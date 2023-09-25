Joan Collins's £5 Nivea cleanser she's sworn by for years - and the sleep trick that stops her from having a 'scrunchy face'

woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Woman & Home. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Joan Collins, 90, has revealed that her youthful complexion is not the result of 'Botox, tweakments or fat injections' but a £5 Nivea cleanser and handy sleep trick that she's relied on for years.

Celebrity beauty hacks are always fun to try out, from Queen Letizia's clever eyeliner hack to TikTok's newest delicious beauty trend of honey lips, but if you want to get all the right products for each and every style it can get a bit pricey - especially if you want to recreate Kate Middleton's entire skincare routine exactly!

But if you're interested in trying out Joan Collins's youthful skin tips, you won't need to worry about breaking the bank. Because not only is her favourite trusty cleanser really affordable, but one of her biggest beauty hacks won't cost you a penny!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 90-year-old actress has been bombarded with speculation over the years concerning her appearance. Many believe, due to her youthful look and glowing complexion, that she's had 'work done' to look as such. But Joan has put those rumours well and truly to bed. "A lot of people think I’ve had a ton of work done," she recently wrote in The Telegraph. "To set the record straight: I have not. I haven’t had Botox, I haven’t had any tweakments, I haven’t had fat injections."

Instead, the Golden Globe winner relies on some much more affordable tricks to keep her skin looking fresh.

NIVEA 2-in-1 Face Cleanser & Toner 200ml, £4.59 | Boots Use this gentle cleanser to remove makeup as the first step of your evening skincare routine, swiping it across the face with a cotton pad.

Joan revealed that her bedtime skincare routine begins by wiping off her makeup with a Nivea cleanser that is a total bargain. While she did not specify exactly which Nivea cleanser she loves so much in the piece, the brand has previously revealed that Joan is a huge fan of their classic cleanser, the Nivea Daily Essentials 2 in 1 Cleanser and Toner.

The product 'gently cleanses and removes make-up while supporting the natural skin balance,' according to Nivea. The miracle ingredient Vitamin E can 'help to strengthen the protective barrier, reinforcing sensitive skin, acting as an anti-oxidant and moisturises dry skin.'

The product is currently available at Boots and you can snatch it up for just £4.59!

Joan then shared that she follows up by applying a night cream by cult-brand Charlotte Tilbury before heading to bed. But there's still one more hack she employs before falling asleep.

"I also always, always sleep on my back," she said. "I’ve trained myself to, because I used to sleep on my side, scrunched up into the pillow, and then I was told not to because it gives you ‘scrunchy face’. Which is absolutely true."

(Image credit: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar)

More of Joan's beauty hacks include reapplying moisturiser 'every time' you wash your hands to keep skin moisturised and also being 'diciplined' in your beauty regimes. She told The Mirror in 2019, "I’m very disciplined. I don’t go to bed without taking off my make-up and putting on night cream. My mother had me and sister Jackie doing that when we were 14!"

She also praises the power of SPF. In 2014 she told You, "I have always worn sun protection, and have kept my face away from harmful rays since I was 20. You should see me when I wake up in the morning: my face is so white, it’s like a sheet!"

The hacks all come as part of Joan's effort to avoid 'Botox' as she admits she had it done once and "it hurt like hell".

She previously told Glamour that, while the pain was a huge deterrent for her, she's also worried about cosmetic procedures going wrong. "You see all these plastic surgery nightmares these days," she said. "I have girlfriends who’ve had Botox and been left with lumps in their faces. And the lips, don’t even get me started."