture), working in larger sections than you would when creating uniform curls. When you get to your front pieces and bangs, curl the hair away from your face, to achieve a similar swooping look to Hudson's. Then scrunch your hair with a texture spray or hair spray to set those undone waves in place.